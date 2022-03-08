‘The Batman’ star Zoë Kravitz now says Catwoman casting flap is “untrue”

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz has taken to Instagram to throw cold water on a story that made headlines, in which she seemed to say that she was turned down for the role of Catwoman in 2012’s The Dark Knight Returns because she was considered too “urban.”

That’s how the story appeared in The Guardian, with the actress quoted as saying, “I don’t know if it came directly from [director] Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.”

On her Instagram Story, however, the 33-year-old actress now claims it never happened.

“I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman,” Kravitz said plainly, adding, “It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for that role at that time.”

The part was landed by Anne Hathaway.

“I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film,” Zoë corrected, “and was told (I do not know who said this…) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part. This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago — it was a very different time.”

She added, “I did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film’s producers or anyone on the casting team, because I truly do not believe anyone meant any harm.”

Kravitz concluded, “I was simply giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at that time. Again this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and although I’m very glad that we are attempting to evolve — let’s all calm down — as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue.”

