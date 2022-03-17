The biggest storylines of Thursday’s first round of March Madness 2022

Strap in. The motion is about to start. Now that we have trimmed the groups from 68 to a neat 64, the primary spherical of the 2022 NCAA males’s match is about to begin. Sixteen groups will take to courts in Buffalo, Fort Price, Indianapolis on Thursday, however there aren’t any ensures on who will make it by way of to Saturday. Will 1-seeds Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas survive? Will No. 2 seed Kentucky deal with Saint Peter’s and keep away from the destiny that befell 2-seed Ohio State towards Oral Roberts in 2021? Which participant will save his crew from elimination and develop into a family title?
ESPN’s faculty basketball crew of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi thought-about all these questions and made some predictions for the primary spherical of March Insanity.
Thursday’s schedule
All instances Jap
12:15 p.m.: 11 Michigan Wolverines vs. 6 Colorado State Rams, CBS
12:40 p.m.: 13 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. Four Windfall Friars, truTV
1:45 p.m.: 9 Memphis Tigers vs. Eight Boise State Broncos, TNT
2 p.m.: 16 Norfolk State Spartans vs. 1 Baylor Bears, TBS
2:45 p.m.: 14 Longwood Lancers vs. Three Tennessee Volunteers, CBS
3:10 p.m.: 12 Richmond Spiders vs. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes, truTV
4:15 p.m.: 16 Georgia State Panthers vs. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs, TNT
4:30 p.m.: 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Eight North Carolina Tar Heels, TBS
6:50 p.m.: 12 New Mexico State Aggies vs. 5 UConn Huskies, TNT
7:10 p.m.: 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks vs. 2 Kentucky Wildcats, CBS
7:20 p.m.: 12 Indiana Hoosiers vs. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels, TBS
7:27 p.m.: 9 Creighton Bluejays vs. Eight San Diego State Aztecs, truTV
9:20 p.m.: 13 Vermont Catamounts vs. Four Arkansas Razorbacks, TNT
9:40 p.m.: 10 San Francisco Dons vs. 7 Murray State Racers, CBS
9:50 p.m.: 13 Akron Zips vs. Four UCLA Bruins, TBS
9:57 p.m.: 16 Texas Southern Tigers vs. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, truTV
What number of upsets do you have got in Thursday’s 16 NCAA match video games, and which one are you feeling finest about touchdown?
Medcalf: By seed, I do not see many upsets. I believe a lot of the increased seeds will win on Thursday. My upset potentialities are largely those which might be trending. I really feel most assured about 13-seed South Dakota State beating 4-seed Windfall. Ed Cooley’s crew did a outstanding job on its solution to the Huge East common season championship, however the Friars are up towards a South Dakota State squad that has shot 44% from 3, and final misplaced a sport 10 days earlier than Christmas. Additionally, if the Jackrabbits win, they get a shot at Iowa. There is a regional David vs. Goliath factor occurring there, and I anticipate them to be extraordinarily motivated going into this afternoon in anticipation of going through a Huge Ten crew — that includes a bunch of fellows all of them confronted on the AAU and highschool circuits — within the second spherical.
From there, I believe Michigan can restrict Colorado State’s second-chance alternatives and win as an 11-seed that by some means did not must play within the First 4. After which I will cheat and go along with the 9 over Eight upset, Memphis beating Boise State. I believe Memphis misplaced to Houston within the AAC title sport on Sunday solely as a result of it was too fatigued after having made an amazing turnaround over the previous few months. However you do not need to face Jalen Duren and a bunch of versatile, bouncy athletes who can stand up and down the ground and construct up a giant lead early. I believe the Tigers advance there.
Borzello: By seed, I believe we can have three — two 9s over 8s, after which my largest upset choose of the day: South Dakota State over Windfall. It is a pretty widespread upset choose, so far as 13-seeds go, but it surely is smart for various causes. South Dakota State is an elite, elite capturing crew. The Jackrabbits are the perfect 3-point capturing crew within the nation. They will have the perfect NBA prospect on the ground in Baylor Scheierman. Windfall’s protection hasn’t been overwhelming down the stretch of the season, permitting three of its final seven opponents to attain not less than 1.20 factors per possession. The Friars will be predisposed to play shut video games, no matter opponent, and I believe South Dakota State’s capturing skill provides it the sting.
Gasaway: Within the curiosity of constructing this attention-grabbing I will keep away from 8-9 video games and I will even take a move on No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State, although the Wolverines are favored on paper. The place’s the enjoyable in choosing a “Huge Ten over Mountain West” upset? As an alternative, I will go one seed line down with a 12-5 “Huge Ten over West Coast Convention” shocker! I will take Indiana over Saint Mary’s. Sure, the Gaels compelled Drew Timme into 2-of-10 capturing of their win at house over Gonzaga, however Trayce Jackson-Davis is on an unimaginable roll. Plus he has loads of assist, and I actually like IU in a matchup of its D towards the SMC offense. It will not be straightforward, however the Hoosiers may win a detailed one right here.
Lunardi: Sadly, I solely have one. And it goes in the identical basket as my colleagues: South Dakota State over Windfall. I believe we’re all anticipating the inevitable dip within the Friars’ late-game outcomes, and the nation’s prime 3-point capturing crew — in addition to its chief in KenPom’s efficient discipline objective proportion — is poised to do the deed. In my fast bracket response, I additionally had Michigan beating Colorado State (11 over 6) and San Francisco taking our Murray State (10 over 7). However with the Wolverines dropping level guard DeVante’ Jones to a concussion and the Dons nonetheless with out middle Yauhen Massalski (knee), I am switching again to the favorites in these contests.
Which crew (or coach) is going through probably the most strain heading into Thursday’s video games?
Borzello: I do not know if it is essentially strain, however I do assume Fran McCaffery will get some blowback if Iowa does not get out of the primary weekend. The Hawkeyes are taking part in in addition to any crew within the nation proper now, profitable 12 of their final 14 video games and the Huge Ten match, however they nonetheless solely acquired a 5-seed. McCaffery has superior to the second spherical in every of his final 4 NCAA tournaments, however has by no means been out of the primary weekend as a head coach. That features final season’s second-round loss as a 2-seed. Iowa has some Remaining 4 hype because of its current kind and the presence of Picket Award candidate Keegan Murray, and I believe it might be seen as a disappointment if the Hawkeyes do not get to the Candy 16.
Medcalf: I believe Juwan Howard is going through probably the most strain. His crew began the season as a top-five squad within the AP ballot and ended the common season as a crew that did not have any ensures. Many have been upset when Michigan was positioned into the bracket and not using a First 4 sport. The drama with Wisconsin’s Greg Gard is prior to now. However that is the sort of factor that may come up all the offseason if the Wolverines lose within the first spherical. With a win, Howard can remind of us that he is an excellent coach who continues to deliver elite gamers to Ann Arbor, and proceed to place that drama behind him. With a loss to a Mountain West squad, regardless that Michigan is the decrease seed, I believe individuals will name this season a catastrophe that Howard created, and one he should repair getting into subsequent 12 months.
Gasaway: Since 1975 the reply to any query with the phrases “most strain” has been UCLA. I anticipate the Bruins to advance towards Akron, and in reality Mick Cronin’s crew is the overwhelming favourite. If lighting ought to strike, nevertheless, and if the 13-Four insanity have been to materialize, the recriminations can be swift. We people have difficulties acknowledging quixotic rarities in our sports activities occurrences by saying, “Goodness! What a quixotic rarity that was!” As an alternative, we seek for a logical rationalization the place there is probably not one. That’s factory-installed strain for UCLA.
Lunardi: I will take “quixotic realities” for $200, Alex. Within the meantime, my reply is Ed Cooley of Windfall. The narrative, rightly or wrongly, is that the Friars have been “fortunate” much more than they have been good. It isn’t a good characterization within the mixture, however there have been video games the place some luck has definitely tilted of their path. A loss to South Dakota State, which may be very potential due to the Jackrabbits’ power (versus Windfall shortcomings), may invalidate the Friars’ nice season within the eyes of their skeptics.
What do you think about Thursday’s most intriguing matchup?
Gasaway: Vermont towards Arkansas, one of the vital correct capturing groups in Division I towards among the best defenses. True, there is a strong probability the Razorbacks will simply be an excessive amount of to deal with for an America East crew. This could possibly be a kind of scores you see within the nook of the display screen and assume, “Properly, I needn’t change to that sport.” Nonetheless, there’s some modest disagreement between laptops over simply how strong that probability is. This sort of evaluative range can every now and then flag surprises prematurely.
Borzello: Like Gasaway, I am very intrigued by Vermont vs. Arkansas, one other widespread upset choose. I believe the Razorbacks are too athletic and versatile for Vermont, although. So I will go along with Indiana and Saint Mary’s. The Hoosiers did sufficient within the Huge Ten match to go dancing, after which knocked off Wyoming on Tuesday. Saint Mary’s had a headline win over Gonzaga in February that propelled the Gaels to a 5-seed, however Indiana will not be a pushover for Randy Bennett’s crew. I believe the massive key might be whether or not Saint Mary’s can rating persistently on the rim. The Gaels’ guards choose to assault off the bounce and make performs within the paint, however Indiana defends 2-pointers in addition to any crew within the discipline.
Medcalf: I like Marquette versus North Carolina with a pair of first-year head coaches who might help their respective causes with a win. Shaka Sensible arrived at Marquette because the man who hadn’t absolutely met expectations in Texas and had not led the Longhorns to the second spherical throughout his time there. However a win within the opening spherical would set the stage for his future at Marquette, the place it seems he can construct a top-tier Huge East squad. And Hubert Davis had an up-and-down season that was stamped by his crew’s win over Duke within the common season finale. There have been some doubters getting into that sport. However he modified loads of minds that night time. If he can lead UNC to the second spherical, he’ll draw extra believers. This sport could possibly be large, and it could possibly be ugly. However I believe it is going to be enjoyable. Count on Justin Lewis and Armando Bacot to hold their groups.
Lunardi: Give me Indiana and Saint Mary’s. Enjoying the Gaels is actually a math downside. Can a crew rating effectively sufficient in restricted possessions to make up for Saint Mary’s virtually by no means taking a nasty shot? Even when it means fewer pictures for each groups? It is a powerful task in the perfect of instances. For the Hoosiers, taking part in a hard-fought sport 2,000 miles away lower than 48 hours earlier is clearly sub-optimal.
Identify one participant who might be a family title after Thursday’s video games.
Gasaway: Douglas Wilson. The South Dakota State star can have gone toe-to-toe within the paint with Nate Watson of Windfall in what can have been one more shut sport involving the Friars. Who is aware of, ought to the Jackrabbits pull off the upset the 6-7 senior may even observe within the footsteps of a Plains hoops sensation from yesteryear and be labeled “Dougie.”
Medcalf: Tevin Brown was a freshman on Ja Morant’s Murray State squad that beat Marquette and superior to the second spherical of the NCAA match in 2019. Now he is the junior chief of the crew, and he is averaging 16.9 PPG and connecting on 39% of his 3-point makes an attempt this season. I believe Brown can have a giant night time towards San Francisco and present everybody that he is greater than Morant’s former teammate.
Borzello: Baylor Scheierman. He would possibly already be recognized by faculty hoops diehards after profitable Summit League Participant of the Yr honors this season, however he’ll should be the star if South Dakota State goes to beat Windfall. He is 6-foot-6, has elite NBA vary (shot 49% from Three in Summit play), is a terrific passer and retains defenders guessing along with his skill to create his personal shot.
Lunardi: Tommy Kuhse. The Saint Mary’s level guard is in his sixth 12 months for coach Randy Bennett, and his management of tempo and affected person shot-making is what allowed the Gaels to knock off No. 1 Gonzaga of their regular-season finale. Count on extra of the identical on Thursday and past.
