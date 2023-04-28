Texas woman poses as teen daughter to catch online predator

Liberty County, situated in Texas, won’t have as a lot crime as different spaces within the state, however this does not imply that it’s immune to online threats. Recently, Brandi Kelley reported that an older guy, Justin Lacy, focused her 15-year outdated daughter on Facebook.

Kelley agreed to percentage her tale with KHOU 11 News, and he or she even exchanged messages with Lacy, pretending to be her teenage daughter. Lacy wrote, “Haha I’m twice your age,” to which Kelley answered, “Really cute actually. How old are you?”. When Kelley mentioned she was once 15, Lacy replied, “I mean, unless you’re into older guys haha”.

Credit: KHOU Justin Lacy







Kelley took issues into her personal fingers and waited outdoor her space for Lacy when he confirmed up. Lacy was once later charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree criminal, by means of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Kelley believes that Lacy had executed this prior to and is satisfied she did one thing about it.

Both Kelley and the government praised her daughter for reporting the preliminary touch. Captain David Meyers of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office mentioned any person else who has had equivalent encounters with Lacy must come ahead. Lacy was once launched on a $50,000 bond and is living in Polk County according to courtroom data.

Kelley encourages others to record the rest that can look like a crimson flag. She mentioned, “If something doesn’t look right, if something is a red flag, tell somebody. Say something.”

For extra information in this tale, discuss with KHOU’s social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Below is the preliminary unencumber from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office:

“On April 24, 2023, The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service where it was alleged that a 34-year-old adult male was using social media (Facebook) and text messaging with a cell phone to contact a 15-year-old juvenile female….Based on the information obtained from the juvenile’s cell phone, enough probable cause was present to obtain a warrant on the male suspect, Justin Wayne Lacy of Polk County, for Online Solicitation of a Minor, a third-degree Felony.”