‘The Batman’ opens with $128 million

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman beat expectations, opening with an estimated $128.5 million domestically. The film, which marks Robert Pattinson‘s bow as the Dark Knight, was only the second pandemic-era movie to score a $100-million opening weekend, after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Batman — also starring Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz — added another $120 million from overseas showings, bringing its total opening take to 248.5 million.

Last week’s box office champ, Uncharted, slipped to number two, delivering an estimated $11 million in its second week. The video game adaptation, starring Tom Holland, tacked on an estimated $17.4 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $271.5.

The canine adventure Dog pulled up at number three, pocketing an estimated $6 million. Its domestic tally currently stands at north of $30 million after three weeks.

The aforementioned Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Tom Holland, pulled in an estimated $4.4 million, lifting its domestic total to $786.4 million after 12 weeks.

Disney and 20th Century’s murder mystery Death on the Nile earned an estimated $2.7 million over the weekend, Its four-week total now stands at just $37.1 million.

Rounding out the top five was Universal’s animated musical comedy Sing 2, earning in an estimated $4.2 million to bring its domestic total to $207.7 million. Since launching last December, the family-friendly movie has made an impressive $360 million at the worldwide box office.

