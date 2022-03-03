Teyana Taylor Claps Back At TikTok Rumors Alleging Drug Abuse And Cheating

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor had a feisty response to rumors floating around on TikTok that she allegedly abused drugs after finding out her husband Iman Shumpert cheated on her.

The speculation stemmed from TikToker @klatschhh — who re-enacts juicy yet “unconfirmed stories & parodies” from the lives of other online users who submit them to her.

In one post, @klatschhh does a play-by-play of an assistant’s point of view about a famous singer who has two kids and a husband on Dancing with the Stars that was being “showered with accolades” for his performances.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Amid a “mental breakdown,” the singer allegedly shared that her husband cheated on her “again.”

The unnamed songstress reportedly acted erratically before passing out in the bathroom from having “too much candy” in the following days.

The clip implied that the incident caused the singer’s team to post on social media about the songstress having to cancel an upcoming concert because “her body shut down” from exhaustion.

RELATED CONTENT: Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Adorable Daughters Junie And Rue Rose During Family ‘Date Night’

The assistant claimed to feel bad for the singer because the latter allegedly used drugs to cope with her husband’s “serial infidelity and suffering from pretending to have a perfect family.”

The singer’s breakdown and hospitalization reportedly happened from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28 of last

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While the TikToker doesn’t explicitly say the names of the celebrities they re-enact, We previously reported about Teyana being hospitalized at the end of last November.

At the time, the “We Got Love” singer shared photos of herself from her hospital bed on social media and explained that she was canceling her Mashantucket, Connecticut show because her “body simply gave out” and “shut down.”

Moreover, Teyana is married to NBA player and Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner Iman Shumpert. The couple has a show on E! called We Got Love: Iman & Teyana and shares two daughters, Junie and Rue.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Teyana responded to the vicious TikTok rumors by recently editing the caption of the photo she posted from her hospital bed back in November.

In short, the “Bare Wit Me” singer read online users to filth.

“Hey WELCOME BACK TO THIS PIC FROM NOV. 28 . Let me guess . The YT LADY FROM TIKTOK SENT YALL NOSEY ASSES HERE feb ‘22 HUH?” Teyana said at the beginning of the updated caption.

SEE: Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent Concert

“Lawd, Y’all messy ass bloggers are worst than the national enquirer,” the singer penned. “The person who sent in this CAP ass TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP ass story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready), but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh.”

Chileeeee, the Harlemite stated that the TikToker had “better have her court coin ready” and shows the singer isn’t here for any defamation when it comes to her and her family.

The post has since been deleted.

Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her 10 photos Launch gallery 1. If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020.I swear she really got the best album this year.I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 5, 2020

1 of 10 3. We’re not okay😭 Teyana Taylor has announced that she’s retiring from making music after feeling underappreciated by the industry. pic.twitter.com/Y5Qnl39qgt — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) December 5, 2020

3 of 10 6. Y’all really paid Teyana Taylor dust… Now look what’s happening- pic.twitter.com/5HSrcSqsF8 — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷 𝓦𝓱𝓸𝓻𝓮 𝓢u𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓭 (@kriscoistired) December 4, 2020

6 of 10 8. If you’ve been a fan of Teyana Taylor BEFORE Bare With Me, then you know she’s DEFINITELY been unappreciated her entire career, after consistently putting out great music. 7 was supposed to be her breakout album. It solidified how great she was and mfs shitted on it. — Cabbage Patch Head ☺️ (@Naquoyah) December 4, 2020

8 of 10 9. I hate that Teyana Taylor wants to quit music because she feels under appreciated. I love her music 🥺❤️ I appreciate you ma — sha. (@tash_shaya) December 5, 2020

9 of 10

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE



Teyana Taylor Claps Back At TikTok Rumors Alleging Drug Abuse And Iman Shumpert Cheating

was originally published on

rickeysmileymorningshow.com

