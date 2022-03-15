‘The Bachelor’ recap: After Rachel and Gabby meet Clayton’s family, he has another shocking announcement

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Monday night time’s episode of The Bachelor discovered Rachel and Gabby, coping with the information of Susie‘s departure and Clayton‘s bombshell admission that he’d been intimate with each of them, and in love with all three ladies.

Devastated, Rachel and Gabby left the rose ceremony in tears, every questioning how that was potential and if they may transfer on in gentle of the information.

“He’s in love with all three of us?! And he’s heartbroken that Susie went house?” Gabby, addressing the digicam stated in disbelief.

“In the end, whoever I decide, I really like probably the most,” Clayton informed her afterwards, to which she angrily insisted, you “cannot measure” love.

Clayton then informed Rachel that the love he felt for her was was not the love he felt for Gabby, explaining that they have been “two totally different folks,” and that he beloved every of them “in several methods.”

When the rose ceremony recommenced, Rachel accepted Clayton’s rose, however Gabby did not, asking Clayton if he needed to stroll her out.

Nonetheless, after an emotional dialog, Gabby had a change of coronary heart and determined to stay round.

Every woman then met Clayton’s household and each have been successful, however simply when issues appeared to be again on observe, Clayton had one other gorgeous announcement, telling his dad and mom that he missed Susie.

At that time, host Jessie Palmer interrupted the dialog with the information that Susie was nonetheless in Iceland.

“I didn’t understand she was nonetheless right here,” stated Clayton, including that he needed “simply need yet one more shot with Susie. “That’s all I can ask for. I simply need a solution.”

What occurred subsequent? We’ll discover out when The Bachelor season 26 finale concludes, Tuesday at eight p.m. ET on ABC.

