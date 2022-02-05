The action-packed images from the first day of competition in Beijing

1 of 12 Speedskating Mia Kilburg of the United States competes in the women’s speedskating 3,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) PHOTO: Ashley Landis

2 of 12 Snowboarding Jamie Anderson of the United States competes during the women’s slopestyle qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) PHOTO: Gregory Bull

3 of 12 Cross-country skiing From left, silver medal finisher Russian athlete Natalia Nepryaeva, gold medal finisher Norway’s Therese Johaug and bronze medal finisher Austria’s Teresa Stadlober celebrate after the women’s 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) PHOTO: Aaron Favila

4 of 12 Luge Makena Hodgson, of Canada, slides during a luge women’s training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) PHOTO: Pavel Golovkin

5 of 12 Curling Christopher Plys, of the United States, during the mixed doubles curling match against China at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) PHOTO: Brynn Anderson

6 of 12 Ski jumping Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men’s normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) PHOTO: Andrew Medichini

7 of 12 Skiing mixed relay Clare Egan skis during the 4×6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) PHOTO: Frank Augstein

8 of 12 Biathlon Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway raises his arms after crossing the finish line in first during the 4×6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) PHOTO: Kirsty Wigglesworth

9 of 12 Record reaction Irene Schouten of the Netherlands reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the Olympic record in the women’s speedskating 3,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) PHOTO: Ashley Landis

10 of 12 Jumping gold Ursa Bogataj, of Slovenia, left, celebrates with teammates Spela Rogelj, center, Nika Kriznar, after winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) PHOTO: Matthias Schrader

11 of 12 Cold competition Sweden’s Walter Wallberg competes in the men’s moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) PHOTO: Gregory Bull