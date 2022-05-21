The 2022 Oklahoma Senior Follies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Production managers and stage crew tend to be more lenient on rehearsal start times for this show.

Performers like these need a little more time to get anywhere at their age.

Not a one of them is under the age of 60, including Dot Liles and Tom Nix.

“We never retire,” insists Liles. “We enjoy being in front of an audience and making people smile.”

Dot Liles and Tom Nix. Image KFOR

The Oklahoma Senior Follies began in 2011 as a showcase for talent that kept shining well after the standard retirement age.

“You never got the performance but out of your systems?” asks a rehearsal guest.

“Never!” says Nix.”

He got his start as a piano player at the old Dodson’s Cafeteria when he was 11 years old.

“I was scared to death,” he admits. “11 years old? Really?”

Dot took accordion and piano lessons as a kid, but really blossomed as a grown-up.

“In the show, I’m going to be Marilyn Monroe singing Heat Wave. I’m also going to be in a skit called, ‘Leader of the Home’.”

Performing at the Oklahoma Senior Follies. Image KFOR

That’s how it is for everyone here.

Veteran performers like Channel 4’s own John Ferguson, Count Gregore to many of us, is still going strong at age 94.

“If they need walkers,” laughs Dot, “we bring extra.”

The show is fun and campy as always.

No Senior Follies performer ever got rich from being on stage, but none of them ever called it quits.

Watching the action on stage. Image KFOR

Not as long as their tap shoes still tapped or their singing voices could make a sound, singing their hearts out for whoever might come in to see them.

The Oklahoma Senior Follies takes place Friday evening at the NW Classen Auditorium, 7:30 curtain.

They will also play two matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

For tickets or additional information, go to www.oklahomaseniorfollies.com.