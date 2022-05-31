The 10 biggest storylines of the 2022 Texas high school football season

Summer season is right here. And with it comes the belief that the subsequent season of Texas highschool soccer will quickly be upon us.
From new coaches at storied applications to traditionally dominant groups having to check their mettle in numerous classifications, storylines abound.
Listed here are 10 of the most important storylines to regulate over the summer time:
Contemporary faces at prime applications
By whichever metric you select to observe, Allen and Denton Guyer have been two of the Dallas space’s strongest 6A applications over the previous decade.
Each can have a brand new head coach on the sideline in 2022.
After former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris stepped down in early Might, Allen employed Midlothian Heritage coach Lee Wiginton as his substitute. And at Guyer, which made the 6A Div. II state championship sport twice within the final three seasons, defensive coordinator Reed Heim changed Rodney Webb. Webb retired from teaching in April and was named Highland Park’s athletic director.
Each new coaches are strolling into enviable conditions, too.
At Allen, which received three consecutive state titles from 2012-14 and went 11-Three final yr, Wiginton can have an abundance of sources, the most important scholar physique within the state and over 1,000 college students taking part in soccer inside the single-school district to drag expertise from. Sophomores Zina Umeozulu (five-star defensive finish) and Michael Hawkins (four-star quarterback) give Wiginton a pair of cornerstones to construct round in his first season.
Heim, who received’t be a stranger to his group after spending the earlier two seasons on the workers, takes over a roster which incorporates three of The Dallas Morning Information’ prime 10 recruits. That features four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, an Oklahoma pledge who was named The Information’ Offensive Participant of the 12 months in 2021.
Each can have the summer time to acclimate to their new function earlier than the 2 face off in District 5-6A play this fall.
— Shawn McFarland
Highland Park’s massive transfer
It might be a historic season for Highland Park coach Randy Allen in 2022, and never simply because the Scots are shifting as much as Class 6A. With a profession file of 424-92-6, Allen wants simply three extra victories to go G.A. Moore for second place on the state’s all-time wins record.
Allen turned the state’s all-time wins chief amongst lively coaches when Corpus Christi Calallen’s Phil Danaher retired after final season. Danaher completed with a state-record 490 profession wins.
Highland Park can have seven starters (5 offense, two protection) getting back from a 10-2 group. That elevated Highland Park’s state-record wins complete to 864.
Three-star recruit Brennan Storer, who lists seven faculty provides on his 247Sports activities recruiting web page, will likely be again at quarterback after throwing for two,514 yards and accounting for 32 touchdowns. He’ll get assist from operating again Jay Cox (906 yards, 10 touchdowns mixed dashing and receiving), all-district offensive lineman Lawson Petty (lists a suggestion from SMU) and broad receivers Luke Herring (339 yards) and Jackson Heis (397 yards).
Because it prepares to begin the season with non-district video games in opposition to Flower Mound Marcus and Lewisville, Highland Park can have key contributors similar to receivers Grayson Schrank and Beau Lilly and offensive sort out Robert Sweeney getting back from accidents. Schrank was Highland Park’s second-leading receiver in 2020 with 25 catches for 541 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Highland Park isn’t the one space powerhouse that’s shifting up.
Aledo, winner of a UIL-record 10 state titles, is shifting as much as 5A Division I. Argyle, the 2020 4A Division I state champion, noticed its enrollment rise from 1,051 to 1,342 over the past two years and can play in 5A Division II for soccer. Melissa and Midlothian Heritage are additionally shifting as much as 5A Division II.
— Greg Riddle
A mixture of new and previous at DeSoto
On its run to the fourth spherical of the 6A Division II playoffs final season, DeSoto fielded one of many Dallas’ space’s finest offenses. It averaged 461.86 complete offensive yards per sport (seventh-best amongst Dallas-area groups) and 45.36 factors per sport (sixth-best).
DeSoto (11-Three final season) definitely has the horses to take action once more in 2022, although it’ll need to mesh new faces with previous.
It returns four-star senior broad receiver Johntay Prepare dinner II — the realm’s top-ranked broad receiver recruit who caught 37 passes and 18 touchdowns as a junior — and sophomore operating again Jaden Trawick, who scored seven touchdowns.
However it graduated Oklahoma State broad receiver signee Stephon Johnson (eight landing receptions as a senior), quarterback Matt Allen (43 passing touchdowns) and operating again Chris Henley Jr. (15 dashing touchdowns).
4-star operating again Tre Wisner, a Texas pledge, transferred in from Waco Connally and instantly turned the realm’s prime recruit at his place.
With the realm’s prime broad receiver and operating again recruit, it’s laborious to see DeSoto’s offense declining. However discovering a substitute behind heart for Allen — and filling in different graduation-induced holes — will likely be key to its success.
— Shawn McFarland
Can South Oak Cliff run it again?
After profitable Dallas ISD’s first soccer state title since 1958, South Oak Cliff has some massive holes to fill. Second-team all-area quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings has moved on to SMU after throwing for 3,028 yards and accounting for 49 touchdowns, and defending 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff additionally misplaced 1,000-yard rushers Ke’Undrae Hollywood and Qualon Farrar (a North Texas signee).
Coach Jason Todd doesn’t know who SOC’s starter will likely be at quarterback or operating again, however there are a number of candidates at each positions. Final yr’s varsity backup, Tedrick Williams, will battle Da’Narion Walton (a switch from Garland Naaman Forest) and William Little for the beginning quarterback job.
“All of them convey one thing completely different to the desk so far as completely different skills,” Todd stated. “We’re simply trying to see who could be essentially the most constant.”
Williams can also be a candidate to begin at operating again, together with Levell Peters and Danny Inexperienced, who have been on the JV final yr.
“All three had some optimistic issues [in spring football],” Todd stated. “We simply haven’t actually determined who we will likely be going into the season with because the No. 1.”
South Oak Cliff misplaced first-team all-area defensive again Kyron Chambers, a TCU signee, however Todd stated, “We’re advantageous within the secondary. We’ve bought seven guys with [college] provides.” That features four-star recruit Malik “Manny” Muhammad (the No. 5-ranked participant within the Dallas space), four-star Texas A&M pledge Jayvon Thomas and three-star SMU pledge Abdul Muhammad.
— Greg Riddle
NIL’s continued impression
One of many greatest matters of dialogue within the faculty soccer ranks has ramifications on highschool soccer, too.
Practically one yr after the NCAA deemed it authorized for its athletes to revenue off of their title, picture and likenesses, coaches throughout each the school and highschool stage are nonetheless studying to navigate the brand new panorama.
Simply final week, the Texas Excessive Faculty Coaches Affiliation introduced a partnership with Ecckert Sports activities for schooling and steerage on dealing with NIL from a recruiting standpoint.
And whereas highschool athletes in Texas are nonetheless prohibited from profiting off of their NIL, there’s precedent for the monetary incentive to drive athletes out of highschool early. Simply final August, Southlake Carroll star quarterback Quinn Ewers selected to forgo his senior yr of highschool and enroll early at Ohio State the place he quickly signed a seven-figure NIL deal.
Might one other in-state star choose to do the identical this summer time?
— Shawn McFarland
Denton Ryan will likely be as formidable as ever
Two years after profitable its third state title, Denton Ryan will return 11 starters (seven offense, 4 protection) from a 12-2 group that misplaced within the Class 5A Division I Area II closing. That marked the seventh consecutive season that Ryan had reached no less than the state quarterfinals.
Coach Dave Henigan has received 89.5% of his video games at Denton Ryan, compiling a file of 102-12, and he can have one other talent-rich lineup in 2022.
5-star recruit Anthony Hill Jr. (93 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks) is the No. 1-ranked linebacker within the nation within the Class of 2023, and lists 33 faculty provides on his 247Sports activities recruiting web page. He’ll be joined by one other devastating go rusher, senior defensive finish Mar’quice Hill Jr., who had 20 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 18 quarterback hurries.
On offense, Denton Ryan’s a number of unfold offense returns quarterback Khalon Davis, who accomplished 67% of his passes whereas throwing for almost 2,000 yards, together with operating again Kalib Hicks and broad receiver Jordyn Bailey (65 catches for 723 yards and 6 touchdowns) and heart Kolt De La Torre (provides from Texas Tech and Houston). Hicks, who lists provides from the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma, Penn State, might be one of many premier operating backs within the Dallas space subsequent season after dashing for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns.
— Greg Riddle
Parish Episcopal, on the hunt for a four-peat, will likely be examined early
There hasn’t been a extra profitable TAPPS soccer group within the state over the past three seasons than Parish Episcopal.
The Dallas-based personal college has received three straight TAPPS Division I state titles and has a file of 34-Three since 2019, and a fourth consecutive championship might be in its sights.
Not like years previous, the place Episcopal performed nearly fully in opposition to fellow personal colleges, the group will see among the UIL’s prime applications early. It’ll play 10-time state champion Aledo in Week 1, reigning 4A Div. II state runner up Austin LBJ in Week 3, reigning 5A Div. II state champion South Oak Cliff in Week Four and reigning 4A Div. II state champion China Spring in Week 5.
Whereas it will likely be tough to exchange Andrew Paul, a Georgia signee who rushed for two,612 yards and 41 touchdowns as a senior in 2021, Episcopal will area one of many state’s finest younger quarterback prospects.
As a freshman in 2021, Sawyer Anderson handed for two,961 yards, 32 touchdowns and threw simply three interceptions whereas main Episcopal to a 12-1 file and a third-straight title. 4-star junior security Daniel Demery, an Ole Miss commit, provides Episcopal a cornerstone defender, too.
— Shawn McFarland
Justin Northwest joins one of many hardest districts in Texas
Justin Northwest has the No. 2-ranked quarterback within the Dallas space in Texas Tech pledge Jake Sturdy. Northwest additionally returns 1,000-yard rusher Kyle Cummings and harmful broad receivers Kennan Reil (663 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Logan Jeskevic (489 yards, 11 touchdowns) from an offense that averaged 40 factors per sport.
However Northwest must struggle simply to make the playoffs in one of many hardest districts within the state.
That’s as a result of the UIL’s realignment positioned Northwest in District 3-5A Division I with 10-time state champion Aledo and three-time state champion Denton Ryan. Additionally within the district are Azle and Fort Price Brewer, the 2 groups that Northwest shared a district title with final yr.
Sturdy, rated the 26th-best quarterback within the nation within the Class of 2023, threw for two,334 yards and 29 touchdowns final yr and in addition ran for eight scores. However defending him would be the greatest key, as Northwest graduated all 5 of its beginning offensive linemen.
— Greg Riddle
New sign callers in Rockwall
The town of Rockwall has been graced by robust quarterback play lately.
At Rockwall Excessive, Braedyn Locke handed for 11,182 yards and 127 touchdowns in three seasons because the group’s beginning quarterback. And at Rockwall-Heath, Josh Hoover handed for 9,750 yards and 108 touchdowns in that very same span. The 2 groups mixed for a 57-19 file from 2019-21.
Each colleges will likely be searching for replacements this summer time and fall as Locke, a three-star recruit, will likely be a freshman at Mississippi State whereas Hoover, additionally a three-star recruit, will likely be at TCU.
Rockwall could flip to Lake Bennett, a 6-0, 220 pound junior who handed for 11 touchdowns and nil interceptions over the course of three seasons as a backup to Locke. He rushed for eight touchdowns as a junior, serving finest as a purpose line bulldozer with a robust body.
Heath’s substitute for Hoover will probably have much less expertise. Whereas Bennett noticed a considerable quantity of reps at Rockwall, Hoover’s backup at Heath, junior Collin Liles, tried simply 9 passes in three video games throughout the earlier two seasons. Liles and sophomore Caleb Hoover — a standout baseball participant at Heath and Josh’s youthful brother — are the 2 lone returning quarterbacks from Heath’s 2021 roster.
— Shawn McFarland
Can new groups construct on Frisco ISD’s stellar 2021 exhibiting
Final yr, Frisco ISD had 4 groups win no less than 9 video games — Frisco (10-2), Frisco Liberty (10-2), Frisco Lone Star (9-3) and Frisco Wakeland (9-3). Wakeland had the longest playoff run of these 4, reaching the third spherical and beating six-time state champion Highland Park within the second spherical.
Frisco ISD nonetheless has loads of expertise, returning 4 of the highest 50 recruits within the Dallas space within the Class of 2023 — Lone Star defensive again Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh and tight finish Tripp Riordan and Frisco Memorial defensive lineman Kennedy McDowell. Braxton, a four-star recruit, is ranked because the 32nd-best cornerback within the nation and has provides from the likes of Michigan State, Baylor, LSU, Penn State and Oklahoma State.
Lone Star misplaced two of the very best gamers within the state — first-team all-area operating again Ashton Jeanty (a Boise State signee who scored 41 touchdowns) and four-star quarterback Garret Rangel (signed with Oklahoma State). However Lone Star does return Rangel’s backup, Gabriel Barrientes, who accomplished 65% of his passes and threw for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in restricted motion.
Frisco ISD can have 12 groups competing subsequent season, as Frisco Emerson and Frisco Panther Creek will make their varsity debuts. Emerson will likely be in 5A Division II and Panther Creek will compete in 4A Division I.
— Greg Riddle
Discover extra highschool sports activities protection from The Dallas Morning Information right here.
To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.