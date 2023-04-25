The Adolphus Hotel To Celebrate Coronation Day With New Luxury Package

The Adolphus Hotel announced that it will be commemorating the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, set to occur on May 6, 2023, by offering its guests a royal treatment during the entire month of May.

Throughout the month, the Downtown Dallas-based hotel says that it is offering a luxurious package, called “A Royal Stay”, which is a fitting name, given all that is included.

Guests that opt for the package will be able to enjoy a one-night stay in a luxury suite that features a large dining table for six, a billiards table, ample living space with sofa and seating, an outdoor terrace that overlooks the gorgeous sights of Downtown Dallas and much more.

Also included inside of the suite is a limited edition tea set created by ceramicist Nicole Acquillano; two bottles of Bollinger with exclusive Charles III Coronation Cut Crystal Highland Champagne Flutes; as well as a picnic hamper filled with a number of delightful treats, including various teas, chocolates, biscuits, among others.

Outside of the luxury room, The Adolphus Hotel is providing package purchasers with a private day tour of Dallas in a stylish Rolls Royce Ghost sedan, in addition to two tickets to the “Royal Tea Service” — which takes place in The French Room of the hotel during the month of May.

Throughout its history, The Adolphus Hotel is no stranger to serving royalty. Back in 1991, Buckingham Palace selected The Adolphus for the official state visit when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip traveled to Dallas.

According to The Adolphus, as a sign of gratitude for the hospitality given from the hotel and its staff during that time, Queen Elizabeth II would end up gifting an official portrait, which was hung up in the hotel’s lobby.

For more information on the package, or to book a stay, head over to The Adolphus Hotel website.

