The Dallas Morning News’ 2022 girls athlete of the year, all-area track and field awards

Natalie Prepare dinner had simply accomplished a historic UIL state monitor meet, each from a person and group standpoint.

The Flower Mound senior had damaged state-meet data in profitable Class 6A state championships within the 1,600 and three,200 meters, and he or she had helped Flower Mound change into the primary women group to win group state championships in cross nation and monitor in the identical college 12 months within the UIL’s largest classification. However Prepare dinner and her teammates had been denied a flowery celebration Could 14 in Austin.

“We tried to go some locations, however they had been closed as a result of it was so late,” Prepare dinner stated. “We celebrated with Domino’s.

“It meant rather a lot to me to have the ability to share that second with my teammates and to get each the data. The group The Dallas Morning Information’ 2022 women athlete of the 12 months, all-area monitor and subject awards was the massive one which we actually wished. It was superior to share that with everybody.”

Prepare dinner’s massive celebration will come after she competes towards the nation’s finest distance runners within the two-mile race on the Brooks PR Invitational on June 15 in Seattle. Prepare dinner is happening an Alaskan cruise together with her mother and father.

“That might be enjoyable,” Prepare dinner stated. “I believe we’re occurring excursions, like mountain climbing up a glacier.”

The Oklahoma State signee reached the top of working this season. She broke a nationwide report within the 5,000 (by working 15:25.93 on the Stanford Invitational), she broke the state report within the 1,600 (by working 4:36.96 at regionals), and he or she ran the quickest occasions in state historical past for a two-mile race that was transformed to a 3,200 time (9:41.05) and for a real 3,200 race (9:48.25 at state).

At state, she fell lower than a second in need of breaking what the Nationwide Federation of State Excessive College Associations acknowledges because the nationwide report for top school-only competitions within the 3,200. That’s 9:47.88 by Katelyn Tuohy from New York in 2018. Prepare dinner’s time is the perfect within the nation this season, in keeping with MileSplit.

“I didn’t inform her what the nationwide report was. I didn’t wish to add extra stress,” stated her father, Andrew, who can be Flower Mound’s coach. “I may have in all probability informed her to kick it in additional the final 200 meters and I believe she in all probability would have gotten it.”

It was one race by which she didn’t break a report that left Prepare dinner incredulous. That was after she ran 9:44.44 for a real two-mile race on the New Steadiness Nationwide Indoors meet in New York this 12 months. That’s the second-fastest highschool time in U.S. historical past, in keeping with Observe & Discipline Information.

“New Steadiness might be the one the place I used to be like, ‘Wow, I can’t imagine I did that.’ I didn’t notice I may run that quick,” Prepare dinner stated.

Her UIL profession is over, however Prepare dinner could have an opportunity to interrupt the highschool nationwide report for a real mile race June 2. Prepare dinner will compete towards skilled runners on the HOKA Competition of Miles in St. Louis — and it will likely be a uncommon time that she is recent for a mile race and didn’t should run a 3,200 earlier than it.

“I’m excited to see what I can go do,” she stated. “My dad simply informed me to go on the market and have enjoyable. There are actually no expectations.”

The general highschool mile report is 4:28.25 by Mary Cain from New York in 2013, however that was run indoors. One of the best highschool mile time ever run outside is 4:33.87 by Tuohy in 2018, in keeping with Observe & Discipline Information.

After profitable a state title and two nationwide titles in cross nation as a senior, Prepare dinner will be part of an Oklahoma State program that completed 13th on the 2021 NCAA Cross Nation Championships. OSU will return Taylor Roe, who positioned fifth on the nationwide meet as a junior, and OSU might be internet hosting the NCAA Championships in Prepare dinner’s freshman 12 months.

“We’re all pumped. We wish to win nationals,” Prepare dinner stated. “I believe we are able to do it.”

Undertaking that may be worthy of a grand celebration. Most likely greater than Domino’s.

Newcomer of the 12 months

Terrell sophomore Ja’Naria Jackson

In her first full season of monitor, Jackson gained Class 4A state titles within the 100 meters (11.74) and 200 meters (23.69). Her freshman 12 months she was injured and couldn’t compete in particular person occasions, so she was solely in a position to run on relays within the postseason final 12 months. She completed fourth within the Division I 100 meters on the prestigious Texas Relays, and he or she gained regional titles in each the 100 and 200.

Coach of the 12 months

Flower Mound’s Andrew Prepare dinner

In Prepare dinner’s 15th 12 months as coach, Flower Mound’s women gained the Class 6A group state title in distinctive style. They didn’t rating any factors within the relays, which rely double factors, and so they didn’t rating any factors within the dash occasions. As an alternative, Flower Mound beat Alvin Shadow Creek by 28 factors as its distance runners scored 58 of the group’s 68 factors within the 800, 1,600 and three,200, and Flower Mound had the highest three finishers at state in each the 1,600 and three,200.

“We hadn’t even gained a district [team] title till final 12 months, so the considered profitable a state title felt fairly surprising and stunning,” Prepare dinner stated. “I don’t know if there was one other occasion the place somebody has gone 1, 2, Three like that. To do it within the mile and two mile, that was fairly loopy.” Earlier than coming to Flower Mound, Prepare dinner was the women cross nation and monitor coach at Pilot Level for 2 years. Prepare dinner was an All-American in cross nation at Texas A&M and certified for the 2008 Olympic Trials within the marathon.

Leeira Williams leads off the women’ 4×200 relay for Lancaster on the UIL Observe & Discipline State Meet in Austin, Texas on Friday, Could 13, 2022. Lancaster gained the race in 1:37.36. (Angela Wang / Particular Contributor)

First-team relays

Plano East’s 4×100

Relay members: Kaylee Moody, Janiya Richardson, Kaley Qualls, Tiriah Kelley

Plano East completed second in 6A on the state meet, working 45.38. That point is third-best in the USA, trailing solely Westlake, Ga. (45.17) and 6A state champion Fort Bend Bush (45.33), in keeping with MileSplit. Plano East was undefeated within the postseason, profitable titles on the regional meet (46.23), space meet (46.57) and district meet (46.18).

Mansfield Timberview’s 4×100

Relay members: Princess Miller, Adriane Nwonumah, Norah Nwonumah, Lola Mabon

Timberview gained the 5A state championship in 45.97, profitable a race that featured three of the highest 20 4×100 groups within the nation. Timberview’s time is ninth-best within the nation. It beat 12th-ranked Lancaster and 19th-ranked Fort Bend Marshall at state. That relay win helped Timberview end second as a group at state, 14 factors behind Fort Bend Marshall. Along with working on the 4×100, Timberview’s Adriane Nwonumah completed fourth within the 100 (11.79) and sixth within the 200 (24.34) at state, and Timberview’s 4×200 group of Princess Miller, Taylor Fingers, Norah Nwonumah and Lola Mabon positioned third at state.

Lancaster’s 4×200, 4×400

4×200: Leeaira Williams, Jalyn Williams, Trelondra Sturdy, Kelaiah Daniyan

4×400: Jalyn Williams, Trelondra Sturdy, Kialia Claiborne, Kelaiah Daniyan

Lancaster gained 5A state titles within the 4×200 (1:37.36) and 4×400 (3:46.63). It was the third straight state title for Lancaster within the 4×200. Lancaster’s season-best time of 1:37.13 within the 4×200 is 10th-best in America, and at state it beat No. 16 Fort Bend Marshall (1:38.05). Lancaster ran 3:45.64 within the 4×400 on the Texas Relays, and that point ranks 12th nationally.

Arlington Bowie’s 4×200

Relay members: Janet Nkwoparah, Camryn Vasher, Tyler Brown, Bailey Johnson

Bowie ran the nation’s third-best time within the 4×200, 1:35.89, however needed to accept a second-place end at state. That’s as a result of Alvin Shadow Creek gained the state title in 1:35.14 — the fifth-best time in state historical past and the No. 1 time within the nation in 2022. Bowie’s time would have gained the 6A state title in 2021 by greater than a second.

Tiriah Kelley of Plano East, heart, crosses the end within the women’ 100-meter sprint on the UIL Observe & Discipline State Meet in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Could 14, 2022. Kelley gained the occasion in 11.40 seconds. (Angela Wang / Particular Contributor)

First-team sprinters

Plano East senior Tiriah Kelley

The Louisville signee gained 6A state titles within the 100 meters (11.40) and 200 (23.06). Each occasions had been wind-legal and private bests, and the 23.06 was the third-fastest time in state historical past, in keeping with the Texas Observe and Discipline Coaches Affiliation. Kelley additionally ran 23.15 at regionals, which on the time was the fourth-fastest time in state historical past. Kelley is tied for 12th within the nation within the 100 amongst all totally automated occasions, and he or she ran the second-best wind-legal 200 time within the nation. It got here a 12 months after Kelley positioned fourth within the 200 and seventh within the 100 at state.

Carrollton Newman Smith junior Aniyah Bigam

Bigam had by no means run the 100 meters in highschool earlier than this 12 months, however she went undefeated within the occasion and gained the 5A state title with a personal-best and wind-aided time of 11.46. That ranks No. 21 within the nation. Bigam additionally completed undefeated within the 200 and gained state with a wind-aided PR of 23.26 that’s the 12th-best time within the U.S. Bigam additionally gained district, space and regional titles within the 400 and completed third in that occasion at state in 55.26. Bigam scored all 26 of the factors for Newman Smith at state, good for a tie for sixth place within the group standings.

Prosper junior Lauren Lewis

In her first time working on the UIL state meet, Lewis gained the 6A state championship within the 400 in 52.54. That capped an undefeated season within the 400, it was the second-best time within the nation in 2022, and it was the fourth-best time in state historical past. It was additionally the quickest 400 run by a highschool woman from Texas since Carrollton Newman Smith’s Courtney Okolo ran 52.40 in 2012. Okolo gained a gold medal within the 4×400 relay on the 2016 Olympics and in addition gained three indoor world championships — two within the 4×400 relay (2016 and 2018) and one within the 400 (2018).

Mansfield Legacy senior Christine Mallard

The USC signee gained the 5A state title within the 400, working 53.63 to rank No. 12 within the nation. That is simply her second 12 months working the 400. Mallard’s personal-best time of 52.66, run final 12 months, is fifth-best in state historical past and was just one.31 seconds off the qualifying time for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Mallard didn’t lose a finals race within the 400 this season, and he or she was additionally unbeaten in 200-meter finals till ending second at state in a wind-aided 23.50 that ranks 20th within the nation.

Kailey Littlefield of Lucas Lovejoy takes an early lead within the women’ 800m race on the UIL Observe & Discipline State Meet in Austin, Texas on Friday, Could 13, 2022. (Angela Wang / Particular Contributor)

First-team center distance, distance

Lovejoy sophomore Kailey Littlefield

Littlefield is among the younger stars of monitor and subject, and he or she simply gained her second straight 5A state title within the 800 with a time of two:06.21. That could be a new UIL state-meet report for all classifications, and it’s the fifth-fastest time in state historical past. It’s the sixth-best time within the nation this season. Littlefield has gained her final 14 races within the 800 in UIL meets, in keeping with outcomes on MileSplit.

Flower Mound sophomore Samantha Humphries

She scored 26 factors by herself on the state meet, which might have positioned her fifth within the group standings. Humphries gained the 6A state title within the 800 in a personal-best time of two:07.68, and he or she was the state runner-up within the 1,600 (4:53.50) and three,200 (PR of 10:23.68). Humphries beat defending state champion Aubrey O’Connell, an Oklahoma State signee from Prosper, within the 800 at state. Nationally, Humphries ranks 12th within the 800, 15th within the 1,600 (season-best time of 4:44.90) and 36th within the 3,200.

First-team hurdles/subject occasions

Midlothian Heritage senior Leah Anderson

She was the Dallas space’s high particular person scorer on the state meet with 36 factors. She gained 4A state titles within the 100 hurdles (wind-aided 13.96), 300 hurdles (44.02) and triple bounce (wind-aided 40-3.75) and completed third within the lengthy bounce (18-5). It gave her two straight state titles within the 100 hurdles and triple bounce.

First-team subject occasions

Flower Mound Marcus junior Emma Sralla

Sralla gained the 6A state title within the discus with a throw of 174 ft, Three inches to finish an undefeated postseason, however that wasn’t her finest throw of the season. Sralla threw 185-Zero on the area-round meet, which was the perfect throw within the nation in 2022 and the second-best throw in state historical past. She additionally threw 177-6 at regionals and had throws of 170-7 and 170-Four earlier within the season, giving her 5 of the six finest throws within the nation this 12 months. Sralla will compete for Sweden’s Junior Nationwide Crew within the Underneath-20 World Championships in Colombia this summer time.

Midlothian sophomore Madeleine Fey

Fey gained the 5A state championship within the discus (160-3) and was the state runner-up within the shot put (46-11.50). Fey threw 170-2 to win the 5A Area II meet, and her throw of 179-7 at a preseason meet in Oklahoma is acknowledged because the third-best throw in state historical past by the Texas Observe & Discipline Coaches Affiliation. Fey ranks No. 2 within the nation in 2022. It was the second straight state title for Fey, however the first got here as a freshman at San Antonio Southwest earlier than she transferred to Midlothian. Fey gained the discus at each meet this season besides the Texas Relays, the place she completed second.

Coppell junior Skyler Schuller

Schuller broke the previous UIL state-meet report of 13 ft, 9.25 inches within the pole vault by clearing 14-0, however she needed to accept a second-place end in Class 6A at state. That’s as a result of Tomball Memorial’s Molly Haywood set a brand new state-meet report by clearing 14-3. Schuller’s mark of 14-0 — which she cleared twice this season — is tied for fourth-best in state historical past and for fifth within the nation this 12 months. Schuller additionally tied for sixth within the excessive bounce at state, and he or she competed in 5 occasions at regionals. She plans to compete on the Nike Out of doors Nationals within the heptathlon and pole vault.

Frisco Wakeland junior Hannah Pfiffner

Pfiffner gained her second straight 5A state title within the excessive bounce, this time clearing a private finest 6 ft, Zero inches. That’s tied for third-best within the nation. Pfiffner completed unbeaten within the excessive bounce this season and cleared 5-10 in profitable a district title. She has dedicated to play volleyball at Oklahoma. She needed to stability her monitor schedule this spring with volleyball exercises for the Texas Benefit Volleyball membership.

Flower Mound junior Riley Ward

Ward gained the Class 6A state championship within the excessive bounce by clearing 5 ft, 10 inches within the first state meet of her profession. That’s tied for the 11th-best bounce within the nation, and he or she beat Rockwall’s Claire Lowrey, who’s tied for third within the nation with a season-best mark of 6-0. Lowrey tied for second at state, clearing 5-8. Ward gained district, space, regional and state titles within the excessive bounce, which was a exceptional achievement contemplating that Ward missed the entire 2021 monitor season after tearing her ACL in a basketball recreation as a sophomore.

