The best air fryer deals you can get right now (plus easy air fryer recipes)

Getty Images



Your favorite crispy, crunchy eats don’t have to be deep fried.

Air fryers are the secret to making healthier crispy chicken tenders and chicken wings (even from frozen); crisp french fries and potato skins; juicy meatballs and more. Best of all, because of the way air fryers work to recirculate air, you can make these foods with less oil than traditional methods of preparation — good news for anyone who’s made a New Year’s resolution to eat healthy.

If you don’t own an air fryer yet, you’re missing out: The handy countertop kitchen gadget that makes healthier fried foods is now a staple in millions of American kitchens. In 2020, nearly 40 percent of U.S. households owned one, with sales surging over the pandemic as more people explored cooking at home with new air fryer recipes.

The good news is that air fryers are affordable — we’ve found a number of deals on air fryers you can score right now, way before you need to get the gang together for March Madness. Plus, we’ve paired each air fryer below with a recipe to try at your next NBA watch party. And if you still have questions about air fryers and how they work, we have a mini air fryer FAQ for you below.

NuWave Brio air fryer: $100 at Amazon

Another air fryer that’s popular with Amazon shoppers, the NuWave Brio comes in 6- and 15-quart sizes. It air frys, broils, roasts, grills, bakes, reheats and dehydrates. The device features an easy interface, with a menu of 100 preprogrammed recipes.

NuWave Brio air fryer, $100 (reduced from $160)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact: $150 at Amazon

Here’s a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries — it’s ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking.

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact, $150 (reduced from $180)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer: $176 at Amazon

Emeril Lagasse/Amazon



Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse’s countertop convection oven offers many of the same functions as other countertop air fryers, but manages to “kick it up a notch,” in his signature fashion, by adding a rotisserie to the mix. It offers 12 functions on its LCD digital display — air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook and warm/reheat — and comes with a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and cookbook filled with Lagasse’s recipes.

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer, $176 (reduced from $250)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 extra large air fryer: $180 at Target

Ninja Foodi’s multicooking air fryer gadgets dominate the high-end market. One of the brand’s highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer offers an 8-quart pot that holds up to a 7-pound chicken or eight breasts. It can pressure- and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 extra large air fryer, $180 (reduced from $270)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Instant Pot Omni Plus toaster oven 240 (plus air fryer): $162 at JCPenney

Best known for its Instant Pot pressure cookers, Instant also offers multi-cookers with air-fryer functionality, such as its Omni Plus toaster oven. The sleek-looking gadget boasts 10-in-1 functionality (air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm and convection oven) with enough space for a large chicken or 12-inch pizza, perfect for large groups. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.5 stars, giving it high marks for its easy-to-operate digital interface and stainless steel exterior.

Instant Pot Omni Plus 240 toaster oven, $162 with code WOWHOME (reduced from $250)

Instant Pot Omni Plus 240 toaster oven, $180

Air fryer recipe to try:

Cuisinart air fryer, convection and toaster oven: $100 at Kohl’s

Shaped more like a small, countertop toaster oven, Cuisinart’s entry-level model works as an air fryer, convection and toaster oven. It is 2.9 cubic feet in size, and can hold 2.5 pounds of food. We’ve seen this model available at multiple retailers for $100, but Kohl’s shoppers can use their Kohl’s Cash to drop the price even more through February 21. Plus, the retailer has a special sales event where you can save an extra 15-30% off merchandise when you pay with your Kohl’s Card. Stack those savings!

Cuisinart air fryer, convection and toaster oven, $100 (reduced from $140)

Air fryer recipe to try:

Cosori air fryer: $100 at Amazon

With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on more than 5,800 reviews, the lightweight Cosori is popular air fryer. It’s available in four colors and in 3.7- and 5.8-quart sizes, with 11 one-touch presets and 13 cooking functions. We’ve seen it at a few different prices online, but Amazon currently offers the best deal on the air fryer.

Cosori air fryer, $100

Air fryer recipe to try:

What other recipes can you make in an air fryer?

perfect loop/Getty Images



Air fryers are commonly used to cook fresh or frozen foods, including chicken wings, chicken breasts, chicken nuggets, french fries, pork chops, salmon, chicken tenders, bacon, potatoes, baked potato and chicken thighs. Some people even use air fryers to make cakes and other desserts.

Air fryer recipes are wildly popular on Pinterest, and cookbooks serve as much-needed companions to air fryers. In addition to diet-specific air fryer cookbooks and general recipes, Ninja, Cuisinart and Instant Pot all have cookbooks catering to their models.

Here are some popular air-fryer cookbooks you can buy on Amazon.

“America’s Test Kitchen Air Fryer Perfection,” $13 (reduced from $25)

Air Fryer Cookbook, $11

The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook, $14 (reduced from $22)

The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook, $10 (reduced from $17)

What is an air fryer?

i’am/Getty Images



Similar to a countertop convection oven, an air fryer is a portable cooking device with a variety of functions. However, unlike a convection oven, an air fryer offers an alternative approach to deep frying. Instead of engulfing food in a pool of fat, it circulates hot air to achieve a similar result, using only the oils on the food’s surface.

How does an air fryer work?

Most air fryers feature a fan and heating mechanism, responsible for circulating air and cooking food. While every model varies, most of them feature adjustable timers and temperatures with suggestions for popular foods. Many air fryers require preheating prior to cooking.

Food is generally placed in some sort of basket at the bottom of the appliance, usually resembling a fryer basket. The hot air begins circulating and heating the existing (or added) oils on food, resulting in a crisping effect. Depending on the recipe, you might need to flip food sometime during the cooking process.

What types of air fryers are there?

Over the course of the decade, the air fryer market has rapidly expanded with nearly every major appliance brand (including Ninja, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Cosori, NuWave, Chefman and Philips) offering their own version. Many consumers opt for hybrid air fryers, which combine various cooking functions into one gadget, saving counter space and the need for multiple machines. Air fryer toaster ovens, air fryer pressure cookers, air fryer microwave ovens, air fryer countertop ovens and even full-size ovens that double as air fryers are some of the most popular options.

Related on CBS Essentials: