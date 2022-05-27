Oklahoma

The 25 highest-paying internships in 2022, ranked

May 27, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Uber


There’s a reason why some college internships are hard to land. Along with the opportunity to gain priceless experience and career-changing connections, the choicest gigs offer staggeringly high pay.

Glassdoor recently released its annual list of the 25 highest-paying internships in the United States. To compile the list, the website calculated the median monthly salaries reported by current or former U.S.-based interns between February 14, 2021, and February 12, 2022. In total, the data is based on about 88,000 salary reports. 

Where there were ties, the company with the greater number of salary reports received the higher rank.

Overall, the survey shows tech companies offer the most lucrative internships. But there are big-money opportunities in finance, product management and marketing, as well. 

Here’s the complete countdown list of the highest-paying internships for 2022.

25. Google

Google

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $6,454

Industry: Tech

An engaging gig

Google

Google


Google offers high-paying internships in engineering, UX, product management and more. 

“Even though my internship was remote, I felt like I was able to engage with my team and learn a lot,” writes one former intern on Glassdoor.

24. American Express

American Express

American Express


Median monthly pay: $6,500

Industry: Finance

Charged up

American Express

Getty Images


Amex is noted for providing its interns with meaningful mentorships, real responsibilities and hands-on learning experiences.

The company’s 10-week summer internships are designed for students entering their final year of college.

23. Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $6,667

Industry: Tech

Security shift

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks


Palo Alto Networks is a security company that works to prevent cyber breaches. 

Its global internship program trains talent in threat intelligence, information security, engineering, marketing and other specializations. 

22. PayPal

PayPal

PayPal


Median monthly pay: $6,667

Industry: Tech

PayPal perks

PayPal

PayPal


PayPal’s 12-week internship programs provide undergraduate and graduate students with real-world work experience. 

They offer perks like paid housing, relocation assistance and employee discounts.

21. Citi

Citi

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $6,667

Industry: Finance

Big-Citi life

Citi

Getty Images


Citi offers opportunities to college students, graduates and MBAs. 

Interns get extensive on-the-job training and exposure to senior leaders.

20. J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan


Median monthly pay: $6,667

Industry: Finance

Team Morgan

J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan


This investing bigwig has internships in areas such as risk analysis and marketing. 

Spots are available in the United States, Australia, India, China and more. 

19. eBay

eBay

eBay


Median monthly pay: $6,833

Industry: Tech

The eBay way

eBay

eBay


College students and recent graduates are eligible for internships at eBay offices across the world. 

“Interns are held in high regard and treated like valuable members of the team,” writes one former student on Glassdoor.

18. BlackRock

BlackRock

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $6,917

Industry: Finance

On the money

BlackRock

BlackRock


BlackRock is an investment management company with summer internships, MBA programs and full-time analyst programs for recent graduates.

“People are nice and easy to reach out to regardless of their position in the company,” writes one intern.

17. Susquehanna International Group (SIG)

SIG

SIG


Median monthly pay: $7,000

Industry: Finance

SIG-nificant roles

SIG

SIG


Based in Pennsylvania, this trading firm runs a co-op program, which offers students a combination of work experience and classroom learning. At SIG, co-op participants contribute to the firm’s day-to-day activities within the trading, technology, operations and private equity teams. 

Aside from high pay, SIG offers perks like fully stocked office kitchens, social activities and discounts at local restaurants and museums.

16. Intuit

Intuit

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $7,000

Industry: Tech

Getting really Intuit

Intuit

Intuit


Intuit internships and co-op opportunities expose participants to the same culture as full-time employees. 

Benefits like free snacks, paid holidays and access to the campus gym certainly also make this a prized internship. 

15. Apple

Apple

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $7,000

Industry: Tech

The big Apple

Apple

Getty Images


Whether you sign on for a summer internship or a co-op experience during the academic year, Apple’s programs let you work on critical, real-world programs. 

Current internships are available across the world in various fields, including product design, software engineering and hardware development.

14. Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $7,083

Industry: Finance

Banking on it

Deutsche Bank

Getty Images


This German banking company offers internships to students who are in their senior year. 

Interns are given responsibilities and networking opportunities.

13. Bain & Company

Bain & Company

Bain & Company


Median monthly pay: $7,125

Industry: Consulting

Going global

Bain & Company

Bain & Company


Though it’s based in Boston, this consulting firm offers internships across the world — from Australia to Brazil, from China to Germany and beyond. 

“Upper-level management did a great job at reaching out to interns and making sure we felt part of the team and company,” writes one former intern on Glassdoor.

12. Oracle

Oracle

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $7,250

Industry: Tech

Launching pad

Oracle

Getty Images


Oracle is a provider of business software.

Its internship programs help students launch careers in sales, consulting and engineering.

11. Microsoft

Microsoft

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $7,366

Industry: Tech

Office life

Microsoft

Getty Images


Microsoft internships are open to current students in bachelor’s, master’s, MBA and Ph.D. programs. 

The company’s internships are noted for providing excellent pay and relocation benefits.

10. Expedia Group

Expedia Group

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $7,500

Industry: Tech

Friendly people

Expedia Group

Expedia Group


This third-party booking website offers accelerated career development in data science, product management, UX and more.

In their Glassdoor reviews, several interns praised Expedia Group for “friendly people” and “good work-life balance.” 

9. HubSpot

HubSpot

HubSpot


Median monthly pay: $7,500

Industry: Tech

Hands-on opportunities

HubSpot

Getty Images


The second-best place to work in 2022, per Glassdoor’s 14th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, HubSpot is a sales, marketing and customer service software company. 

The company offers 10-week internships and six-month co-ops, the latter of which provides the same hands-on opportunities that full-time employees receive.

8. LinkedIn

LinkedIn

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $7,500

Industry: Tech

Sweet deal

LinkedIn

Getty Images


On top of big paychecks, LinkedIn interns receive remarkable perks.  

Benefits include relocation assistance, paid company holidays, professional development activities, free food and drinks in the office, fitness classes and more.

7. Nvidia

Nvidia

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $8,000

Industry: Tech

At the top

Nvidia

Getty Images


This tech company is best known for its work in graphics and video game chips. 

Nvidia was named the No.1 place to work in Glassdoor’s most recent rankings.

6. Meta

Meta

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $8,000

Industry: Tech 

Inside the Meta-verse

Meta

Getty Images


At Meta, the parent company of Facebook, interns write code, and contribute to real-world projects — all within their first week.

Meta interns are offered housing assistance and receive full benefits during their tenure.

5. Amazon

Amazon

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $8,000

Industry: Tech

Prime opportunities

Amazon

Getty Images


Amazon interns receive classroom training and access to mentors, as well as attend social and networking events.

Intern positions are available across the United States and Canada.

4. Salesforce

Salesforce

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $8,167

Industry: Tech

Workplace culture

Salesforce

Getty Images


Salesforce was recently named the 10th-best place to work — for both interns and full-time employees — in Glassdoor’s 2022 rankings. 

On Glassdoor, one MBA student wrote that the “ability to set trajectory of your own career” was a big pro to working at Salesforce.

3. Capital One

Capital One

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $8,333

Industry: Finance

Hands-on training

Capital One

Capital One


Capital One’s 10-week internship programs allow students and recent graduates to help on real-world financial projects. 

“If you’re getting coffee around here, it will be your own,” the company’s career page boasts. 

2. Uber

Uber

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $8,333

Industry: Tech

World of opportunity

Uber

Uber


Uber offers internships across the world, and in a variety of fields. 

At last look, current openings ranged from coding internships in Poland to development programs in Tokyo for MBA candidates.

1. Roblox

Roblox

Getty Images


Median monthly pay: $9,667

Industry: Tech

Score!

Roblox

Getty Images


This online game platform is said to offer new grads big paychecks and a supportive work environment. 

“Everyone is extremely intelligent, professional and driven to further company goals,” writes one intern on Glassdoor. “Furthermore, many of these employees helped mentor me even though it was never asked for.”





