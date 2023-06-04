“The Book of Charlie”: A centenarian’s life well-lived – News

When David Von Drehle, an editor at the Washington Post, moved to a new home, he met his neighbor, Charlie White, who, at the age of 102, was not your average elder. Von Drehle developed a friendship with White and found the vibrant character, who had already lived several lifetimes, had a great deal to teach others about living life to the fullest. In a fascinating conversation, correspondent Luke Burbank speaks with Von Drehle about this extraordinary individual and his new book, “The Book of Charlie.”

