Texts, tips linked man to kidnapping of girl found dead at Dallas drug house

When an AMBER Alert for Shavon Randle was issued in June 2017, cellphone data and tips led investigators to believe the 13-year-old was the victim of a drug-related kidnapping, according to testimony on the second day of the trial of Darius Jamal Fields.

Jennifer Mullican, an agent with the FBI’s Dallas office, told jurors Wednesday that text messages, tips and surveillance footage helped investigators connect several men, including Fields, to the crime.

Fields, 31, is on trial for a charge of organized criminal activity that led to Shavon’s kidnapping and death. He is already serving an 18-year sentence on gun charges in connection with the case and faces up to life in prison if convicted in this case.

Shavon’s body was found in an abandoned east Oak Cliff drug house about three days after the AMBER Alert was issued. She had been shot and had appeared to have been dead for a few days, Mullican testified. Fields also is accused of causing the death of Michael Titus, who was found shot to death in the same house.

Investigators have said Shavon’s kidnapping and death were in retaliation for the theft of marijuana that belonged to Fields and that Shavon had nothing to do with the drug robbery.

Mullican told the jury that in addition to Fields and Titus, Desmond Jones, Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson were involved in Shavon’s kidnapping and slaying. Jones was convicted and sentenced to 99 years in prison, and Wilkerson pleaded guilty in August to the same charge in exchange for 40 years in prison. Owens’ case is still pending.

On the first day of testimony, prosecutor Jennifer Falk said Fields was the leader of the drug crew that orchestrated the kidnapping.

Video footage

The FBI received between 150 and 200 tips related to the AMBER Alert, Mullican testified, and some of them led the investigators to determine that a robbery at a Motel 6 in Lancaster started the domino effect that led to the abduction.

Jurors learned in the first day of testimony that a man named Kendall Perkins stole $250,000 worth of marijuana from a room at a Motel 6. Shavon was the cousin of Perkins’ girlfriend.

Mullican told jurors Wednesday that a blue Ford SUV linked to Fields was seen at the motel shortly after the robbery. Surveillance footage showed the same SUV in the parking lot of a Dallas strip mall the following day. Jones, Owens and Wilkerson were in the parking lot as well, Mullican said.

A white car with distinctive damage that belonged to one of the men was also seen in surveillance footage from a neighbor who lived across the street from where Shavon was kidnapped, Mullican told jurors.

But defense attorneys said identifying the four men through surveillance footage was not reliable because the video was grainy or blurry.

From left: Darius Fields, Desmond Jones, Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson.

Cellphone extraction

Fields was found at a Best Western Inn in Irving following Shavon’s abduction, along with two cellphones that Mullican said belonged to him. Mullican told jurors that the FBI extracted text messages, photos and other data from the devices.

Jurors were shown images and messages related to drugs, guns and violence, including text messages purportedly sent by Fields threatening to beat people up or send them to the hospital.

Internet data from one of the phones showed that Fields was searching for his name the day after Shavon went missing, Mullican testified.

The defense argued that Mullican was only one of several agents working on the case. Defense attorney Lysette Rios said Mullican had to rely on information from other agents rather than obtaining the case information herself.

Mullican told jurors that she did not enter the room at the Best Western or extract the cellphone data, and that she wrote one report related to the abduction.

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue Thursday.