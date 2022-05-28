The best deals at Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale: Save on washers, dryers, laptops, vacuums and more

Best Buy



Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is on now with deals on appliances, laptops, and more. These items are all currently on sale, but you’ll want to act fast. Most of these deals only last through Memorial Day weekend, and some of the best deals may sell out even sooner.

This year, Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is focused largely on home appliances. If you’ve been putting off upgrading your refrigerator, or your washer and dryer, now is a great time to check out Best Buy’s offerings.

The Best Buy sale is even better when you bundle: You save an extra 10% on Best Buy’s sale prices when you buy four or more Samsung appliances. Or, if you prefer LG, you’ll save an extra 5% when you buy three LG appliances and vacuums, and 10% when you buy four or more.

But wait, there’s more: Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale isn’t just about sale prices. When you use the My Best Buy credit card now through June 8, you’ll get 18-month financing on appliance purchases of $599 and up, and 24-month financing on appliance purchases of $1,499 and up. (See Best Buy for more details.) If you’re not currently a My Best Buy credit-card holder, maybe you should be. With your first purchase on the card, you’ll earn unlimited 15% back in rewards. (Hurry: This offer expires May 30, 2022.)

In addition to appliances, Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale offers discounts on TVs, laptops and more. Check out these Memorial Day discounts and other great sales going on at Best Buy now.

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro wet-dry vac: $300

Pet owner? The Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro was built for your house — and it’s on sale right now at Best Buy for Memorial Day. The multi-surface, wet-dry vacuum has a two-tank design, so you’ll never clean with dirty water. It comes with two rollers designed to reduce pet-hair snares, plus a pet-hair strainer for easy disposal.

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro wet-dry vac, $300 (reduced from $330)

Bissell SpinWave wet-dry robot vacuum: $340

This Memorial Day, you can save on a Bissell robot vacuum at Best Buy. The Bissell SpinWave wet-dry robotic vacuum automatically detects your floor type, so it knows when to mop (and when to vacuum, too).

Bissell SpinWave wet-dry robot vacuum, $340 (reduced from $400)

Best kitchen and refrigerator deals at Best Buy

Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale boasts discounts on top-brand mixers, coffee makers, refrigerators, ranges and more.

Yummly meat thermometer: $89

Get ready for summer grilling season with the 4.1-star-rated Yummly smart meat thermometer. The leave-in thermometer connects to your phone via Bluetooth. Once connected, it’ll alert you when your steak or burger is grilled to perfection. A magnetic charging dock is included.

(Need a new grill? Check out these Memorial Day deals on grills.)

Yummly meat thermometer, $89 (reduced from $129)

LG French InstaView door-in-door refrigerator: $3,150

Save $350 now on one of Best Buy’s highest-rated LG refrigerators — and then save even more when you bundle. The 36-inch, LG French InstaView door-in-door refrigerator offers a generous, 21.9-cubic feet of space, Wi-Fi connectivity and dual ice makers. You can even see inside the refrigerator without opening the door; when you knock on the fridge door twice, it lights up. The door-in-door feature gives your family easy access to drinks without you having to worry about the rest of the fridge losing cold air.

Best Buy reviewers rate this counter-depth refrigerator 4.7 stars out of 5; they praise the easy-access door and spacious interior. Available in stainless steel and (for an additional $100) black stainless steel.

36″ LG French InstaView door-in-door refrigerator, $3,150 (reduced from $3,500)

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator (28 cu ft.): $1,800

With a 4.7-star review score, this Samsung large-capacity, French-door refrigerator is one of Best Buy’s highest-rated appliances. It features 28-cubic feet of storage, a large-capacity ice maker, a full-width drawer and an auto-filling water pitcher.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator (28 cu ft.), $1,800 (reduced from $2,160)

LG front-control built-in stainless steel QuadWash dishwasher: $650



This sleek, stainless-steel dishwasher comes with LG’s latest features. Multi-motion arms work together to maximize surface coverage while they clean your dishes. This quick-drying LG dishwasher also features a user-friendly LED display.

LG front-control built-in stainless steel QuadWash dishwasher, $650 (reduced from $800)

LG French door refrigerator kitchen appliance bundle: save $1,261

This LG kitchen-appliance package includes everything you need to remake your kitchen with a high-end stainless look. It includes a 29-cubic-foot, French door smart refrigerator with an external ice and water dispenser, a 6.3-cubic-foot electric convection range with air-fryer mode, a 1.8-cubic-foot, over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking and a 24-inch, 48 dBA-rated smart dishwasher with a third rack.

LG French door refrigerator, electric range, microwave and dishwasher, $3,280 (reduced from $4,542)

There’s also a version of the package deal that swaps out the electric range with a 5.8-cubic-foot, five-burner gas range with air fryer.

LG French door refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher, $3,285 (reduced from $4,642)

Samsung bespoke French door refrigerator kitchen appliance bundle: save $1,069

Best Buy reviewers love the designer aesthetic of this 4.7-star-rated, Samsung bespoke kitchen package. Swappable front panels (available in eight colors and two finishes) allow you to customize the look of the 23-cubic-foot, four-door, French door smart refrigerator. The fridge features dual ice makers, a flexible lower-right space (that can serve as either a refrigerator or freezer), a quick-access beverage center, a built-in water pitcher and a deodorizing UV filter.

The Best Buy package also includes a 39 dBA-rated Samsung bespoke dishwasher with swappable panels, a 2.1-cubic-foot bespoke, over-the-range microwave and a 6.3-cubic-foot electric smart range with air fry.

Samsung bespoke French door refrigerator, electric range, microwave and dishwasher, $6,113 (reduced from $7,182)

Best TV deals

Right now, you can score great deals on top 4K smart TVs at Best Buy.

48″ Sony Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K smart TV: save $300

This Sony TV offers beautiful picture quality thanks to its pixel-contrast booster, and 4K HDR display. This OLED TV features built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also includes Sony’s exclusive Bravia features for PS5 gaming.

(Take a look here at our picks for the best TVs for gaming.)

48″ Sony Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,300)

65″ LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV: save $300

This smart TV from LG features a brilliant OLED display and 4K resolution for a clear, vibrant viewing experience. It uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, and then adjusts the display accordingly. For those who want a home-cinema experience, this TV delivers with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

This LG OLED TV also includes a game-optimizer menu that makes it easy for you to toggle between modes during play.

65″ LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, $1,600 (reduced from $1,900)

Best laptop and tablet deals

Upgrade your laptop or tablet with these great offerings from Best Buy.

14″ Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop: save $200

Save $200 on this two-in-one laptop right now at Best Buy. This Dell Inspiron touchscreen laptop has a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used as either a laptop or a tablet. It boasts a 14-inch display, 8GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage.

14″ Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop, $600 (reduced from $800)

12.3″ Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: save $330

The 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is another great two-in-one laptop option. The Windows 11 device works as both a touchscreen tablet, and a laptop (with a full laptop keyboard). It has 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The fast-charging Surface Pro 7+ offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

12.3″ Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, $600 (reduced from $930)

15.6″ Samsung Galaxy Book touchscreen laptop

The 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book is a compact, Windows 11 laptop that offers power without feeling bulky. If you already own a Samsung Galaxy tablet, you can connect it with the Galaxy Book, and use it as a second screen. The laptop includes a dedicated graphics card, and 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors (to reduce lag and loading times).

If you buy this laptop right now at Best Buy, you can save $200.

15.6″ Samsung Galaxy Book touchscreen laptop, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

Best washer and dryer deals

Save now on a brand-new washer and dryer set at Best Buy.

LG stackable front-loading washer and dryer package: save $500

Take on your family’s toughest stains with this stackable package featuring an LG 4.5-cubic-foot, front-load washer, and a 7.4-cubic-foot, LG electric dryer. The washer features six wash motions, a cold-washing option (to save energy), an anti-vibration system (to reduce noise) and a speed-wash cycle that’ll take care of your laundry in just 15 minutes. The Energy Star-certified dryer, meanwhile, boasts sensor drying, and a dust-clog indicator.

You can save $500 on this LG washer-and-dryer package right now at Best Buy. This is simply one of the best appliance deals of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.

LG stackable front-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,400 (reduced from $1,900)

LG stackable front-loading washer and gas dryer package, $1,500 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung top-loading washer and dryer package: save $520

This laundry duo includes a 5.2-cubic-foot washing machine with Wi-Fi connectivity, a built-in water faucet (for pre-treating stains), vibration-reduction technology and a super-speed wash that finishes a load in 28 minutes. The package also includes a 7.4-cubic-foot electric dryer (also available as a gas dryer). It boasts sensor drying, a steam-sanitize setting and Wi-Fi connectivity.

You can save more than $500 right now at Best Buy on this Samsung top-loading smart washer and dryer pair, available in black, white and champagne colors. And, of course, you’ll save even more when you bundle this laundry duo with more Samsung appliances from Best Buy.

Samsung top-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,460 (reduced from $1,980)

Samsung top-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,560 (reduced from $2,070)

