() The African American Male Wellness Agency to host Wellness Walk 5/K in Chicago, Illinois | Press releases

() The African American Male Wellness Company to host Wellness Stroll 5/Ok in Chicago, Illinois
(Black PR Wire) COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Nationwide African American Male Wellness Company is bringing the wellness Stroll/Run 5K to Chicago, Unwell. Saturday, June 25, 2022 on the Southside YMCA 6330 S. Stoney Island Ave., Chicago, IL. 60637, starting 7 a.m. That is the first annual Stroll/Run 5K coming to the “Windy Metropolis”. This 12 months’s honorary chairman is Pastor John F. Hannah of New Covenant Southeast Church. The purpose of the NAAMWA is to lift consciousness for preventable well being illnesses. The free well being screenings that can be supplied for registered individuals are diabetes, BMI, prostate most cancers, HIV/AIDS, glucose, and way more. This occasion is free and enjoyable for the entire household to take pleasure in. There can be a youngsters’s play space, meals and procuring distributors and group well being companions on website for everybody to satisfy. The stroll 5/Ok run is sponsored by Meijer, Northwestern College College of Medication, MoreCare, Viral Concierge, Molina Healthcare, UIC, and the Nationwide Heart for City Options. Sponsorship alternatives, volunteer and fervour workforce purposes can be found on the web site: aawellness.org.
Chicago ranks near final, in nearly each main well being end result. In Illinois and nationwide, these well being disparities are considerably worse for many who have systematically confronted obstacles to well being because of their socio-economic standing, race, ethnicity, faith, sexual orientation, geographic location, and different traits traditionally linked to discrimination or exclusion. – Illinois State Well being Dept. web site.
Established in 2004, the mission of the African American Wellness Company (AAWA) is to extend the life expectancy of African American males in bodily well being, psychological well being, monetary well being, fatherhood and analysis. We have now embraced an expanded focus into six core initiatives that additionally embody mentorship and analysis that develop males into nice fathers and take away boundaries that will hinder their participation within the lives of their youngsters. We’re “The Holistic Black Influence of Well being and Wellness for African American Males and their households”.
