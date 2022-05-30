() The African American Male Wellness Agency to host Wellness Walk 5/K in Chicago, Illinois | Press releases

() The African American Male Wellness Company to host Wellness Stroll 5/Ok in Chicago, Illinois
(Black PR Wire) COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Nationwide African American Male Wellness Company is bringing the wellness Stroll/Run 5K to Chicago, Ailing. Saturday, June 25, 2022 on the Southside YMCA 6330 S. Stoney Island Ave., Chicago, IL. 60637, starting 7 a.m. That is the first annual Stroll/Run 5K coming to the “Windy Metropolis”. This yr’s honorary chairman is Pastor John F. Hannah of New Covenant Southeast Church. The objective of the NAAMWA is to boost consciousness for preventable well being ailments. The free well being screenings that will likely be supplied for registered individuals are diabetes, BMI, prostate most cancers, HIV/AIDS, glucose, and far more. This occasion is free and enjoyable for the entire household to take pleasure in. There will likely be a kids’s play space, meals and buying distributors and group well being companions on web site for everybody to satisfy. The stroll 5/Ok run is sponsored by Meijer, Northwestern College Faculty of Drugs, MoreCare, Viral Concierge, Molina Healthcare, UIC, and the Nationwide Heart for City Options. Sponsorship alternatives, volunteer and fervour group functions can be found on the web site: aawellness.org.
Chicago ranks near final, in nearly each main well being end result. In Illinois and nationwide, these well being disparities are considerably worse for individuals who have systematically confronted obstacles to well being as a consequence of their socio-economic standing, race, ethnicity, faith, sexual orientation, geographic location, and different traits traditionally linked to discrimination or exclusion. – Illinois State Well being Dept. web site.
Established in 2004, the mission of the African American Wellness Company (AAWA) is to extend the life expectancy of African American males in bodily well being, psychological well being, monetary well being, fatherhood and analysis. We’ve embraced an expanded focus into six core initiatives that additionally embody mentorship and analysis that develop males into nice fathers and take away boundaries which will hinder their participation within the lives of their kids. We’re “The Holistic Black Impression of Well being and Wellness for African American Males and their households”.
