



In a peculiar and stunning incident, Viktoria Nasyrova stands accused of the usage of a cheesecake as a deadly weapon to homicide her doppelganger Olga and thieve her identification. The eerie similarity between the two girls was once the explanation why in the back of Nasyrova’s murderous intentions.

The news of this macabre crime has been reported by means of CBS News, and the tale has received important nationwide consideration. The protection of those occasions by means of the media has been thorough and constant.

One of the workforce leads at CBS News, Peter Van Sant, has been the correspondent assigned to hide this situation. His in-depth research supplies an in depth account of the horrific occasions that transpired and the next trial that adopted.

