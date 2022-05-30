The Best Remaining 2022 NFL Free Agents Available | Bleacher Report

Zero of 10
Ronald Martinez/Getty Photographs
Could will not be usually a very good time to be including expertise by means of the free-agent pool, however this yr’s group of post-draft free brokers will not be typical.
There are a number of former Professional Bowl and All-Professional abilities who’ve but to search out houses for the 2022 season. Whereas most are over 30 or about to show 30, there are a number of gamers who might nonetheless be immediate starters for a lot of groups within the league.
With the primary waves of free company and the draft behind us, groups nonetheless have choices in the event that they wish to make their groups higher earlier than obligatory camps begin.
Right here, we’ll have a look at the most effective abilities obtainable contemplating earlier manufacturing, relative well being and positional worth.
1 of 10
Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs
Eric Fisher will not be the great left sort out he as soon as was, however he is nonetheless serviceable, and that is key at a place that will get outlined by the variety of failures they’ve on the season.
The previous No. 1 decide was launched by the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs final offseason however proved he can nonetheless be a starter with the Colts final season. He was a part of the offensive line that paved the best way for Jonathan Taylor to put up 1,811 yards on the bottom.
Fisher’s move safety took a step again in 2021, permitting seven sacks, per PFF. In accordance with their information, that is only one fewer than he allowed from 2018 to 2020 mixed.
Nonetheless, his PFF grade of 68.2 ranked him 46th amongst all tackles graded by the positioning and nonetheless makes him a starter within the league.
Fisher answered questions on his sturdiness as effectively. He performed 15 video games final season after the Chiefs let him go partially due to a torn Achilles.
He is an ideal match for a workforce that wants a veteran starter or a high-quality swing sort out.
Potential Matches: Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins
2 of 10
Joe Sargent/Getty Photographs
At this level, Julio Jones could also be extra title recognition than something, however there’s nonetheless some potential for him to be a priceless asset.
The 33-year-old can be a lot increased on the record if he might keep wholesome. He has solely performed 19 video games over the previous two seasons, making it truthful to marvel if he can nonetheless make it by means of a season.
And when he is been on the sector, he hasn’t fairly been the dynamic playmaker he as soon as was. He did put up his highest yards per goal (11.3) in 2020 in his closing season with the Falcons, however he caught only one landing final yr with the Titans.
At 6’3″ and 220 kilos, Jones nonetheless brings an enormous, bodily presence to the large receiver room. A workforce determined for confirmed manufacturing on the receiver place might do worse than bringing in Jones.
Potential Matches: Inexperienced Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts
Three of 10
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Photographs
Within the NFL, a line is simply pretty much as good as its weakest hyperlink, so there’s a variety of worth in merely being an offensive lineman that will not sink the entire unit.
Whereas Williams will not gentle the world on hearth, he represents a excessive flooring and has expertise as a guard and a sort out. He is solely a yr faraway from posting a powerful 79.Four grade at proper sort out from PFF in 2020, and he gave up simply 4 sacks and posted a 67.5 grade on 1,172 offensive snaps this previous yr whereas splitting time between guard and sort out.
He’ll flip 30 simply earlier than the season and has performed in each regular-season recreation over the past three seasons, so well being should not be a priority.
Given his expertise, he would make sense for any workforce that’s not sure about their plan at proper sort out or can use depth on the within.
Potential Matches: Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Payments, Los Angeles Chargers
Four of 10
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Photographs
Groups need to be involved with Akiem Hicks’ well being after taking part in simply 9 video games final season whereas coping with ankle and groin accidents final season.
That is the one solution to clarify why an inside defender with Hicks’ pass-rushing chops continues to be in the marketplace. The 32-year-old can nonetheless deliver it when wholesome. Even whereas coping with these accidents all through the season, he had 3.5 sacks and a 9.7 % strain price, in accordance with Sports Info Solutions.
For context, that proportion proper is true up there with inside defenders like DeForest Buckner (9.8), Quinnen Williams (9.6) and Jeffery Simmons (9.5).
Hicks has expertise taking part in as a five-technique as a 3-Four defensive finish and has lined up in all places else on the inside.
Hicks in all probability should not be counted on to play a lion’s share of the snaps. His finest position is as a part of a defensive sort out rotation the place he can keep recent and wholesome all through the season.
Potential Matches: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos
5 of 10
Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs
Regardless of whispers of retirement and a prolonged harm historical past, Rob Gronkowski has remained close to the highest of the tight finish hierarchy. His 66.Eight yards per recreation have been solely topped by Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews amongst tight ends final yr.
However Gronk’s well being has been an enormous “if” for some time now. Based mostly on his age and former accidents, Draft Sharks places the probability of him lacking at the least two quarters through the 2022 season at 95 %.
The 33-year-old has handled again, chest and knee accidents in his profession.
That intensive historical past might be why he hasn’t dedicated to taking part in but.
“So if I am not all in to try this, then I am not going to place myself on the market in that state of affairs,” Gronkowski stated about coming again in 2022, per Josh Peter of USA In the present day. “But when I am feeling that, if I wish to go knock my head round, , put my physique on the road, if I really feel like doing that once more, miss that, I will surely signal one other contract.'”
If Gronkowski does return, it’s going to virtually definitely be with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Nonetheless, there are different groups that might use a decent finish of his expertise to take their offense to the subsequent degree.
Potential Matches: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Payments
6 of 10
Sam Greenwood/Getty Photographs
There isn’t any manner round it: Trey Flowers’ three-year stint with the Detroit Lions was disappointing.
He performed decently with seven sacks in his first season, however the five-year $90 million contract Detroit gave him began to look actually unhealthy over the past two seasons. He solely performed 14 video games in that span and notched a disappointing 3.5 sacks.
That is not essentially indicative of his expertise degree, although.
For starters, Flowers’ second season in Detroit was extra profitable than his sack complete would have you ever consider, incomes an 83.3 grade from PFF in seven video games. He performed effectively towards the run and generated 13 complete pressures.
Flowers was much less productive in 2021 as he transitioned to Dan Campbell’s protection, however he performed in a system he wasn’t signed to play in.
In the end, he is a 29-year-old with confirmed manufacturing at an vital place. Given the prospect to go to a brand new workforce and with the likelihood that he has absolutely recovered from the knee and shoulder points that ailed him final season, he might have a powerful redeeming marketing campaign in 2022.
Potential Matches: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders
7 of 10
Justin Ok. Aller/Getty Photographs
Duane Brown may not be the elite left sort out he was in his heyday, however he is nonetheless greater than able to beginning.
Brown is getting into his age-37 season, which is frightening and explains why he is nonetheless in the marketplace. However he is began each recreation over the past two seasons and continues to be taking part in at a comparatively excessive degree.
Father Time comes for everybody, however Brown has achieved sufficient to indicate he deserves a shot. Final season, he was the highest-graded lineman on the Seahawks roster by PFF with a grade of 72.0.
Brown did quit a less-than-ideal eight sacks final season. Nonetheless, Russell Wilson is historically one of many most-sacked quarterbacks each season, which comes from a mixture of a poor offensive line and Wilson’s penchant for extending performs.
Brown nonetheless represents one of many few starting-caliber left tackles obtainable who additionally has a comparatively clear invoice of well being. Any workforce on the lookout for a one-year stopgap to guard their quarterback’s blindside ought to give Brown consideration.
Potential Matches: Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams
Eight of 10
Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs
Middle may not be probably the most priceless place on the offensive line, however it’s nonetheless stunning that there’s one pretty much as good as J.C. Tretter nonetheless in the marketplace.
Tretter’s departure from Cleveland had extra to do with financials and little to do along with his degree of play or well being. He was the fifth-highest graded participant on the roster by Pro Football Focus and solely gave up one sack on the season.
The veteran middle is ready to enter his age-31 season, however well being should not be a priority. He has performed in 16 video games in every of the final 5 seasons.
Tretter has a wealth of expertise and can deliver management and stable play to no matter workforce picks him up. He is a plug-and-play starter from Day 1 who will probably be stable in move safety and an asset within the run recreation.
Anybody with questions on the inside would profit from bringing him on board.
Potential Matches: Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants
9 of 10
Wally Skalij/Getty Photographs
Odell Beckham Jr. is not the bonafide WR1 that he was once. Accidents and age have left him a step slower than he was in his prime, however the 29-year-old proved in his time with the Los Angeles Rams that he might be the No. 2 or Three choice on a workforce that contends for the Tremendous Bowl.
OBJ’s numbers with the Rams weren’t a lot completely different than the manufacturing he had in Cleveland exterior of his touchdowns (5 touchdowns in eight video games, none in six video games with the Browns). However as soon as Beckham received into the playoffs for the second time in his profession, he was an enormous issue within the Rams offense.
He posted 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in 4 postseason video games.
Beckham would seemingly be signed already or increased on this record if it weren’t for well being considerations. He tore his ACL within the Tremendous Bowl, so questions stay as to how rapidly he’ll come again and what he’ll appear like when he does.
Nonetheless, any workforce trying to bolster their receiving corps would do effectively in including Beckham at this level.
Potential Matches: Inexperienced Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts
10 of 10
Dylan Buell/Getty Photographs
After an injury-plagued season in 2020 with Tennessee, Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year “prove-it” cope with the Cleveland Browns.
He did every little thing to show that he is nonetheless a legit beginning edge defender within the league. Clowney had 9 sacks after combining for simply three in his earlier two seasons. What’s extra is that he stayed comparatively wholesome, taking part in 74 percent of the snaps throughout 14 video games.
A part of that manufacturing may need come from taking part in throughout from Myles Garrett. Clowney works finest as a No. 2 pass-rusher these days, however he is nonetheless a high-end No. 2 choice.
Move-rush is clearly one thing that almost all groups might use, however Clowney’s skills as a run-defender make him somebody that’s finest suited to a workforce that is going to offer him an analogous workload to the one he noticed in Cleveland.
The Browns are among the many groups that ought to nonetheless be competing for his providers.
Potential Matches: Cleveland Browns, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, Carolina Panthers
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL