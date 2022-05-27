The 25 highest-paying internships in 2022, ranked

Uber

There’s a reason why some college internships are hard to land. Along with the opportunity to gain priceless experience and career-changing connections, the choicest gigs offer staggeringly high pay. Glassdoor recently released its annual list of the 25 highest-paying internships in the United States. To compile the list, the website calculated the median monthly salaries reported by current or former U.S.-based interns between February 14, 2021, and February 12, 2022. In total, the data is based on about 88,000 salary reports. Where there were ties, the company with the greater number of salary reports received the higher rank. Overall, the survey shows tech companies offer the most lucrative internships. But there are big-money opportunities in finance, product management and marketing, as well. Here’s the complete countdown list of the highest-paying internships for 2022.

25. Google Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $6,454 Industry: Tech

An engaging gig Google

Google offers high-paying internships in engineering, UX, product management and more. “Even though my internship was remote, I felt like I was able to engage with my team and learn a lot,” writes one former intern on Glassdoor.

24. American Express American Express

Median monthly pay: $6,500 Industry: Finance

Charged up Getty Images

Amex is noted for providing its interns with meaningful mentorships, real responsibilities and hands-on learning experiences. The company’s 10-week summer internships are designed for students entering their final year of college.

23. Palo Alto Networks Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $6,667 Industry: Tech

Security shift Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a security company that works to prevent cyber breaches. Its global internship program trains talent in threat intelligence, information security, engineering, marketing and other specializations.

22. PayPal PayPal

Median monthly pay: $6,667 Industry: Tech

PayPal perks PayPal

PayPal’s 12-week internship programs provide undergraduate and graduate students with real-world work experience. They offer perks like paid housing, relocation assistance and employee discounts.

21. Citi Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $6,667 Industry: Finance

Big-Citi life Getty Images

Citi offers opportunities to college students, graduates and MBAs. Interns get extensive on-the-job training and exposure to senior leaders.

20. J.P. Morgan J.P. Morgan

Median monthly pay: $6,667 Industry: Finance

Team Morgan J.P. Morgan

This investing bigwig has internships in areas such as risk analysis and marketing. Spots are available in the United States, Australia, India, China and more.

19. eBay eBay

Median monthly pay: $6,833 Industry: Tech

The eBay way eBay

College students and recent graduates are eligible for internships at eBay offices across the world. “Interns are held in high regard and treated like valuable members of the team,” writes one former student on Glassdoor.

18. BlackRock Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $6,917 Industry: Finance

On the money BlackRock

BlackRock is an investment management company with summer internships, MBA programs and full-time analyst programs for recent graduates. “People are nice and easy to reach out to regardless of their position in the company,” writes one intern.

17. Susquehanna International Group (SIG) SIG

Median monthly pay: $7,000 Industry: Finance

SIG-nificant roles SIG

Based in Pennsylvania, this trading firm runs a co-op program, which offers students a combination of work experience and classroom learning. At SIG, co-op participants contribute to the firm’s day-to-day activities within the trading, technology, operations and private equity teams. Aside from high pay, SIG offers perks like fully stocked office kitchens, social activities and discounts at local restaurants and museums.

16. Intuit Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $7,000 Industry: Tech

Getting really Intuit Intuit

Intuit internships and co-op opportunities expose participants to the same culture as full-time employees. Benefits like free snacks, paid holidays and access to the campus gym certainly also make this a prized internship.

15. Apple Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $7,000 Industry: Tech

The big Apple Getty Images

Whether you sign on for a summer internship or a co-op experience during the academic year, Apple’s programs let you work on critical, real-world programs. Current internships are available across the world in various fields, including product design, software engineering and hardware development.

14. Deutsche Bank Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $7,083 Industry: Finance

Banking on it Getty Images

This German banking company offers internships to students who are in their senior year. Interns are given responsibilities and networking opportunities.

13. Bain & Company Bain & Company

Median monthly pay: $7,125 Industry: Consulting

Going global Bain & Company

Though it’s based in Boston, this consulting firm offers internships across the world — from Australia to Brazil, from China to Germany and beyond. “Upper-level management did a great job at reaching out to interns and making sure we felt part of the team and company,” writes one former intern on Glassdoor.

12. Oracle Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $7,250 Industry: Tech

Launching pad Getty Images

Oracle is a provider of business software. Its internship programs help students launch careers in sales, consulting and engineering.

11. Microsoft Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $7,366 Industry: Tech

Office life Getty Images

Microsoft internships are open to current students in bachelor’s, master’s, MBA and Ph.D. programs. The company’s internships are noted for providing excellent pay and relocation benefits.

10. Expedia Group Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $7,500 Industry: Tech

Friendly people Expedia Group

This third-party booking website offers accelerated career development in data science, product management, UX and more. In their Glassdoor reviews, several interns praised Expedia Group for “friendly people” and “good work-life balance.”

9. HubSpot HubSpot

Median monthly pay: $7,500 Industry: Tech

Hands-on opportunities Getty Images

The second-best place to work in 2022, per Glassdoor’s 14th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, HubSpot is a sales, marketing and customer service software company. The company offers 10-week internships and six-month co-ops, the latter of which provides the same hands-on opportunities that full-time employees receive.

8. LinkedIn Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $7,500 Industry: Tech

Sweet deal Getty Images

On top of big paychecks, LinkedIn interns receive remarkable perks. Benefits include relocation assistance, paid company holidays, professional development activities, free food and drinks in the office, fitness classes and more.

7. Nvidia Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $8,000 Industry: Tech

At the top Getty Images

This tech company is best known for its work in graphics and video game chips. Nvidia was named the No.1 place to work in Glassdoor’s most recent rankings.

6. Meta Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $8,000 Industry: Tech

Inside the Meta-verse Getty Images

At Meta, the parent company of Facebook, interns write code, and contribute to real-world projects — all within their first week. Meta interns are offered housing assistance and receive full benefits during their tenure.

5. Amazon Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $8,000 Industry: Tech

Prime opportunities Getty Images

Amazon interns receive classroom training and access to mentors, as well as attend social and networking events. Intern positions are available across the United States and Canada.

4. Salesforce Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $8,167 Industry: Tech

Workplace culture Getty Images

Salesforce was recently named the 10th-best place to work — for both interns and full-time employees — in Glassdoor’s 2022 rankings. On Glassdoor, one MBA student wrote that the “ability to set trajectory of your own career” was a big pro to working at Salesforce.

3. Capital One Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $8,333 Industry: Finance

Hands-on training Capital One

Capital One’s 10-week internship programs allow students and recent graduates to help on real-world financial projects. “If you’re getting coffee around here, it will be your own,” the company’s career page boasts.

2. Uber Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $8,333 Industry: Tech

World of opportunity Uber

Uber offers internships across the world, and in a variety of fields. At last look, current openings ranged from coding internships in Poland to development programs in Tokyo for MBA candidates.

1. Roblox Getty Images

Median monthly pay: $9,667 Industry: Tech