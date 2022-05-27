The 25 highest-paying internships in 2022, ranked

There’s a reason why some college internships are hard to land. Along with the opportunity to gain priceless experience and career-changing connections, the choicest gigs offer staggeringly high pay.
Glassdoor recently released its annual list of the 25 highest-paying internships in the United States. To compile the list, the website calculated the median monthly salaries reported by current or former U.S.-based interns between February 14, 2021, and February 12, 2022. In total, the data is based on about 88,000 salary reports.
Where there were ties, the company with the greater number of salary reports received the higher rank.
Overall, the survey shows tech companies offer the most lucrative internships. But there are big-money opportunities in finance, product management and marketing, as well.
Here’s the complete countdown list of the highest-paying internships for 2022.
25. Google
Median monthly pay: $6,454
Industry: Tech
An engaging gig
Google offers high-paying internships in engineering, UX, product management and more.
“Even though my internship was remote, I felt like I was able to engage with my team and learn a lot,” writes one former intern on Glassdoor.
24. American Express
Median monthly pay: $6,500
Industry: Finance
Charged up
Amex is noted for providing its interns with meaningful mentorships, real responsibilities and hands-on learning experiences.
The company’s 10-week summer internships are designed for students entering their final year of college.
23. Palo Alto Networks
Median monthly pay: $6,667
Industry: Tech
Security shift
Palo Alto Networks is a security company that works to prevent cyber breaches.
Its global internship program trains talent in threat intelligence, information security, engineering, marketing and other specializations.
22. PayPal
Median monthly pay: $6,667
Industry: Tech
PayPal perks
PayPal’s 12-week internship programs provide undergraduate and graduate students with real-world work experience.
They offer perks like paid housing, relocation assistance and employee discounts.
21. Citi
Median monthly pay: $6,667
Industry: Finance
Big-Citi life
Citi offers opportunities to college students, graduates and MBAs.
Interns get extensive on-the-job training and exposure to senior leaders.
20. J.P. Morgan
Median monthly pay: $6,667
Industry: Finance
Team Morgan
This investing bigwig has internships in areas such as risk analysis and marketing.
Spots are available in the United States, Australia, India, China and more.
19. eBay
Median monthly pay: $6,833
Industry: Tech
The eBay way
College students and recent graduates are eligible for internships at eBay offices across the world.
“Interns are held in high regard and treated like valuable members of the team,” writes one former student on Glassdoor.
18. BlackRock
Median monthly pay: $6,917
Industry: Finance
On the money
BlackRock is an investment management company with summer internships, MBA programs and full-time analyst programs for recent graduates.
“People are nice and easy to reach out to regardless of their position in the company,” writes one intern.
17. Susquehanna International Group (SIG)
Median monthly pay: $7,000
Industry: Finance
SIG-nificant roles
Based in Pennsylvania, this trading firm runs a co-op program, which offers students a combination of work experience and classroom learning. At SIG, co-op participants contribute to the firm’s day-to-day activities within the trading, technology, operations and private equity teams.
Aside from high pay, SIG offers perks like fully stocked office kitchens, social activities and discounts at local restaurants and museums.
16. Intuit
Median monthly pay: $7,000
Industry: Tech
Getting really Intuit
Intuit internships and co-op opportunities expose participants to the same culture as full-time employees.
Benefits like free snacks, paid holidays and access to the campus gym certainly also make this a prized internship.
15. Apple
Median monthly pay: $7,000
Industry: Tech
The big Apple
Whether you sign on for a summer internship or a co-op experience during the academic year, Apple’s programs let you work on critical, real-world programs.
Current internships are available across the world in various fields, including product design, software engineering and hardware development.
14. Deutsche Bank
Median monthly pay: $7,083
Industry: Finance
Banking on it
This German banking company offers internships to students who are in their senior year.
Interns are given responsibilities and networking opportunities.
13. Bain & Company
Median monthly pay: $7,125
Industry: Consulting
Going global
Though it’s based in Boston, this consulting firm offers internships across the world — from Australia to Brazil, from China to Germany and beyond.
“Upper-level management did a great job at reaching out to interns and making sure we felt part of the team and company,” writes one former intern on Glassdoor.
12. Oracle
Median monthly pay: $7,250
Industry: Tech
Launching pad
Oracle is a provider of business software.
Its internship programs help students launch careers in sales, consulting and engineering.
11. Microsoft
Median monthly pay: $7,366
Industry: Tech
Office life
Microsoft internships are open to current students in bachelor’s, master’s, MBA and Ph.D. programs.
The company’s internships are noted for providing excellent pay and relocation benefits.
10. Expedia Group
Median monthly pay: $7,500
Industry: Tech
Friendly people
This third-party booking website offers accelerated career development in data science, product management, UX and more.
In their Glassdoor reviews, several interns praised Expedia Group for “friendly people” and “good work-life balance.”
9. HubSpot
Median monthly pay: $7,500
Industry: Tech
Hands-on opportunities
The second-best place to work in 2022, per Glassdoor’s 14th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, HubSpot is a sales, marketing and customer service software company.
The company offers 10-week internships and six-month co-ops, the latter of which provides the same hands-on opportunities that full-time employees receive.
8. LinkedIn
Median monthly pay: $7,500
Industry: Tech
Sweet deal
On top of big paychecks, LinkedIn interns receive remarkable perks.
Benefits include relocation assistance, paid company holidays, professional development activities, free food and drinks in the office, fitness classes and more.
7. Nvidia
Median monthly pay: $8,000
Industry: Tech
At the top
This tech company is best known for its work in graphics and video game chips.
Nvidia was named the No.1 place to work in Glassdoor’s most recent rankings.
6. Meta
Median monthly pay: $8,000
Industry: Tech
Inside the Meta-verse
At Meta, the parent company of Facebook, interns write code, and contribute to real-world projects — all within their first week.
Meta interns are offered housing assistance and receive full benefits during their tenure.
5. Amazon
Median monthly pay: $8,000
Industry: Tech
Prime opportunities
Amazon interns receive classroom training and access to mentors, as well as attend social and networking events.
Intern positions are available across the United States and Canada.
4. Salesforce
Median monthly pay: $8,167
Industry: Tech
Workplace culture
Salesforce was recently named the 10th-best place to work — for both interns and full-time employees — in Glassdoor’s 2022 rankings.
On Glassdoor, one MBA student wrote that the “ability to set trajectory of your own career” was a big pro to working at Salesforce.
3. Capital One
Median monthly pay: $8,333
Industry: Finance
Hands-on training
Capital One’s 10-week internship programs allow students and recent graduates to help on real-world financial projects.
“If you’re getting coffee around here, it will be your own,” the company’s career page boasts.
2. Uber
Median monthly pay: $8,333
Industry: Tech
World of opportunity
Uber offers internships across the world, and in a variety of fields.
At last look, current openings ranged from coding internships in Poland to development programs in Tokyo for MBA candidates.
1. Roblox
Median monthly pay: $9,667
Industry: Tech
Score!
This online game platform is said to offer new grads big paychecks and a supportive work environment.
“Everyone is extremely intelligent, professional and driven to further company goals,” writes one intern on Glassdoor. “Furthermore, many of these employees helped mentor me even though it was never asked for.”
