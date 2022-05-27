The best deals at the Samsung Memorial Day sale: ‘The Frame’ smart TV, smart refrigerators and more

Samsung



Samsung’s Memorial Day sale includes slashed prices on Samsung’s “The Frame” smart TV, Samsung touch screen refrigerators, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and a bunch of top-rated Samsung washers and dryers. Here are the top Samsung deals.

The top products in this article:

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

65″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED TV 2022, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung Family Hub 4-door French door refrigerator, $3,149 (regularly $4,700)

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30 but you don’t have to wait to shop the best Memorial Day sales. Samsung’s Memorial Day sale is online now, through June 8. During the deals event, you can save hundreds and even thousands of dollars on Samsung home appliances and Samsung tech.

Samsung is slashing prices on the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, top-rated touch screen refrigerators that stream music and share pictures from the fridge door.

Samsung is offering free three-day-or-less delivery on appliances during the sale. The appliance and tech brand is offering Samsung Care+ extended service and support for $1 on select Samsung products.

Keep reading to shop Samsung’s Memorial Day sale right now.

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is on sale during Samsung’s Memorial Day sale.

Samsung



Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 Classic sports a classic watch face. It’s available in two case sizes (42mm and 46mm) and two connection options (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi; Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE).

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic comes in two colors: black and silver. You can customize either the Galaxy Watch4 or the Galaxy Watch4 Classic with a stylish, sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic, $300 (regularly $350)

Save $40 on the Galaxy Buds2

These coveted Samsung ear buds are $40 off right now during Samsung’s Memorial Day sale.

Samsung



Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 feature active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough. These lightweight earbuds are a great choice for people with active lifestyles that like to listen to music and answer calls on the run.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are available in four different colors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Save $200 on Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ smart TV

Samsung’s “The Frame” smart TV is on sale right now for $200 off in multiple screen sizes.

Samsung



The 2022 “The Frame” has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the previous model. And like the 2021 model, the 2022 version intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K. Even with all those similarities, the 2022 “The Frame” is definitely an upgrade over the 2021 “The Frame.” The 2022 “The Frame” boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

When you’re not streaming show or movies on “The Frame,” the set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, or pictures from your family vacation (that you’ve uploaded to “The Frame” from your phone or USB flash drive). So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it’s on — or off.

65″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED TV 2022, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

75″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED TV 2022, $2,800 (regularly $3,000)

Save up to $1,550 off select Samsung refrigerators

Samsung has a variety of refrigerators on sale during its Memorial Day sales event. The deals don’t stop there. Samsung is offering Samsung Care+ extended service and support on select refrigerators for $1.

Need a fridge fast? Samsung is offering free three-day-or-less delivery on all home appliances.

Samsung Family Hub 4-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung



This high-end Samsung refrigerator is $1,550 off right now.

This refrigerator is made to be counter-depth, for a built-in look. The refrigerator features a fingerprint-proof finish, so you won’t see any grubby hand marks on its French-door design. The high-tech fridge comes with the Samsung’s Family Hub function that lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music and share pictures with your family on the fridge door.

The home appliance features a middle drawer with a smart divider that can section off food to cool at different temperatures. It includes a built-in, auto-fill pitcher that has cold water ready anytime your family wants it, as well as an external ice and water dispenser.

Samsung Family Hub 4-door French door refrigerator, $3,149 (regularly $4,700)

Samsung Bespoke four-door French door refrigerator

Samsung



The Samsung Bespoke four-door French door refrigerator can be customized in a variety of colors and finishes. The high-tech fridge comes with a Samsung Family Hub touch screen.

Samsung Bespoke four-door French door refrigerator, $3,199 (regularly $4,499)

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung



The fingerprint-resistant, full-depth refrigerator with Family Hub features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered water and ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf for a consistent temperature throughout your refrigerator.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,799 (regularly $3,499)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub



Samsung



This Samsung touch screen refrigerator with Family Hub is fingerprint-resistant, includes an in-door ice maker, plus all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,166)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung



This Samsung refrigerator with Samsung’s Family Hub is available as either a full or counter-depth model. It features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser; or, you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills (with the option to infuse a flavor).

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (counter depth), $4,229 (regularly $4,699)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (full depth), $3,139 (regularly $4,599)

Save big on Samsung washers and dryers

Samsung’s Memorial Day sale is full of slashed prices on top-rated Samsung washers and dryers. Samsung is offering Samsung Care+ extended service and support with select washers and dryers for $1.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung



This set features a Smart Dial-equipped, front-load washer, and an electric dryer. The appliances use AI power to learn your washing habits, and recommend wash cycles.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,198 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,099 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,099 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set



Samsung



If you’re not satisfied with your old washer and dryer, it might be time to upgrade to a new combo. Samsung has this washer-dryer set with a brushed-black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer use AI tech to learn, and then recommend washing and drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set, $2,098 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Extra-large capacity Smart Dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,049 (regularly $1,449)

Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set

Samsung



The Samsung washer in this set can clean up to 8 pounds of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. Both the washer and dryer feature Wi-Fi connectivity, so they can be controlled via most smart devices when you download Samsung’s SmartThings app.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,798 (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are also on sale separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart top-load Super Speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set



Samsung



Save $500 when you buy this washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry and receive end-of-cycle alerts. The washer can clean 8 pounds of laundry in less than a half hour.

Samsung smart top-load Super Speed Wash washer and smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $1,998)

If you prefer, the Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with Super Speed Wash, $829 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $749 (regularly $999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra

If you need a new phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are top-rated.

Samsung



There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but the one most users will probably enjoy is the upgraded camera. The triple-rear-camera array features better optical zoom and a better main sensor, plus an upgraded ability to take nighttime photos. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera.

Another new feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. Glass now spans the front and the back of the phone. It’s a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)

Still undecided? Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22, $800

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, $1,200

