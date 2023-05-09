Florida

The Benton Law Firm: What is the Time Frame for Filing an Injury Claim after a Car Accident?

May 9, 2023
WP Premium Support

How Long After a Car Accident Can You Claim Injury?  The Benton Law Firm can provide valuable information on the time frame for filing a personal injury claim after a car accident. The article emphasizes that it is important to act quickly and seek medical attention right away. It is also advised to consult with a qualified attorney who can provide proper guidance and legal representation throughout the process.

