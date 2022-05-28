The best summer movies to kick off the season this Memorial Day

Warner Bros. Pictures



Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and with it, the unofficial start of summer. It’s the perfect time to lay on the patio furniture, fire up the grill and catch a great summer movie. Check out our picks for the best summer flicks below.

From new releases such as “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” to campy classics like “Wet Hot American Summer,” there are so many great movies to help you start the season off right. Take a trip with “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” or get stuck in “Palm Springs” this Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s our picks for the best summer movies to kick off the season.

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

20th Century Studios



The Belcher family is coming to a big screen near you. In “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” Bob and Linda are left reeling after a sinkhole spoils their summer plans for the business, meanwhile Louise sets off to solve a mystery with Tina and Gene in tow. This refreshingly fun summer flick is now playing in theaters nationwide.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” now playing in theaters

‘Booksmart’

Annapurna Pictures



In “Booksmart,” two best friends, about to graduate, decide to turn their reputations around in one wild night. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star in this heartfelt coming-of-age story. Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut is currently streaming on Hulu.

“Booksmart,” now streaming on Hulu

‘In The Heights’

Warner Bros. Pictures



Anthony Ramos stars in this adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning musical. “In The Heights” explores the hopes and dreams of a tight knit community in Washington Heights, N.Y. This vibrant musical is currently streaming on HBO Max.

“In The Heights,” now streaming on HBO Max

‘Palm Springs’

Hulu



“Palm Springs” stars Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg as a maid of honor and wedding guest, respectively, who hook up, only to get trapped in a time loop. Forced to relive the same dreary wedding day over and over, the two grapple with who they are, and what they’re willing to do to escape their fate.

“Palm Springs,” now streaming on Hulu

‘Girls Trip’

Universal Pictures



Four old friends turn a work trip into an opportunity to rekindle their sisterhood, and reconnect to their wild sides along the way. Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish star in this raunchy 2017 comedy.

“Girls Trip,” $4 and up on Prime Video

‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’

Lionsgate



Barb and Star are lifelong friends who’ve never set foot outside their Nebraska hometown — until now. The dynamic duo head to Vista Del Mar, Florida for an action-packed adventure. “Bridesmaids” co-writers Kristen Wiig and Anne Mumolo star in this zany 2021 comedy, now streaming on Hulu.

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” now streaming on Hulu

‘The To Do List’

CBS Films



Riddled with 90s nostalgia, this raunchy comedy boasts a star-studded cast which includes Aubrey Plaza, Bill Hader, Alia Shawkat, Andy Samberg and Donald Glover.

“The To Do List,” $4 and up on Prime Video

‘Wet Hot American Summer’

Focus Features



It’s the last day of summer camp, and the counselors have a lot of unfinished business to attend to. Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper and more comedy legends star in this must-watch summer movie.

“Wet Hot American Summer,” $4 and up on Prime Video

After you’ve watched the original, check out the Netflix prequel and sequel miniseries, “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.”

“Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” now streaming on Netflix

“Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” now streaming on Netflix

‘500 Days of Summer’

Searchlight Pictures



Hopeless romantic Tom has just been dumped by the love of his life. Struggling to cope with the breakup, he reflects on their 500-day relationship. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel star in this 2009 romantic dramedy, now streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+.

“500 Days of Summer,” now streaming on Prime Video

“500 Days of Summer,” now streaming on Paramount+

‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

Universal Pictures



Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi fantasy, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” follows a boy (played by Henry Thomas) who befriends a space alien that’s been stranded in Southern California. At its heart, this classic summer movie is a story of friendship, courage and iconic chase scenes.

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” $4 and up on Prime Video

The best TVs and TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your at-home viewing experience so you can stream the latest shows and movies in style? Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs and other streaming accessories including TV mounts, streaming sticks and more.

Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung



The latest edition of “The Frame” features a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs. The 2022 model is currently $200 off during Samsung’s Memorial Day sale.

65″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV (2022 model), $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Last year’s model (2021), meanwhile, is on sale at Amazon.

65″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV (2021 model), $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

55″ LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV 2020

LG via Amazon



Prefer your painting-inspired TV to be an LG? The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall just like a painting — hence, why it’s known as a gallery-design TV. This LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there’ll be “no gap” between your ultra-thin screen and the wall.

Amazon has the 55-inch 2020 model of the LG OLED GX marked down 7% right now. The LG OLED GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.

55″ LG OLED GX 55″ gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $1,397 (reduced from $1,499)

Looking for an even bigger deal on an even newer TV? Right now, you can get at least $500 off the 2021 LG G1 gallery 4K smart TV direct from LG. The TV comes in three screen sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. The biggest discount is for the 77-inch TV: It’s marked down $700, down to $3,300.

77″ LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,300 (reduced from $4,000)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon



Amazon’s in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $15 off its usual price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon



Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it’s also Amazon’s most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option. Pick one up today for $10 off its usual price.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon



For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50

Full motion TV wall mount: $55

Amazon



Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted, 4.8-star-rated wall mount. It’s designed to handle televisions ranging in size from 47 to 84 inches.

Full motion TV wall mount (for 47″ – 84″ TVs), $55

