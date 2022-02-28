The Dallas Morning News pays tribute to those lost to COVID-19

Exhilaration, relief and joy.

That’s how many of us felt last week when finally, after nearly two years of navigating life in a pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that most of us can strip away the masks safely under certain guidelines.

The news comes after more than 5.4 million people across our state have tested positive, and after more than 83,000 Texans have died from the virus. More than 14,200 have died from complications in North Texas alone.

To us, to their loved ones, to our community, their deaths have left us suffering.

For some, it’s been a constant struggle.

This one statistic, to me, is startling: For every COVID death across the country, nine loved ones are left behind, according to a study led by a Pennsylvania State University researcher.

So today, The Dallas Morning News pays tribute to those now gone.

They are teachers and police officers and colleagues and parents and close friends.

They were a part of the fabric of our community.

Our series, called “The Grief Pandemic,” includes a virtual Memorial Wall. It is designed to allow you to submit information about those close to you who died from complications related to COVID-19.

We hope, in time, it will become a special place for you and hundreds of family members and friends across North Texas to share memories and special details about loved ones you will forever miss and who we all should know.

Thank you for allowing us to serve you.

Katrice Hardy is executive editor of The Dallas Morning News.