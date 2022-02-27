THE BLERDBINDER FILM REVIEW: Sin La Habana







The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is showcasing some unique and exciting films. One of these superstar films is Sin La Habana. It seems commonplace for films set in the diaspora or located in the South-American Esque countries to have themes of escapism or a pseudo (or perverted) version of Manifest Destiny. Sin La Habana does not differ from this. Sin La Habana follows a young Afro-Cuban Couple Leonardo (played by Yonah Acosta) and Sara (Evelyn O’Farrill). Leonardo is an aspiring ballet dancer while Sarah is a determined lawyer who is striving for greater things. When it becomes apparent that their quality of life isn’t improving, they decide to enlist the help of one of the tourists who come to Leonardo’s dance lessons while on vacation to help them obtain immigration rights in Canada. Nasim (Aki Yaghoubi), an Iranian-Canadian who is trying to escape an abusive husband back home.

Director Kaveh Nabatian creates a magical atmosphere filled with creative camera movements and an ethereal score that transports you to a truly magical reality filled with the complexities and tragedy of life. Leonardo’s lonely excursions through the cold metropolis of Montreal are mixed with glimpses of Cuban spiritual activities. The three leads give outstanding performances in the three primary roles. In the midst of this rather dramatic situation. The emotion that these three give is truly palpable while remaining unattainable.

This remarkable journey is one that you won’t to miss. Especially if you are spiritually inclined. Leonardo and Sara of Sin La Habana represent a large number of people who are now living in Cuba and wanting to find a way out. The people are willing to take severe measures to escape political persecution, harassment, and significant economic suffering, no matter how difficult it is. This film’s examination of this event is heartbreaking and depressing, but he counteracts the film’s gloomy tone by showcasing the colorful culture of music and dance that Cubans first fell in love with and the reason they chose to call it home.

The film is still playing at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival so don’t forget to check it out along with their other films playing from February 16-27. 2022

