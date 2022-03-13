The Book Report: Washington Post critic Ron Charles (March 13)

By Washington Publish ebook critic Ron Charles

Spring is lastly breaking out, and there is a bushel of nice new titles to contemplate:

Knopf



Anne Tyler, one in all America’s most beloved authors, has been writing in regards to the mingled joys and sorrows of household life for greater than half a century.

Her new novel, “French Braid,” follows Mr. and Mrs. Garrett, a Baltimore couple, and their three kids beginning within the 1950s and skipping throughout the many years proper as much as the period of the COVID pandemic.

It is a story as acquainted and reassuring as an outdated buddy who can nonetheless shock us.

Ecco



“Mercy Road,” by Jennifer Haigh, explores the precarious standing of authorized abortion – and it could be the final novel about abortion that seems earlier than the Supreme Courtroom guidelines on a number of challenges to Roe v. Wade.

On the middle of the story is Claudia, an skilled counselor at a reproductive well being clinic in Boston. As she goes about serving to ladies who’re dealing with every kind of challenges, the clinic is consistently surrounded by protesters – and, unbeknownst to Claudia, a few of them are plotting a violent assault.

G. P. Putnam’s Sons



When John Wilkes Sales space assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, he modified the path of American historical past. However how did the well-known actor come to commit such a consequential act of violence?

In her dramatic historic novel, “Sales space,” Karen Pleasure Fowler re-imagines the lifetime of Lincoln’s killer. She introduces us to Sales space’s troubled father (as soon as a well-known actor himself), and Sales space’s siblings, who develop more and more alarmed by their brother’s habits.

It is an epic story that captures the unstable passions that disrupt the Sales space household and the disagreements that set the nation on hearth.

Random Home



In 1997, Britain handed management of Hong Kong to the Individuals’s Republic of China. Karen Cheung was four years outdated when that switch happened, and since then she’s lived via Beijing’s crackdown on the freedoms that Honk Kong as soon as loved.

In her new ebook, “The Inconceivable Metropolis,” Cheung writes in regards to the break-up of her household and her personal battle with melancholy at a time when her homeland was experiencing equally wrenching challenges.

That is an intensely private memoir that can also be an astute file of social and political turmoil in one of the vital vibrant cities on this planet.

