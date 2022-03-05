The best gaming chairs under $250 at Amazon, Walmart and more

The Razer Iskur X gaming chair, normally $399, is on sale at Amazon for $250 right now. Razer



Whether you’re a hardcore PC gamer, SonyPlaystation 5 gamer or just playing the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you need the right gaming chair. There are some amazing gaming chairs out there if you’ve got a big budget, but you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great gaming chair.

We found plenty great gaming chairs under $200 at Amazon, Walmart and more.

Best gaming chair deal under $100: High back gaming chair, $65 after coupon (reduced from $85)

Best gaming chair deal with built-in speakers: X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio chair, $159 (reduced from $199)

Best premium gaming chair deal: Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $250 (reduced from $399)

Gaming chairs typically offer more cushioning, more neck and lumbar support, and are more adjustable than standard office chairs. So much so, in fact, that many people prefer gaming chairs to office chairs even when they’re doing light work at the computer. (Gaming chairs are also really cool-looking, compared with oft-boring office chairs.)

The best gaming chairs under $250

Looking to improve your game — or your sitting situation? Get up off the couch and check out the gaming chair options ahead from Amazon, Staples, Wayfair and more, all under $250.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair

If you’ve got the budget for a premium gaming chair, the Razer Iskur X, normally priced at $399, is on sale at Amazon for just $250. The steel-reinforced ergonomic gaming chair is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather and features fully adjustable recline, tilt, height and armrests.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $250 (reduced from $399)

Hbada gaming chair

This ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help you sit comfortably for extended periods of time. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees.

Hbada gaming chair, $190

X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio pedestal console chair

This light-up faux-leather chair with a mesh center has an integrated 2.1 Bluetooth audio system featuring headrest-mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer. The chair tilts and swivels, and for an added bit of gamer flair, the backrest has LED diodes integrated into the fabric. It’s on sale at Walmart right now for $159.

X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio pedestal console chair, $159 (reduced from $199)

GTRacing Pro Series GT099

The Pro Series GT099 gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work or recline it a bit for gaming. This chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

GTRacing Pro Series GT099, $104 after coupon (reduced from $190)

High back gaming chair

This uber-affordable gaming chair from Amazon has an adjustable lumbar support and headrest pillow. Don’t let the low price mislead you: This is a 4.5-star-rated gaming chair that Amazon reviewers praise for comfort. Find it in seven colors.

High back gaming chair, $65 after coupon (reduced from $85)

Respawn PC and racing game chair [OUT OF STOCK]

This height-adjustable gaming chair has a 155-degree tilt with an infinite angle lock, allowing you to choose your best position. The extendable footrest, meanwhile, gives this gaming chair a recliner feel. Choose from 17 colors.

Respawn PC and racing game chair, $196 (reduced from $350)

Staples Emerge Vortex bonded leather gaming chair

This gaming chair from Staples has lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension and tilt lock. Its arms flip up, so you can easily get in and out of the chair fast. Find it in five colors.

Staples Emerge Vortex bonded leather gaming chair, $140 (reduced from $230)

Zipcode Design Lowndes ergonomic gaming chair

If you’re seeking a subtle, modern look, opt for this gaming chair in black with an integrated headrest and lumbar support. It also comes in eight other hues and offers seat-height adjustment and tilt-lock and tilt-tension control.

Zipcode Design Lowndes ergonomic gaming chair, $192 (reduced from $268)

GTRacing ACE-M1 gaming chair [OUT OF STOCK]

The cold-cured foam cushions in this GTRacing chair mold to the shape of your body for maximum comfort. This chair offers 90- to 170-degree reclining and a height-adjustable seat, plus comes in four colors.

GTRacing ACE-M1, $255 after coupon (reduced from $360)

