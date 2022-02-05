The action-packed images from the first day of competition in Beijing

1 of 12
Speedskating
Mia Kilburg of the United States competes in the women’s speedskating 3,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
PHOTO: Ashley Landis
2 of 12
Snowboarding
Jamie Anderson of the United States competes during the women’s slopestyle qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
PHOTO: Gregory Bull
3 of 12
Cross-country skiing
From left, silver medal finisher Russian athlete Natalia Nepryaeva, gold medal finisher Norway’s Therese Johaug and bronze medal finisher Austria’s Teresa Stadlober celebrate after the women’s 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
PHOTO: Aaron Favila
4 of 12
Luge
Makena Hodgson, of Canada, slides during a luge women’s training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
PHOTO: Pavel Golovkin
5 of 12
Curling
Christopher Plys, of the United States, during the mixed doubles curling match against China at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
PHOTO: Brynn Anderson
6 of 12
Ski jumping
Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men’s normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
PHOTO: Andrew Medichini
7 of 12
Skiing mixed relay
Clare Egan skis during the 4×6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
PHOTO: Frank Augstein
8 of 12
Biathlon
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway raises his arms after crossing the finish line in first during the 4×6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
PHOTO: Kirsty Wigglesworth
9 of 12
Record reaction
Irene Schouten of the Netherlands reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the Olympic record in the women’s speedskating 3,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
PHOTO: Ashley Landis
10 of 12
Jumping gold
Ursa Bogataj, of Slovenia, left, celebrates with teammates Spela Rogelj, center, Nika Kriznar, after winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
PHOTO: Matthias Schrader
11 of 12
Cold competition
Sweden’s Walter Wallberg competes in the men’s moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
PHOTO: Gregory Bull
12 of 12
Win at home
Wu Dajing, left, of China, celebrates after crossing the finish line ahead of Pietro Sighel, of Italy, to earn a gold medal for his team in the mixed relay short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
PHOTO: Jeff Roberson