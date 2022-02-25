KitchenAid through Amazon



Few kitchen devices look as spectacular on a countertop as a KitchenAid stand mixer. It doesn’t matter what KitchenAid stand mixer shade or mannequin you select, this multi-tool alerts to all who enter the room that you understand your means across the kitchen.

However that does not imply it’s important to pay full value for the machine. The KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale, and so are many KitchenAid stand mixer accessories.

KitchenAid stand mixers can do much more than simply combine. KitchenAid makes many stand mixer accessories, together with: a food processor to hurry up all that slicing and dicing on the to-do listing, an ice cream maker attachment that may most positively brighten up your dessert course, a scale and sifter attachment, and measuring and mixing bowls. Trying to strive one thing new to your subsequent household gathering? Strive making noodles from scratch with the assistance of a KitchenAid gourmet pasta press that may craft as much as six sorts of pasta.

However do not delay, these deals will not final eternally, and discounted stand mixers typically promote out.

Deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories

These are the best deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories we discovered at Amazon and different retailers.

KitchenAid artisan sequence 5-quart stand mixer with pouring protect

The KitchenAid artisan sequence 5-quart mixer incorporates a 10 velocity slide management. The kitchen machine comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If “aqua sky” is not your shade, this stand mixer is obtainable in all kinds of shades.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $429 (regularly $460)

KitchenAid 6-quart skilled 600 sequence bowl-lift stand mixer

What units this KitchenAid stand mixer aside is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, offering sturdy bowl help when mixing heavy components or massive batches. The machine has 10 velocity settings and contains the accessories: powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

KitchenAid 6-quart professional 600 series bowl-lift stand mixer, $530 (regularly $600)

KitchenAid tilt-head flex edge beater

Do not you hate it once you’re mixing up frosting and all of it appears to stay to the edges? This versatile edge beater was designed to completely scrape components into the bowl. The KitchenAid stand mixer attachment is dishwasher secure.

KitchenAid tilt-head flex edge beater, $30 (regularly $40)

KitchenAid recent prep slicer and shredder attachment

Slice and shred fruits and greens with ease. This KitchenAid machine features a skinny slicing blade and medium and coarse shredding blades to provide the excellent reduce. The machine’s two-in-one meals pusher can accommodate each massive and small diameter fruits and greens

KitchenAid fresh prep slicer and shredder attachment, $49 (regularly $65)

KitchenAid 3-speed hand mixer

The KitchenAid hand mixer whips frosting, egg whites and mixes cookie dough with the press of a button. It options three speeds so you’ll be able to incorporate your components with out dropping management of the mixer or your mixing bowl.

KitchenAid 3-speed hand mixer, $40 (regularly $45)

KitchenAid pasta curler attachment

Create a scrumptious new meal-time custom, or simply make household dinner the quaint means with the assistance of this pasta curler attachment that features spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.

KitchenAid Pasta Roller attachment, $90 (reduced from $100)

KitchenAid meals processor attachment equipment with commercial-style dicing

This KitchenAid attachment can cube, slice, shred and julienne fruits, greens or laborious cheeses. Alter the thickness of your slices with only one lever.

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial style dicing, $199 (reduced from $250)

KitchenAid spiralizer with peel, core and slice

Getting your greens in has by no means been simpler with this veggie spiralizer attachment. This machine comes with six changeable blades. All blades are dishwasher secure on the highest rack.

KitchenAid spiralizer with peel, core and slice, $129 (regularly $150)

KitchenAid 4-piece prep bowl set with lids

Cooking is difficult sufficient with out having to dig by way of cupboards looking for sufficient prep bowls. This 4-piece prep bowl set contains varied sizes and colours.

KitchenAid 4-piece prep bowl set with lids, $12 (reduced from $13)

Extra from KitchenAid

These KitchenAid merchandise are all obtainable on-line proper now.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer

If you do not have a KitchenAid stand mixer but, you might need to change that. This 4.8-star-rated bowl-lift stand mixer matches a 5-quart capability bowl (as in comparison with a 3.5-quart bowl for the mini), has 10 velocity choices and comes with three beater attachments that will help you make something from appetizers to dessert. Obtainable in 4 colours, together with KitchenAid’s iconic empire pink.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer, $500

Artisan Sequence 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer

Deal with your self to the Artisan Sequence 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer. This mixer comes with each 3-quart and 5-quart capability bowls, a coated flat beater, flex edge beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip and a pouring protect.

Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $450

KitchenAid connoisseur pasta press attachment



Strive your hand at making as much as six sorts of pasta. This attachment could make recent spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni, small macaroni and massive macaroni. Bellissimo!

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press attachment, $189

KitchenAid citrus juicer attachment

Make fresh-squeezed orange juice a brand new morning custom with this citrus juicer attachment.

KitchenAid Citrus Juicer attachment, $34

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle



This beneficial baking software will measure, sift and routinely add components on to your mixing bowl, serving to to make sure extra even baking.

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle, $129

KitchenAid 5-quart tilt-head glass bowl with measurement markings

Measuring components is that a lot simpler with this stand-mixer bowl with handy measurement markings.

KitchenAid 5-quart tilt-head glass bowl with measurement markings, $50

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment



Make as much as two quarts of ice cream, gelato or sorbet in beneath half an hour with this scream-worthy attachment.

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment, $90

KitchenAid coated dough hook

It isn’t the way in which grandma used to make it; it is higher. Make bread baking rather less tough and let this dough hook care for the kneading for you.

KitchenAid coated dough hook, $19

KitchenAid wire whip attachment

Frost your coronary heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it simple and candy to whip up frosting, eggs, sponge truffles, heavy cream and candies.

KitchenAid wire whip attachment, $25

KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer



Want slightly backup in terms of mixing? This hand-held KitchenAid mixer has you coated.

KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer, $55

