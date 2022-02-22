The best February 2022 deals at Amazon to shop right now

Amazon has great deals on Vitamix, Apple and more products right now. Getty Images



If you’re in the mood to score a great deal, there are some amazing February sale finds available at Amazon right now.

The featured Amazon deals for February 2022 include a big sale on Amazon devices. You can save on all sorts of Amazon tech right now, including:

And that’s only the beginning of the deals. Amazon has February sales on KN95 masks, sales on Kindle book titles and so much more. Find deals on quality gear from trusted brands like Vitamix, JBL and Apple. Check out the CBS Essentials edit below.

Apple AirPods Pro: $197



Apple via Amazon



Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple’s newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $170 (reduced from $179)

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 waterproof speaker: $132

Amazon



It’s never too early to think about your next beach vacation. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, making it a great choice for the beach or the pool — or even while relaxing in the bathtub. It features big, bold sound, and lasts 15 hours on a single charge. Save $18 on the red version right now at Amazon.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 waterproof speaker, $132 (reduced from $150)

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade: $379



Amazon



If you’re looking to invest in a professional-grade blender, you don’t want to miss this deal. The Vitamix 5200 has a speed-control dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend and a seven-year full warranty.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $379 (reduced from $550)

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set: $85



Amazon/Teccpo



This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages. Don’t forget to apply the $15 coupon on Amazon before you buy.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $85 after coupon (regularly $144)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250

Amazon



Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

11.6″ HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $140

Amazon



This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6″ HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $140 (reduced from $260)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon



You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds — they’re less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

V-shaped face masks: $13

Amazon



These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Again, be sure to apply the 5% off coupon before you checkout.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $13 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon



This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It’s currently marked down to $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

