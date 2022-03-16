‘The Bachelor’ recap: Clayton’s journey comes to a dramatic — and historic end

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clayton Echard‘s curler coaster journey to seek out love got here to a heartbreaking finish when, for the primary time in The Bachelor‘s 26 seasons, he was rejected on the ultimate day and ended up alone — or did he?

Tuesday’s season 26 finale started with Clayton concurrently breaking apart with Rachel and Gabby, following his admission to his dad and mom on Monday that his coronary heart belonged to Susie — regardless of telling the 2 that he was in love with them.

After they had been alone, Gabby expressed her frustration over how he’d dealt with every part. “I can not imagine something you say — not one factor,” she mentioned. Refusing to let Clayton stroll her out, she acquired within the automotive and left, with out shedding a tear for the cameras.

Rachel took the information quite a bit tougher, tearfully explaining that the love she felt for him differed from the love he felt for her. After letting Clayton stroll her out and earlier than she drove away she mentioned, “You gave up on us. I by no means gave up.”

Host Jesse Palmer then visited Susie, delivering a letter from Clayton by which he poured out his emotions for her and invited her to affix him within the Icelandic countryside.

There, Clayton advised her he noticed himself rising previous and having a household together with her, however Susie responded by saying his letter and his romantic declaration meant quite a bit to her, however that she wasn’t on the identical web page with him.

“To me it is not over till you inform me it is over,” Clayton mentioned, asking if she might ever see her emotions matching his.

Susie replied, “I really feel prefer it’s over.”

Nonetheless, Tuesday’s finale had yet one more surprising twist, when it was revealed that Susie’s emotions modified over the weeks following their cut up.

“That’s my boyfriend,” she confirmed, pointing to Clayton.

After teasing a possible proposal, Clayton handed her his remaining rose, which she accepted.

Nonetheless, there was much more historical past to be made on Tuesday, when, throughout After the Rose, Jesse Palmer revealed a Bachelorette first — Rachel and Gabby can be sharing the upcoming 19th season as co-Bachelorettes.

Palmer will return because the host of The Bachelorette when it returns July 11 at eight p.m. ET on ABC.

