“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape

A mistrial has been declared in the rape trial of actor Danny Masterson. The former “That ’70s Show” star was found guilty of two out of three counts of rape in a retrial held in Los Angeles, where the Church of Scientology played a central role in the proceedings. A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for over six days, but was unable to reach a verdict on the third rape charge, involving a longtime girlfriend. Masterson, who was led from the courtroom in handcuffs, faces up to 30 years in a state prison. His wife, Bijou Phillips, wept as he was taken away. The actor did not testify and his lawyers called no witnesses. The defense argued that the sexual acts were consensual and attempted to discredit the women’s stories. The church was said to have played a significant role in the trial, with tensions running high between current and former members. Actress Leah Remini, a former Scientologist, was also present on occasion to support one of the accusers. The Church of Scientology was also alleged to have punished the women for going to authorities about the rapes. Masterson played Steven Hyde on “That ’70s Show” from 1998 until 2006.



