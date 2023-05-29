The dark legacy of Canada’s residential schools, where thousands of children died | 60 Minutes





Canada has a troubling historical past with regards to residential colleges. These establishments had been created with the purpose of assimilating indigenous children into white tradition, however in fact, the universities had been liable for numerous atrocities. For many children, attending a residential faculty intended being separated from their households and communities. It intended being compelled to talk a language they did not perceive and being punished for talking their mom tongue. It intended being subjected to bodily and sexual abuse, in addition to forget and malnourishment. Tragically, it additionally intended being in peril of demise. Thousands of children died whilst attending residential colleges, some in consequence of illness, deficient sanitation, or insufficient hospital treatment, whilst others had been sufferers of violence or forget.

The fresh discovery of what are believed to be 200 unmarked graves at a residential faculty in Canada has introduced renewed consideration to this dark duration within the nation’s historical past. Archaeologists made the grotesque discovery, sparking surprise and outrage around the country. The unmarked graves are a stark reminder of the bodily and emotional hurt inflicted upon indigenous children within the residential faculty machine, and the profound have an effect on that this has had on their households and communities.

The legacy of residential colleges is a stain on Canada’s historical past, and the rustic has but to totally reckon with the hurt that used to be achieved. However, the new discovery of the unmarked graves has sparked renewed requires justice and responsibility, and has introduced the problem again into the general public eye. It is very important that Canadians recognize and cope with this dark bankruptcy of their historical past, to be able to transfer in opposition to therapeutic and reconciliation with indigenous peoples.