There is no want to stay with the band your Apple Watch got here with. Discover one which fits your fashion from Amazon, Nordstrom and extra.



Perhaps you have grown uninterested in your authentic Apple Watch band. Perhaps you wish to discover a enjoyable new coloration to match your spring outfits, or full your back-to-the-office look. Excellent news: There are many terrific Apple Watch band kinds out there — a lot of that are on sale now.

These equipment are bought at Nordstrom, Amazon and extra shops, by quite a lot of recognized manufacturers.

High merchandise on this article:

Metallic hyperlink band for an upscale look: Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap, $250

Our favourite anti-microbial Apple Watch band: OtterBox Apple Watch band 38/40/41mm, $30

OtterBox Apple Watch antimicrobial band 42/44/45mm, $30

Under, swap issues up with one of the best Apple Watch bands for all budgets, through manufacturers resembling Nomad, Coach, OtterBox and extra. Be sure that to choose an possibility that matches the Apple Watch you at the moment personal.

Nomad chrome steel Apple Watch strap

Improve your watch band with this scratch-resistant stainless steel strap. It is suitable with the Apple Watch Sequence 6, SE, and all earlier variations of the Apple Watch in 42mm or 44mm. It has a buckle closure.

Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap, $120

Discover it in silver and graphite for the Apple Watch 7 and older as properly.

Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap, $250

Apple Milanese Loop Apple Watch band

This fully magnetic, Apple-branded watch band is available in silver, graphite and gold for 41 mm and 45 mm watches. It presents a recent tackle a 19th-century Milanese design. Its chrome steel mesh is woven on specialised Italian machines.

Apple Milanese Loop Apple Watch band, $99

Apple Sport Loop Apple Watch band

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for simple adjustment. This official Apple Watch accent is available in six colours, and for 41 mm and 45 mm watches.

Apple Sport Loop Apple Watch band, $49

Apple Leather-based Hyperlink Apple Watch band

This Venezia leather watchband, with a pebbled texture, is available in 4 colours and two sizes. Purchase this Apple-branded magnetic watch band for 41 mm and 45 mm watches.

Apple Leather Link Apple Watch band, $99

Coach flower mesh Apple Watch band

Make your Apple Watch look extra formal with this mesh band from Coach. It has an attention-grabbing, two-tone blossom appliqué and a security clasp closure. It is meant for 38mm and 40 mm watches.

Coach has all kinds of Apple Watch bands. You possibly can see the full line of Coach Apple Watch bands here.

Coach flower mesh Apple Watch band, $125

Tory Burch McGraw Leather-based Band for Apple Watch

Attempt this classic-looking brown leather band with a Tory Burch brand. It is suitable with the Apple Watch 6 and older in 42mm and 44mm sizes.

Tory Burch makes a variety of upscale Apple Watch bands. You possibly can view all the Tory Burch Apple Watch bands here.

Tory Burch Mcgraw Leather Band for Apple Watch, $95

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pack)

Seize a five-pack of these uber-affordable silicone Apple Watch bands to modify your look anytime. They arrive in 4 sizes, to suit the watch you personal, plus in seven colours. You’ll want to examine the coupon field to avoid wasting an additional 10%.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pack), $11 after coupon (reduced from $20)

OtterBox Apple Watch antimicrobial bands

OtterBox’s silicone bands are antimicrobial and are available seven colours. Select from two sizes on this sweatproof watch band.

OtterBox Apple Watch antimicrobial band 38/40/41mm, $30

OtterBox Apple Watch antimicrobial band 42/44/45mm, $30

Pela Vine watch band for Apple Watch

Imagine it or not, this watch band is compostable. It is suitable with the Apple Watch 7, SE and all older fashions (40mm and 38mm). It is available in seven colours.

Pela Vine watch band for Apple Watch, $45 (reduced from $50)

