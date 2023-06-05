The “Barbie” movie used so much pink paint it caused a shortage

Hollywood Minute 5/26: New “Barbie” trailer

It’s no surprise that the upcoming “Barbie” movie set features a lot of pink, but it may shock you just how much pink was used. The film’s designer, Sarah Greenwood, revealed in an interview with Architectural Digest that so much pink paint was used that it caused a shortage. The film’s director, Greta Gerwig, wanted the pinks to be “very bright” and “almost too much” to be reminiscent of playing with Barbie. “The world ran out of pink,” Greenwood stated. The production bought their paint from Rosco, a supplier for film and theater productions, and completely depleted the global stock of Fluorescent Pink. Fortunately, this shade is now back in stock for anyone wanting to give their home a Barbie makeover.

The highly anticipated film stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, while Ryan Gosling plays Ken. While little is known about the plot, a teaser trailer has revealed what Barbie’s world looks like – which explains the pink paint shortage – along with glimpses of the star-studded cast, including Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, and Dua Lipa. The latter will also sing a song on the soundtrack, along with Charli XCX, Lizzo, Khalid, Nicki Minaj, and Ryan Gosling. The film is set to premiere on July 21.

Caitlin O’Kane is a digital content producer covering trending stories for News and its good news brand, The Uplift.