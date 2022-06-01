The best window air conditioners

Getty Photos



Have you ever gone one too many scorching summers with out air con? If you do not have central AC, think about putting in a window air-conditioner unit.

How do you choose a window AC unit? First, think about the air conditioner’s British thermal unit (BTU) score. The larger the BTU, the extra sq. ft the air conditioner is meant to have the ability to cool. According to a guide published by Lowe’s, these are the BTU numbers you need to remember when looking for air conditioners:

5,000 to eight,000 BTU: usually cools 150 to 350 sq. ft

8,000 to 12,000 BTU: usually cools 350 to 550 sq. ft

12,000 to 18,500 BTU: usually cools 550 to 1,050 sq. ft

Beneath are the perfect window air conditioners from Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart to maintain you cool this summer time. These window AC models are all rated a minimum of four stars (out of 5) on their respective websites. They work for quite a lot of room sizes, and boast a spread of options. Some are even on sale!

Midea 12,000 BTU good window air conditioner: $459

This energy-efficient window AC unit guarantees to be ultra-quiet. It sports activities a U-shape design that permits you to preserve your window open even whereas it is sitting in it. It additionally has an anti-theft mechanism that locks your closed window. As a sensible AC unit, it may be managed together with your telephone or through voice assistant. Select from three BTU scores.

Midea 12,000 BTU smart window air conditioner, $459 (reduced from $499)

GE 5,000 BTU air conditioner: $167

This affordable, quiet AC unit from GE has 10 temperature settings and two fan speeds. This straightforward air conditioner is good for small areas.

GE 5,000 BTU air conditioner, $167 (reduced from $189)

Midea EasyCool 5,000 BTU window air conditioner: $160



This AC unit is good for small rooms. Select from seven temperature settings, two cooling speeds and two fan-only speeds. This quiet, energy-efficient window air conditioner has a washable filter.

Midea EasyCool 5,000 BTU window air conditioner, $160 (reduced from $179)

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted room air conditioner: $163

This window air conditioner has a washable filter and expandable aspect panels (that can assist you match it in a window correctly). It comes with an extra-long energy twine. Select from six BTU scores.

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted room air conditioner, $163 (reduced from $179)

LG 12,000 BTU window air conditioner

This window air conditioner by LG has three cooling and fan speeds, plus a 24-hour timer (so you may create a cooling schedule). The unit controls humidity, and its filter is washable. Select from seven BTU scores.

LG 12,000 BTU window air conditioner, $450

LG 14,000 BTU twin inverter window air conditioner

This smart window AC unit by LG has 4 cooling and fan speeds. It has a 24-hour timer so you may create a cooling schedule, and it comes with a distant management. The unit controls air humidity; its air filter is washable. Select from 4 BTU scores.

LG 14,000 BTU dual inverter window air conditioner, $671

