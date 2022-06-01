The Dallas Morning News’ 2022 boys athlete of the year, all-area track and field awards

Pierre Goree closed his UIL monitor profession by successful the Class 6A state title within the 100 meters as a senior on Might 14, however the Duncanville phenom isn’t achieved attempting to interrupt 10 seconds earlier than he goes to school.

Goree shall be competing within the 100 on the Nike Outside Nationals which might be June 16-19 on the College of Oregon’s legendary Hayward Area. He hopes to interrupt the highschool nationwide document of 10.00 seconds that was run by Trentavis Friday from North Carolina in 2014.

Not like on the state meet, the place he gained in 10.22, Goree gained’t need to run the 4×100 relay earlier than the 100. On the Nike meet, he shall be recent for the 100, then will run the 4×100 relay after that with Sam Houston State soccer signee Chris Hicks Jr., Caden Durham and Jaylen Washington.

“I plan on breaking 10 seconds,” Goree mentioned. “I’m going to provide all of it I can.”

After enjoying soccer, Goree was eased into the 100 as soon as he began his monitor season, however he ran a wind-aided 10.08 within the preliminaries on the 6A Area II meet and in addition ran 10.09 and 10.10 this season. None of these occasions have been wind-legal, so he’s nonetheless chasing the state document of 10.11 that was run by Houston Strake Jesuit’s Matthew Boling in 2019.

“What impressed me was his capability to have the ability to flip it on at any time when I did give him the inexperienced gentle to run the 100,” Duncanville coach Clayton Brookins mentioned. “He was capable of flip that swap and didn’t miss a beat.”

If Goree can’t get a wind-legal race in Oregon, he might nonetheless problem the all-conditions nationwide document of 9.98 that was set by Boling in 2019 in a race that made Boling a family identify. The one different highschool runner to interrupt 10 seconds was two-time Olympian Trayvon Bromell from Florida, who ran a wind-aided 9.99 at altitude in 2013, in accordance with Observe & Area Information.

Whereas Goree mentioned the state title within the 100 meant rather a lot, Duncanville’s state championship within the 4×100 relay might have been much more particular. And never simply because Goree helped Duncanville run 39.98 — tied for the eighth-fastest time in United States historical past in case you embody all 4 of the occasions run by Fort Value O.D. Wyatt that have been 39.92 or sooner in 1998.

Duncanville’s 4×100 time is the quickest within the nation this season, and at state it beat Klein Forest (40.11), Alvin Shadow Creek (40.28) and Allen (40.29), which ran occasions that rank third, fourth and fifth nationally.

“I’m going to recollect us successful the 4×100,” Goree mentioned. “Ever since my freshman yr, that’s been the plan. My senior yr, it lastly got here true.”

Goree mentioned that at this level he stays dedicated to SMU — the varsity he signed with for soccer — regardless that SMU doesn’t have a males’s monitor workforce. He mentioned he can be prepared to compete unattached at meets so he might nonetheless run in faculty.

“As of proper now, I’m nonetheless with SMU,” he mentioned. “I’m nonetheless deciding.”

Coach of the Yr

Duncanville’s Clayton Brookins

In his first yr because the boys head monitor coach at Duncanville, Brookins led his workforce to a second-place workforce end in Class 6A on the state meet. Duncanville was main the workforce standings by two factors heading into the ultimate occasion, the 4×400 relay, however Humble Summer time Creek gained that race to win the workforce title for a second straight yr and deny Duncanville its first workforce state championship since 2000. Earlier than coming to Duncanville, Brookins coached for 9 years at Fort Value Trimble Tech, his alma mater, the place he was answerable for the girls and boys dash applications. There, he produced state champions within the boys 300 hurdles and the girls and boys 100 and 200 meters. Earlier than Trimble Tech, Brookins was an assistant coach at Arlington Sam Houston for 2 years. Brookins ran the 400 hurdles and 4×400 relay at TCU and was an All-American within the out of doors 4×400 relay in 1998.

Newcomer of the Yr

South Grand Prairie senior Michael Stallworth

In his first full season of monitor, Stallworth positioned third within the state within the 6A triple bounce with a leap of 49 ft, 5.25 inches. That’s the 14th-best bounce within the nation, in accordance with MileSplit. Stallworth gained the District 8-6A title with a bounce of 45-11, then improved on that by greater than three ft together with his bounce at state. His sophomore yr was minimize brief by the COVID-19 pandemic, and his junior yr ended after a few meets due to an Achilles damage. Stallworth performed quarterback for South Grand Prairie in soccer, and he threw for 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 709 yards and 7 scores as a senior. He’s planning to compete in monitor in faculty, and will play soccer as nicely. He mentioned, “I’m almost certainly going to Southern Mississippi.”

Jaylen Washington of Duncanville, middle, races to the end of the boys’ 4×100-meter relay on the UIL Observe & Area State Meet in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Might 14, 2022. Duncanville gained the occasion in 39.98 seconds. (Angela Wang / Particular Contributor)

First-team relays

Duncanville’s 4×100, 4×200, 4×400

4×100: Caden Durham, Pierre Goree, Donte’ Hamilton, Jaylen Washington

4×200: Chris Hicks Jr., Pierre Goree, Caden Durham, Jaylen Washington

4×400: Garik Brooks, Jason Jeffries, Sherrod Smith, Christian Simmons

Duncanville gained the 6A state title within the 4×100 relay, working 39.98 seconds and falling simply wanting the state and nationwide document of 39.76 that was run by Fort Value O.D. Wyatt in 1998. Duncanville’s time is the quickest within the nation this season, and Duncanville grew to become the sixth college in U.S. historical past to interrupt 40 seconds, in accordance with Observe & Area Information. Duncanville grew to become the 11th college in U.S. historical past to interrupt 1:24 within the 4×200 relay, ending because the 6A state runner-up with a time of 1:23.90. That point is third-best nationally in 2022. Duncanville took fourth within the 4×400 relay at state, and its time of three:13.49 is ninth-best within the nation.

Lewisville’s 4×200

Relay members: Xavier Lewis, Leon Williams, Caden Jenkins, Cameren Jenkins

Lewisville ran the nation’s fifth-best time — 1:24.60 — and completed third in 6A within the 4×200 relay on the state meet. That got here in a race wherein Klein Forest gained in 1:23.37, practically breaking The Woodlands’ nationwide document of 1:23.25 that was set in 2018. Xavier Lewis, a Lewisville junior, completed fourth at state within the 100 in 10.56. Lewis’ season-best time of 10.28 is tied for 25th within the U.S.

Mansfield Lake Ridge’s 4×400

Relay members: Jayden Blakey, Jacob Alexander, Chris Akins, Dominic Byles

Lake Ridge was the 6A state runner-up within the 4×400 relay, working a school-record time of three:12.71. That’s the third-best time within the nation in 2022, and Lake Ridge would have gained the state title if it hadn’t been working in opposition to Humble Summer time Creek, the quickest workforce within the nation. Lake Ridge junior Dominic Byles additionally completed fourth within the 400 at state, reducing his college document to 47.03.

Lancaster’s Kordarion Smith, second from the left, and Mansfield Timberview’s Jordan Sanford, second from the suitable, cross the end line within the boys’ 100m sprint on the UIL Observe & Area State Meet in Austin, Texas on Friday, Might 13, 2022. Smith took second, and Sanford completed seventh. (Angela Wang / Particular Contributor)

First-team sprints

Lancaster senior Kordarion Smith

Smith was the 5A state runner-up within the 100 meters, working 10.39. He ran below 10.40 thrice this season. He ranks 17th nationally with a wind-aided private better of 10.23 on the Texas Relays, and he gained that prestigious meet, beating 5A state champion Che Nwabuko from Manor within the Division II closing.

Highland Park senior John Rutledge

The Texas signee ran a school-record time of 20.55 in taking second at state within the 5A 200 meters. Rutledge was a fraction of a second behind state champion Che Nwabuko of Manor, who ran 20.53. That was the one 200 race that Rutledge didn’t win this season. Rutledge’s time is tied for fourth-best within the nation. Rutledge can be an impressive extensive receiver in soccer, and he had a team-leading 49 catches for 766 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior.

Wylie senior Logan Popelka

The Boston College signee was the 6A state runner-up within the 400, working 46.67. That was a fraction of a second off his private better of 46.66 that ranks 12th within the nation. Popelka gained each finals race within the 400 this season till he obtained to the state meet, and he ran below 47 seconds thrice. Popelka ran a hand-timed 10.10 within the 100 meters, and he gained district and space titles in that occasion.

Andrew Lutkenhaus of Northwest and Walker St. John of Grapevine race in lanes 7 and 6 of the boys’ 800m closing on the UIL Observe & Area State Meet in Austin, Texas on Friday, Might 13, 2022. (Angela Wang / Particular Contributor)

First-team distance

Grapevine senior Walker St. John

The North Carolina signee was the 5A state champion within the 3,200, working 9:07.78. His season-best time of 8:57.77 ranks second-best in Texas. He misplaced just one race within the 3,200 this season, and he was undefeated within the 1,600 earlier than selecting to solely run the 800 and three,200 within the closing three rounds of postseason meets. He completed fourth within the 800 at state in 1:56.28, marking the one race he didn’t win within the occasion this yr. His PR of 4:09.24 within the 1,600 was fifth-best within the state in 2022, and his PR of 1:53.32 within the 800 ranked 12th in Texas. St. John gained the 5A state title within the 1,600 final yr, and he gained back-to-back state titles in cross nation as a junior and senior.

Plano West senior Hudson Heikkinen

The Texas signee was the 6A state runner-up within the 1,600, working 4:08.47. That ranks third in Texas and 25th within the nation for 2022, and it beat his earlier private finest by practically 5 seconds. He additionally completed sixth at state within the 3,200 with a time of 9:09.24. Heikkinen was the 6A state runner-up in cross nation with a five-kilometer time of 15:04.90 that was lower than 5 seconds off his PR of 14:59.40.

Mesquite Poteet’s Kendrick Smallwood claps as he finishes first within the 5A Boys 110 meter hurdles through the UIL state monitor meet on the Mike A. Myers Stadium, on the College of Texas on Might 7, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Thao Nguyen)

First-team hurdles

Mesquite Poteet senior Kendrick Smallwood

The Texas signee gained his second straight 5A state title within the 110 hurdles, working a wind-aided 13.44. That was simply off Smallwood’s season-best time of a wind-aided 13.36 on the Texas Relays that ranks second within the nation. The 13.36 would have been the third-fastest time in state historical past if it hadn’t been wind-aided. Smallwood additionally has the second-fastest wind-legal time within the nation, a 13.49 that he ran at regionals. The Texas Relays was the one finals race that Smallwood didn’t win within the 110 hurdles this season after he was undefeated within the occasion in UIL meets final yr. Smallwood ran the nation’s fourth-best time within the 300 hurdles on the state meet — 36.24 — however obtained second place.

McKinney North senior Kody Blackwood

The Texas signee gained the 5A state title within the 300 hurdles, working 36.14, which is the third-fastest time in america. Blackwood was undefeated within the 300 hurdles as a senior and ran below 37 seconds thrice. At state, Blackwood beat three of the nation’s high 300 hurdlers — No. Four Kendrick Smallwood of Mesquite Poteet, No. 6 Chris Brinkley of Fort Bend Marshall and No. 21 Arveyon Davis of Fort Bend Marshall. Blackwood was the state runner-up within the 110 hurdles with a wind-aided 13.63, and his season better of 13.56 is tied for the fifth-best time within the U.S.

Rockwall senior Samuel Alves

The Texas Tech signee gained the 6A state title within the 110 hurdles in 13.70, which is the 10th-best wind-legal time within the nation. At state Alves beat two hurdlers who rank within the high 12 within the nation amongst all FAT occasions — Humble Summer time Creek’s Donovan Bradley (No. 4) and Richmond George Ranch’s Shane Gardner (No. 12). Alves gained 10 of his 11 finals races within the 110 hurdles this season, together with his final eight. He certified for regionals within the 200 meters and for the realm meet within the excessive bounce.

Celina senior Grant Williams

Williams gained the 4A state title within the 300 hurdles in 37.30 a yr after ending because the state runner-up. His season-best time of 36.68 from the Texas Relays is the 10th-best time within the nation for 2022. That meet was the one one which Williams didn’t win within the 300 hurdles this yr. Williams additionally ran the anchor leg on Celina’s 4×400 relay that positioned fourth at state in 3:20.21, and he went from seventh to fourth in that race with a 400 break up of 46.8. He ran a personal-best break up of 46.76 within the 4×400 at regionals to qualify Celina for state.

First-team area occasions

Prosper Rock Hill senior Gavin Hecke

The Texas signee gained the 5A state title within the pole vault, clearing 16 ft, Three inches. His personal-best mark of 16-7 on the district meet is 15th-best within the nation. Hecke has come a good distance since his freshman yr, when his finest vault was 14-0. He had by no means cleared 16 ft earlier than this season, in accordance with outcomes on MileSplit, however he went 16-Zero or larger six occasions as a senior.

Princeton senior Gavin Champ

Champ gained the 5A state championship within the triple bounce with a wind-aided leap of 48-5.50. He set a faculty document by leaping 48-11 at regionals, which is the fifth-best wind-legal mark within the nation. He was undefeated within the triple bounce as a senior and jumped over 48 ft in every of his final three meets. Champ additionally was the state runner-up within the lengthy bounce with a mark of 23-9.25, a brand new private finest.

Colleyville Heritage senior Lucas Williams

The Colorado signee gained the 5A state title within the discus with a throw of 191 ft, 2 inches on his closing try, leaping from fourth place to first. That throw is tied for 22nd-best within the U.S. Williams’ earlier finest this season earlier than the state meet was 168-3. Williams additionally completed ninth at state within the shot put with a throw of 51-3. He had a season-best throw of 58-0.5 in successful a regional title.

Frisco Liberty senior Chris Johnson

In simply his second full season of highschool monitor, Johnson gained the 5A state championship within the lengthy bounce with a really barely wind-aided mark of 24 ft, 4.50 inches — a brand new private finest by practically a foot. Johnson, who will compete in monitor in faculty at Southeast Missouri State, ran a PR of 21.82 within the 200 this season. Johnson ran on Frisco Liberty’s state championship 4×400 relay workforce final yr.

