The Baltimore Community Foundation Announces Inaugural Black Philanthrophy Grantmaking Cycle

The Baltimore Group Basis has introduced the launch of its Black Philanthropy Circle, a nonprofit, donor-advised fund targeted on supporting Black folks and communities within the Baltimore space.
The Black Philanthropy Circle was based by greater than 30 Black companies and civic leaders within the Baltimore space. It was established to domesticate an inclusive philanthropic neighborhood, construct the capability of Baltimore’s Black nonprofits, and impression Larger Baltimore’s Black neighborhood.
Alicia Wilson, Esq., one of many founders of the Black Philanthropy Circle and one of many BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 40 Underneath 40, stated the hassle is crucial to the town of Baltimore.
“It is a highly effective message relating to the stress of Black philanthropy in Baltimore in any respect completely different ages, from all completely different walks of life,” Wilson advised BLACK ENTERPRISE.
“That is Black philanthropy coming collectively to make one thing occur for our neighborhood.”
The Black Philanthropy Circle builds on a longtime custom within the Black neighborhood. In line with a report from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Black Individuals donate 25% extra of their revenue per 12 months than white Individuals.
Many of the founding members of the Circle have donated $10,000 or extra to assist launch the fund, and in line with Wilson, the fund has raised greater than $600,00 in whole donations.
In its first grantmaking cycle, the Black Philanthropy Circle will award $25,000 grants to Black-led or Black-based nonprofits within the Larger Baltimore space. Grant choices can be made in Spring 2022.
“The entire cash given was by people and I feel it says Black philanthropy, Black excellence, and Black wealth are alive in Baltimore,” Wilson stated.
“As we come out of COVID and the monetary and social points that revolve round it, we’d like philanthropy to face up and to be on the fringe of the place authorities and firms depart us, so Black philanthropy goes to offer in locations our neighborhood wants us and grateful our collective permits us to try this in a really massive means.”
The Circle will give precedence to organizations with the next areas of focus:
- Arts & tradition
- Financial welfare (job placement, workforce coaching, and so forth.);
- Schooling, recreation, and youth
- Group organizing (non-political) and neighborhood service;
- Surroundings;
- Human companies;
- Well being and wellness
Wilson and Black Philanthropy Circle co-founder Savonne Ferguson, Esq. had been the primary to donate to the fund together with Rev. Franklin Lance of the Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Baltimore. Different donors included UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski and his spouse Jacqueline, Joshua Perry of Brown Advisory, and the Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Household Foundation.
“I feel we as a neighborhood have at all times identified that we’re a lot higher once we took care of our personal,” Wilson added.
“As you see us coming collectively, it’s’ actually about the truth that once we be a part of forces and have the intention, motivation, and motion to behave towards our neighborhood in a constructive means, there’s a multiplier impact within the consequence, for our neighborhood and generations that stay now but additionally generations to return.”