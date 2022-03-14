The best places to live in the U.S. in 2022

Getty Photos

What’s America’s finest place to dwell in 2022? A rating from the survey firm Niche.com means that People’ prime selections aren’t essentially the best-known. For the creation of this rating, Area of interest researchers factored in good public colleges, reasonably priced prices of residing, low crime charges and the general satisfaction of their residents, culling information from the U.S. Division of Schooling, the Census Bureau, the FBI and public-sentiment polling. Area of interest additionally thought of native commutes (size and entry to public transport); range (of age, gender and ethnicity); well being and health of its residents (based mostly on charges of smoking, alcohol abuse, and weight problems in addition to entry to healthcare and health facilities); jobs (together with employment charges, profession and enterprise development) and housing prices (based mostly on dwelling values, property taxes and possession charges). For the aim of this rating, we’re solely taking a look at main cities — locations with populations above 100,000.

50. Charleston, South Carolina DANIEL SLIM/AFP by way of Getty Photos

With its balmy climate and proximity to the seaside, the coastal metropolis ranks extremely for its residents’ well being and health and for the town’s plethora of outside actions. The realm can also be dwelling to some nice eats. Charleston attracts cooks and foodies anticipating a style of the area’s conventional “Low Nation” delicacies.

49. Columbia, South Carolina Henryk Sadura

The combo of city and suburban life is what attracts folks to Columbia. The group is dwelling to quaint neighborhoods and widespread sights such because the Riverbanks Zoo and the South Carolina State Museum. The town’s nightlife additionally get prime marks, doubtless as a result of College of South Carolina’s numerous pupil physique, which spends evenings on the metropolis’s bars and eating places.

48. Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah Bloomberg/Getty

Utah’s capital metropolis ranks extremely for its family-friendly ambiance, thanks partially to its well-liked public colleges. Salt Lake Metropolis additionally provides a buzzing nightlife, together with many eating places and bars. The realm can also be dwelling to the NBA’s Utah Jazz and a “Actual Housewives” franchise.

47. St. Petersburg, Florida Getty Photos

This metropolis is a fast 15-minute commute from Tampa, however appears like its personal tropical paradise. St. Petersburg will get prime marks for its outside actions and climate. The sunny metropolis is dwelling to sandy seashores and loads of ocean actions corresponding to boating, fishing and browsing.

46. Pasadena, California Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Day by day Information by way of Getty Photos

The Southern California metropolis will get a excessive rating for its commute to and from its surrounding areas, together with Los Angeles. The various space is dwelling to some extremely ranked public colleges. Its sunny climate and entry to parks and outside actions makes Pasadena one of many healthiest cities within the nation.

45. St. Paul, Minnesota Getty Photos

Do not be deterred by the climate. St. Paul has quite a bit to supply moreover freezing temperatures. The town’s hire costs and excessive employment price entice many younger professionals to the world. St. Paul’s numerous inhabitants has created a burgeoning arts and tradition scene. The town additionally boasts some gorgeous structure, as seen right here contained in the Minnesota State Capitol.

44. Tempe, Arizona Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photos

The desert metropolis has tons of faculty delight, and far of the town’s nightlife is centered round it. Arizona State college students and its grads frequent Tempe’s bars, eating places, theaters and sports activities video games.

43. Virginia Seashore, Virginia DANIEL SLIM/AFP by way of Getty Photos

This seaside metropolis is new to the 2022 listing, thanks partially to its extremely rated public colleges. Nearly all of residents, 64%, personal their very own houses.

42. Atlanta, Georgia Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe by way of Getty Photos

Atlanta ranks extremely for its range. The realm’s bustling job market attracts folks within the tech, meals and leisure industries. The capital metropolis is named the Hollywood of the South. Many TV exhibits and flicks have been filmed there, together with “The Strolling Useless,” “Avengers: Infinity Conflict,” a “Actual Housewives” franchise and some Netflix originals.

41. Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Photos

The U.S. capital is without doubt one of the best places for young professionals attributable to its employment charges, job and enterprise development, nightlife and value of residing. The political hotbed of America can also be dwelling to many historic museums and monuments, and has outside actions corresponding to farmers markets and music festivals.

40. Irving, Texas Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photos

This Texas metropolis will get prime marks for its outside actions and the well being and health of its residents. The realm provides a lot of private and non-private inexperienced areas. Gardening and {golfing} are widespread actions amongst residents.

39. Tampa, Florida Getty Photos

Tampa is family-friendly and provides good public colleges, reasonably priced housing and leisure locations corresponding to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the Florida Aquarium and Tropicana Subject. Tampa additionally provides a bustling evening life, because of its big selection of bars and eating places.

38. Boston, Massachusetts / Getty Photos

This historic metropolis is dwelling to such colleges as Boston College, Emerson School and the Berklee School of Music. Because of its excessive variety of job-seeking college students and up to date grads, Boston can also be one of many best cities for young professionals in America. Beantown is dwelling to many eating places, bars, retailers and historic monuments.

37. Gainesville, Florida Will Lester/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photos

The combo of city and suburban life in Gainesville is successful with households and younger professionals. The Florida metropolis has good public colleges, an reasonably priced value of residing and quite a bit to do with regards to evening life and outside actions. The town can also be dwelling to the Gatornationals, an annual Nationwide Sizzling Rod Affiliation drag racing occasion.

36. Lexington, Kentucky Getty Photos

That is one other extremely rated location for households because of its good public colleges, low rents and excessive employment price. The town is dwelling to Kentucky Horse Park. The park just isn’t solely a world equestrian competitors venue; additionally it is an academic theme park that draws guests to Lexington yearly.

35. Omaha, Nebraska Shannon Ramos / EyeEm

Nebraska’s greatest metropolis ranks extremely for its entry to good public colleges, for its excessive employment price and its entry to outside actions and sights. Omaha’s inhabitants is roughly 60% householders vs. 40% renters.

34. Lincoln, Nebraska Steven Branscombe / Getty Photos

Lincoln is without doubt one of the finest locations to dwell in 2022. The capital metropolis with a small-town really feel ranks extremely for its outside actions and nightlife. That features attending a Nebraska Cornhuskers sport at Memorial Stadium, or making the most of the various eating places and bars within the space.

33. Rochester, Minnesota Kimberly Sue Walker / Getty Photos

The family-friendly metropolis has extremely rated public colleges and parks, in addition to a excessive employment price. The native Mayo Clinic gives many job alternatives for folks within the space. Rochester is without doubt one of the best cities to buy a house within the nation.

32. Charlotte, North Carolina Walter Bibikow / Getty Photos

Good public colleges, reasonably priced hire costs and a excessive employment price entice residents to this North Carolina metropolis. Charlotte is made up of roughly 60% renters, 40% householders.

31. Huntsville, Alabama LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP by way of Getty Photos

This metropolis will get prime marks for being family-friendly, because of its good public colleges, wealth of outside actions and reasonably priced residing prices. A serious Huntsville attraction is the U.S. Area & Rocket Heart, the place guests can see replicas of rockets and find out about outer area.

30. Carlsbad, California James David Phenicie / Getty Photos

Because of its year-round heat climate and shut proximity to the ocean, this coastal metropolis ranks extremely for its outside actions and the well being and health of its residents. Household-friendly Carlsbad can also be the house of Legoland California.

29. Spherical Rock, Texas Kelly Colson / EyeEm

Spherical Rock’s climate, public colleges and excessive employment price and job and enterprise development make it probably the greatest locations to dwell in America. The densely suburban metropolis with quaint native companies is about 20 miles north of Austin.

28. Columbia, Missouri Larry Braun / Getty Photos

The faculty city has quite a bit to supply younger professionals and households. Residence to the College of Missouri, it will get prime marks for its value of residing, housing costs and job market centered round teachers and healthcare. Columbia additionally will get excessive marks for its nightlife.

27. School Station, Texas Robert H. Levey / Getty Photos

School Station is dwelling to Texas A&M College and a few of the best public high schools within the nation. The various metropolis ranks extremely for its outside actions and the well being and health of its residents. Lick Creek Park is a well-liked spot for strolling and biking.

26. Alexandria, Virginia Grace Cary / Getty Photos

Alexandria, a America’s No. 11 spot for young professionals, ranks extremely for its simple commute. The town is simply about 20 minutes away from the hubs of Washington D.C. and Arlington, Virginia. The realm is understood for the preserved historic buildings linings the streets of Alexandria’s Previous City.

25. Austin, Texas Getty Photos

The various metropolis attracts younger households searching for good public colleges, job and enterprise development, and plentiful outside actions. Austin is dwelling to many eating places, bars and enormous inexperienced areas corresponding to Zilker Park, a well-liked spot for picnicking and swimming. Austin can also be a cultural hub. The town is dwelling to quite a lot of music and movie festivals, together with Austin Metropolis Limits and South by Southwest.

24. Santa Clara, California San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N

The family-friendly Silicon Valley group boasts year-round good climate, a plethora of outside actions, tons of public parks and good public colleges. Because of its location, many residents have careers within the tech trade.

23. Torrance, California Getty Photos

Torrance is without doubt one of the healthiest cities in America. The town is a brief drive from seaside, and the world is dwelling to many public parks and outside actions. Torrance can also be commuter-friendly. It is near the prosperous areas of Redondo Seashore and Hermosa Seashore, and about 30 minutes away from downtown Los Angeles.

22. Sandy Springs, Georgia Tymon Corridor / EyeEm

This Atlanta suburb has no scarcity of outside actions and public inexperienced areas. Sandy Springs, which is very rated for residents’ well being and health, provides entry to parks such because the Chattahoochee River Nationwide Recreation Space. The placement is a well-liked spot for mountain climbing, fishing, river rafting and outside sports activities.

21. Scottsdale, Arizona Getty Photos

The rich desert metropolis is the best place to retire in the country. Nearly 25% of Scottsdale residents are age 65 or older. The realm provides tons of procuring, eating places, mountain climbing trails and gentle winter temperatures.

20. Minneapolis, Minnesota Elizabeth Stevens / EyeEm

Minneapolis is a prime spot for younger professionals and households, because of its value of residing, excessive employment price, good public colleges and plentiful outside actions. The town is dwelling to many lakes, parks and the Minneapolis Sculpture Backyard, which options eye-catching artwork items together with the Spoonbridge and Cherry (pictured).

19. Boulder, Colorado Dustin Bradford / Getty Photos

Boulder ranks extremely for its outside actions and the well being and health of its residents. Its Rocky Mountains location makes it a terrific spot for mountain climbing and climbing. It’s also the house of the College of Colorado, Boulder. The town will get prime marks for its nightlife, a few of which revolves round college students and faculty sports activities groups, such because the Colorado Buffaloes.

18. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Justin Ok. Aller / Getty Photos

The western Pennsylvania metropolis ranks extremely as a spot for younger professionals to plant roots. The various metropolis has reasonably priced rents, a buzzing nightlife and lots of outside actions centered across the metropolis’s varied sports activities groups. Pittsburghers can typically be discovered having fun with Pirates video games at PNC Park or watching the Steelers make tackles at Heinz Subject.

17. Raleigh, North Carolina Rick Nelson / EyeEm

The Metropolis of Oaks is a great spot for households because of its extremely rated public colleges, employment price and reasonably priced value of residing. Raleigh is dwelling to artwork and science museums, many outside actions and a bustling nightlife.

16. Sunnyvale, California Getty Photos

Sunnyvale will get prime marks for its outside actions and for the well being and health of its residents. Its Northern California location is coveted for its gentle to heat temperatures. The Silicon Valley metropolis neighbors one other finest place to dwell, Santa Clara.

15. Madison, Wisconsin Getty Photos

The bustling Wisconsin capital metropolis is an efficient spot for households and younger professionals. Its urban-suburban combine consists of good public colleges, reasonably priced housing, loads of outside actions and a nightlife largely centered across the college students and grads of College of Wisconsin-Madison.

14. San Francisco, California Alexandr Spatari / Getty Photos

The Golden Metropolis ranks because the No. 2 best city for young professionals within the nation. With its many hills, giant leisure inexperienced areas and excessive stage of walkability, it is also the second-healthiest place to live.

13. Seattle, Washington Matteo Colombo / Getty Photos

The Emerald Metropolis ranks because the No.1 best city for outdoor activities within the nation. Seattle is a superb place for not solely sightseers (suppose the Area Needle and Pike Place Market) but in addition nature-lovers who need to go mountain climbing, biking and kayaking with out having to journey too distant.

12. Richardson, Texas Tian Dan/Xinhua by way of Getty) (Xinhua/ by way of Getty Photos

The various metropolis is family-friendly and has good colleges and lots of community-based outside actions. One such occasion is the town’s annual canine pageant. Richardson residents gown their canine in costumes to compete and have a good time.

11. Bellevue, Washington Bloomberg

Bellevue ranks as one of many best suburbs in Washington state. The town will get prime marks for being commuter-friendly. Bellevue is simply about 20 minutes away from widespread locations corresponding to Seattle, native wine nation and hiker favourite Cougar Mountain. In keeping with residents, the town encourages the usage of public transportation. Some Bellevue public excessive colleges have supplied college students with limitless bus playing cards.

10. Irvine, California Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register by way of Getty Photos

The family-oriented metropolis is very rated for its year-round heat climate and entry to outside actions together with seashores, parks and group occasions. Irvine additionally has a few of the best public schools within the nation.

9. Plano, Texas Getty Photos/iStockphoto

This Texas metropolis is without doubt one of the top spots to buy a home in America. Greater than half of Plano residents personal their houses. Plano provides many outside actions, together with public parks and strolling trails all through the town. The realm ranks extremely for the well being and health of its residents.

8. Berkeley, California Getty Photos

The Northern California metropolis is a prime spot, because of its good public colleges, wealth of outside actions and for its simple commute throughout the East Bay from San Francisco. Berkeley additionally attracts college students from all around the world to the College of California, Berkeley. The various pupil physique performs a significant position in Berkeley’s extremely rated nightlife, which incorporates college sporting occasions, faculty bars, dwell music and performances.

7. Columbia, Maryland Kyle Gustafson /For The Washington Put up by way of Getty Photos

Columbia, Maryland is a prime spot for younger professionals and households because of its extremely rated public colleges, employment price, job and enterprise development, and value of residing. The town additionally ranks extremely for its outside actions and nightlife. One such class that encompasses each: Columbia’s many summer season music festivals.

6. Ann Arbor, Michigan Invoice White / Getty Photos

Ann Arbor ranks as one of many best cities to raise a family in America. The town additionally has a number of the best public schools within the nation, plus reasonably priced dwelling costs and a excessive employment price.

5. Overland Park, Kansas Kansas, Overland Park, Museum at Prairiefire. (Photograph by: Bernard P. Friel/Common Photos Group by way of Getty Photos)/Kansas, Overland Park, Museum at Prairiefire. (Photograph by: Bernard P. Friel/Common Photos Group by way of Getty Photos)

Overland Park is rated because the best city to buy a house in America, based mostly on dwelling values, property taxes, dwelling possession charges, housing prices, and actual property tendencies. The Kansas Metropolis suburb additionally will get prime marks for its good public colleges, employment price, and outside actions together with taking within the sights on the Museum at Prairiefire (pictured).

4. Arlington, Virginia ARLINGTON, VA – APRIL 23: The brilliant and ethereal eating room at Ruthies All Day photographed for Washington Put up Journal in Arlington, VA on April 23, 2021. (Photograph by Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Put up by way of Getty Photos)/ARLINGTON, VA – APRIL 23

Arlington is very rated for its good public colleges, nightlife and for being commute-friendly, because of its accessible public transportation. From Arlington, there are 4 Metro strains that go to and from Washington, D.C. The Virginia metropolis can also be the house of the Pentagon, Arlington Nationwide Cemetery, and america Air Drive Memorial.

3. Naperville, Illinois Chicago Tribune

The rich Chicago suburb ranks as the best city to raise a family in America. Naperville has the best public schools, a low crime price and an reasonably priced value of residing. The town has many outside actions, together with a downtown riverwalk and an out of doors historical past museum known as Naper Settlement.

2. Cambridge, Massachusetts Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe by way of Getty Photos

Cambridge is the No. 1 best city for young professionals in America, because of its variety of millennial residents, job alternatives, entry to bars, eating places and reasonably priced housing. Adjoining to Boston, this metropolis can also be dwelling to a number of the most elite colleges within the nation, together with Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Expertise.