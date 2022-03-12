‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter

A Massachusetts has man has gone to Ukraine to assist his daughter and grandson escape

FITCHBURG, Mass. — As tens of millions of refugees flee Ukraine, a Massachusetts has man has gone to the nation to assist his daughter and grandson escape.

William Hubbard not too long ago flew to Poland and crossed the border to Ukraine on foot earlier than becoming a member of his daughter, Aislinn, and her 8-month-old son, Seraphim, at their residence close to Kyiv, WCVB-TV experiences.

Aislinn moved to Ukraine in 2018 at age 16 to check ballet on the prestigious Kyiv Choreographic School. She tried to go away earlier than Russia started its invasion, however her son doesn’t have a start certificates or passport as a result of he was born in a house through the coronavirus pandemic.

William beforehand flew to Ukraine to assist prepare a DNA check to show Seraphim’s U.S. citizenship, however it was unsuccessful.

Hubbard and his spouse, Deborah, spent weeks making an attempt to assist from their residence in Fitchburg. However as Russian forces superior, William determined to make his approach to Aislinn and Seraphim and assist them flee.

“I did what any dad would do, I suppose, on this scenario,” Hubbard informed WCVB-TV.

As soon as he was in Ukraine, Hubbard took a prepare to Kyiv and reunited together with his daughter and grandson. They packed their belongings and 4 cats and stated goodbye to Aislinn’s boyfriend, the daddy of Seraphim, who was not in a position to go away the nation.

The three fled west, becoming a member of different refugees heading for neighboring nations. On Friday, the three have been ready on the border with Slovakia. Even with out a passport for his grandson, Hubbard stated he was assured they are going to be allowed to cross the border.

“That’s what dads do,” he stated. “They care for their household.”