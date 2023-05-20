Texas woman says lemur attacked her at Austin aquarium





Charmaine Dickerson visited the Austin Aquarium for an animal come across and ended up with accidents from a lemur, which she mentioned had bitten her at the cheek and scratched her face. The aquarium lets in visitors to engage with lemurs, and Dickerson claimed that she was once confident supervision from a handler all over the come across. The Austin Aquarium mentioned that it’s investigating the incident to forestall long term incidents and that they have got noticed few such incidents up to now, frequently because of visitors no longer following the USDA pointers supplied by means of skilled workforce.

The Austin Aquarium is a for-profit aquarium this is monitored by means of america Department of Agriculture however isn’t permitted with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. USDA stories element a number of incidents involving animal dealing with violations at the aquarium, and a prior lawsuit additionally concerned a lemur biting slightly lady. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums does no longer oversee this facility however discourages hands-on encounters with lemurs. PETA has alerted native government in regards to the incident, and the aquarium mentioned that it’s dedicated to conservation and has a a hit breeding program for endangered ringtailed lemurs.