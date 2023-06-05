The Directors Guild Has Reached A Deal With The Studios – How Will This Affect The Writers And Actors Unions? | LAist – NPR News for Southern California





The Directors Guild of America has reached a tentative settlement with Hollywood studios and streamers for a brand new 3-12 months exertions contract, whilst the writers’ strike continues. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) used to be the opposite birthday party within the settlement. DGA officers said that the deal integrated upper wages and streaming residuals, in addition to safeguards towards era comparable to synthetic finding out. Joining for dialogue is John Horn, host of LAist’s podcast, Retake. The complete tale is to be had right here.

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles had important disruptions on Friday, after staff on the docks made a observation amidst a exertions negotiation between their union and the ports, in keeping with reviews. The 22,000 staff are in quest of higher pay as they’ve now not but won a freelance since July 1, 2021. Laura Curtis, editor and reporter for Bloomberg masking the ports and provide chain, is with us as of late to speak about the new trends.

California applied the Boxer’s Pension Plan in 1982, a singular plan for boxers administered via the California State Athletic Commission. The plan collects charges from skilled boxing price tag gross sales, accruing budget for eligible retired boxers. Boxers over 36 years of age can use those budget against vocational coaching or clinical bills, with a mean payout of $17,000. Applicants can obtain their payouts at age 50. However, the pension has now not been broadly used. Few eligible opponents have implemented, and state lawmakers are lately proposing a equivalent program for MMA opponents. Melody Gutierrez, an investigative reporter for the LA Times, and Andy Foster of the California State Athletic Commission, sign up for us to speak about the topic additional. If you might have any questions or feedback, touch us at [email protected] or name us at 866-893-5722.

A contemporary learn about performed via the National Institutes of Health on just about 10,000 Americans said that round 10% of other folks be afflicted by lengthy COVID after having omicron an infection. This learn about targets to carry extra insights into the situation for higher analysis, and to spotlight a dozen signs that the majority distinguish lengthy COVID. Many who had lengthy COVID throughout this pandemic have had various signs comparable to fatigue, mind fog, and so on. The findings additionally again up what people with lengthy COVID have claimed for some time, that it’s a major public well being fear. Dr. Kimberly Shriner, director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, joins us to speak about the most recent findings.

For the previous few months, the way forward for Council District 6 and who will substitute former councilmember Nury Martinez has been a subject of debate. Imelda Padilla and Marisa Alcaraz, who have been each born and raised within the district, have been the one applicants left after April’s election and can face each and every different in a June runoff. They have taken equivalent, innovative positions on homelessness, policing, and different problems. In as of late’s episode, LA City Council District 6 applicants Imelda Padilla and Marisa Alcaraz sign up for us to speak about their differing insurance policies, abilities, and why they consider they’re the most productive are compatible for District 6.

Today, we’re highlighting the KPCC/LAist “Backbone Staff,” whose contributions make the KPCC and LAist enjoy conceivable, even supposing their names will not be uttered whilst reporting. These personnel individuals are accountable for retaining our broadcast apparatus operating, organizing our donation drives, sponsorships, pre-recorded spots, clean amenities’ operations, and environment friendly news supply. Our visitor for this phase is Lance Harper, the LAist Chief Engineer, who has been accountable for the graceful transmission of the station’s indicators.