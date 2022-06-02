The Curious Case of Damian Miller’s Exclusion from MLB Video Games

I could also be biased, however after I consider the common MLB catcher, the primary title that involves thoughts is Damian Miller. It possible stems from the truth that Miller is the primary beginning catcher I keep in mind waiting for the Milwaukee Brewers as a burgeoning baseball fan.

No matter my partiality, Miller’s play on the diamond helps this commentary; he was a robust defender with an above-average arm and a strong bat who carved out an 11-year profession with 5 ballclubs—all the qualities you’d count on from a veteran catcher.

Miller match the basic mould of a Main League backstop, but his profession was something however atypical.

The West Salem, WI native was the beginning catcher for the World Sequence-winning Diamondbacks in 2001 and was an All-Star the next 12 months.

To Brewers followers, he’s remembered for his membership record-tying seven RBI recreation towards Pittsburgh in 2007, and his function within the Brewers’ five-homer inning (an MLB document) versus Cincinnati through the 2006 season.

Maybe Miller’s most fascinating feat although facilities not round what he did however quite what he didn’t do: seem in an MLB online game.

I found this peculiarity at a buddy’s home just a few weeks in the past as we performed the Nintendo Gamecube basic MVP Baseball 2005. We organized a matchup between our two hometown golf equipment; his San Francisco Giants versus my beloved Brewers.

On the mound for the Crew was Ben Sheets, coming off a profession 12 months with 264 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA. The center of the order was anchored by the murderers’ row of Lyle Overbay, Carlos Lee, and Geoff Jenkins.

The Mediocre ‘00s

Studying down the lineup, there have been extra acquainted names that offered a reminder of the crew’s mediocrity within the 2000s — Russell Branyon, Junior Spivey, Brady Clark. Then got here one which was completely international: Roger Chamberlain.

I turned eight years outdated shortly after opening day in 2005, so my reminiscence of the Brewers roster that 12 months is just not excellent, however I feel I’d have remembered a Brewers catcher not named Chad Moeller or Damian Miller.

A fast inspection of my baseball playing cards and a search on Baseball Reference confirmed my suspicion: Roger Chamberlain was not an actual baseball participant. This thriller deserved a solution.

To find the solution behind Damian Miller’s exclusion from MLB video video games, now we have to return greater than a quarter-century to the 1994 MLB season—the 12 months of Tony Gwynn, the Montreal Expos, and the strike that almost tore the game aside.

Following the expiration of MLB’s collective bargaining settlement on December 31, 1993, tenuous negotiations between the gamers and house owners outlined the 1994 season. The 2 sides remained far aside, and the MLB Gamers Affiliation (MLBPA) fastened August 12, 1994, as a strike date.

Cease the Season!

Groups performed their video games on August 11, however the subsequent day arrived and not using a deal, commencing a labor stoppage that ended the ‘94 season. Sporting a .394 batting common on the time, Tony Gwynn wouldn’t have a shot at a .400 season, and the Montreal Expos—having fun with their finest marketing campaign in franchise historical past—had been disadvantaged of a doable World Sequence berth.

Because the offseason proceeded, the gamers and house owners had been nonetheless unable to succeed in a compromise, placing the 1995 marketing campaign in jeopardy.

To start out the season on time, Main League Baseball authorized the usage of alternative gamers. Any participant who didn’t have a present contract with an MLB crew—and subsequently was outdoors of the MLBPA — may select to grow to be a alternative participant.

This choice got here with penalties. Whereas the strike gave minor leaguers an opportunity to succeed in the majors and obtain a good-looking paycheck, crossing the picket line barred them from becoming a member of the MLBPA and participant’s union—incomes them the scorn of their fellow ballplayers.

The alternative gamers by no means noticed the diamond. Hours earlier than opening day, a deal was reached between the gamers union and the house owners, thus ending the lockout.

The alternative gamers paid a value for his or her actions. Since they weren’t allowed to affix the MLBPA, their title and likeness couldn’t be used on official MLB-sponsored merchandise, together with commemorative merchandise and video video games.

For years after the strike ended, the rosters in MLB video video games had been riddled with a special sort of alternative participant — fictitious substitutes for the begrudged strikebreakers barred from the animated diamonds.

Damian Miller was not included in any official merchandise celebrating the Diamondbacks’ World Sequence win in 2001 nor was he portrayed in any MLB video video games throughout his profession.

In MVP Baseball 2005, Miller was supplanted by Roger Chamberlain. In Main League Baseball 2K5, the Wisconsinite was changed by fictitious backstop Jef Holton.

Additionally omitted from MVP Baseball 2005 had been, amongst others, Kevin Millar—a World Sequence winner with the Boston Crimson Sox in 2004 — and, most notably, celebrity slugger Barry Bonds.

Millar crossed the picket line together with Miller in 1995, however Bonds selected to secede from the MLBPA licensing settlement in 2003, believing that he may make more cash with impartial sponsorship offers.

Miller and Millar had been two of the few alternative gamers who carved out significant careers after the strike. The 103 gamers who crossed the picket line had been composed of washed-up vets or forgotten minor leaguers—all of whom had nothing to lose—making Miller and Millar’s rises to relevance that rather more spectacular.

MLB video video games used alternative gamers till the 2010 season when Brendan Donnelly and Ron Mahay — the final two lively gamers who crossed the picket line in 1995 — performed their last video games.

The strife brought on by the 1994/95 strike has largely been forgotten following the retirement of the gamers concerned, however by probing the careers of these like Damian Miller, we will keep in mind a curious period {of professional} baseball from the not-so-distant previous.