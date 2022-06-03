NBA Sports

“That wouldn’t have gone well for me” — Steve Kerr on playing in today’s NBA – Basketball Network

June 3, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr

One of the vital important variations between the NBA at the moment and the previous by way of an X and O’s standpoint is that extra groups are using mismatch looking and switching than ever. Again within the day, old skool basketball was all about physicality, midrange jumpers, and fundamentals — most of which the attention check does not see as typically in at the moment’s NBA.



Source link



Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram