The Caucasity: Black Woman Forced to Move From Her Seat Mid-Flight For Ticketless White Delta Passengers

Camille Henderson of California was on a returning Delta flight to the Bay Space after visiting household in Atlanta when she was abruptly requested to transfer to a seat in the back of the airplane to fulfill two white passengers.
Claiming to have bought first-class tickets for the flight, the white passengers couldn’t produce mentioned tickets to flight attendants, however whereas Henderson boarded the flight with a window seat in Row 15, upon arrival, she could be leaving the plane from Row 34.
“I simply need them to acknowledge that they made me really feel powerless and so they can’t try this to prospects transferring ahead,” she mentioned in an interview with ABC7 News.
Within the Feb. three flight, it began with two white ladies sitting in a row subsequent to hers complaining that they’d the incorrect seats; they apparently felt entitled to first-class although there have been no extra first-class seats obtainable.
Somewhat than try to perceive the state of affairs, their objections reached their peak after greater than an hour into the flight, prompting Henderson to start recording the trade.
In true Karen vogue, the white ladies wouldn’t let up, and succumbing to their calls for, the Delta flight attendants provided an answer that will finish with Henderson being pushed again to the final row of the airplane, in one other case of touring whereas Black.
Within the audio Henderson captured of the encounter, somebody is heard asking her, “Are you flying by your self?” to which she replied that she was.
“There’s a seat again there in aisle 34. It’s an aisle seat,” mentioned the particular person, after which the recording stops.
Embarrassed and frightened of retaliation, Henderson abided by the change in seating.
After no assist from a Delta Airways customer support consultant following arrival, Henderson contacted ABC7 Information. Solely then did a Delta Airways spokesperson make the next assertion:
“We’re wanting into this example to higher perceive what occurred. Delta has no tolerance for discrimination in any kind and these allegations are opposite to our deep values of respecting and honoring the variety of our prospects.”
Henderson expressed that she would “By no means. By no means once more” fly Delta Airways.