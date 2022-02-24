The best deals on TVs still available at Walmart’s “Prime Day”-like sale

A shopper pushes a cart outside a Walmart store in Albany, New York. Angus Mordant/ Bloomberg



If you’re in the market for a new television, there’s good news: Now’s a great time to be shopping for one. Walmart has just put a handful of great budget 4K televisions on deep discount during its Exclusive Access Event for Walmart+ subscribers, happening today.

The biggest discount to be had is on the 50-inch RCA 4K TV with Roku built-in. Normally priced at $699, Walmart+ members can buy this television today for just $288. That’s not necessarily your best deal, however: You may prefer to pay a little extra and upgrade to a Vizio-brand television: the 50-inch Vizio M6 Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $328 (reduced from $406), while a 55-inch Vizio can be had for $398 (reduced from $498). There’s even a 58-inch Samsung TV on sale.

There is a catch, however: To score these great TV deals, you need to be a paid Walmart+ member. Something akin to Walmart’s version of Amazon Prime, a subscription to Walmart+ includes access to special sales events such as this one, plus exclusive PlayStation 5 restocks, free two-day shipping on purchases, discounts on prescription drugs and more. A Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month, or $98 per year.

Walmart offers a 30-day free trial for Walmart+, but note that only paid Walmart+ members have access to these TV deals.

Walmart+ membership, $12.95 per month

The best TVs on sale at Walmart’s “Prime Day”-like sale

There are a number of televisions on sale at Walmart right now, but we’ve curated our favorite TV picks for you below.

58″ Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $528

Samsung via Walmart



This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58″ class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $528 (regularly $600)

55″ Vizio 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV: $398

Vizio via Walmart



This 4K smart TV can reproduce billions of colors thanks to Vizio’s next-generation Quantum Color feature and active full array with 10 local dimming zones. It’s also a great choice for gamers: The TV’s V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and PlayStation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality.

Vizio 55″ class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV, $398 (regularly $498)

55″ JVC 4K Roku smart TV: $298

Walmart



Looking for a television with Roku built-in? While it may lack the bells and whistles of the fancy OLED and QLED television models, this 55-inch smart 4K TV from JVC is certainly priced right: just $298. It makes a great budget television for a kids’ room.

55″ JVC 4K Roku smart TV, $298 (regularly $428)

