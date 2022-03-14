‘The Batman’ repeats at #1 at the box office with $66 million weekend

Warner Bros. Photos & © DC Comics/Jonathan Olley

The Batman held on to the highest spot on the field workplace for the second straight week, incomes an estimated $66 million. That pushes its 10-day complete home take to $238.5 million, making it the highest-grossing film launched this yr. The Batman‘s now made $463.2 million worldwide, on track to earn over half-a-billion {dollars} earlier than the week is completed.

Uncharted held on to second place, delivering simply shy of $9.three million in its third week of launch. Its complete home tally now stands at rather less than $113.Four million. Uncharted is performing even higher abroad, the place it has added a further $187.9 million, bringing its present worldwide take to $301.three million.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Reside Viewing posted a stunning third-place end, grabbing an estimated $6.eight million. The movie earned $32.6 million worldwide.

Canine completed the weekend in fourth place, delivering an estimated $5.three million $47.eight million domestically and $6.Four million abroad, placing its worldwide complete at $54.2 million.

Rounding out the highest 5 was Spider-Man: No Means Residence, which tacked on an estimated $4.1 million in its 13th week of launch. The movie’s home field workplace complete now stands at $792.three million. Abroad, No Means Residence has collected $1.08 billion up to now, placing its worldwide haul at slightly below $1.88 billion.

