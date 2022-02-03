The FAB 50 Prospects 1.0 for the Class of 2023

As the last of the Class of 2022 sign their Letters of Intent, you know what time it is?

It’s time to look at the Class of 2023. Our No. 1 is no surprise as Rueben Owens has been virtually unstoppable since his freshman year. He went for nearly 3,000 yards last year at little ‘ole El Campo. Will this small school talent translate to big-time college football? VYPE says yes.

These are the next household names in Houston-area high school football, so take note.

THE 2023 FAB 50

No. 1 Rueben Owens, El Campo, RB

No. 2 Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek, WR

No. 3 Ashton Porter, Cy Ranch, DL

No. 4 Jonah Wilson, Dekaney, WR

No. 5 Jacoby Davis, North Shore, DB

No. 6 Kedrick Reescano, New Caney, RB

No. 7 Micah Bell, The Kinkaid School, DB

No. 8 Brad Spence, Klein Forest, DE

No. 9 Ryan Niblett, Eisenhower, DB

No. 10 Braylon Shelby, Friendswood, DE

No. 11 Reid Mikeska, Bridgeland, TE

No. 12 Corey Huff Jr., Nimitz, DB, Baylor

Ad

No. 13 Vernon Glover Jr., Dickinson, DB

No. 14 Dylan Spencer, CE King, DL

No. 15 Ja’koby Banks, FB Marshall, WR

No. 16 Jayven Anderson, North Shore, DB

No. 17 Zachary Chapman, FB Marshall, DL

No. 18 Christian Brathwaite, Cy Ranch, LB, Baylor

No. 19 Seth Davis, Katy, RB

No. 20 Hawkins Polley, Stratford, TE, Baylor

…

No. 21 Johnathan Hall, Katy, DB

No. 22 Terrance Green, Cy Woods, DL

No. 23 Parker Jenkins, Klein Forest, RB

No. 24 Arian Parish, Katy, DB

No. 25 Marques Neal, Channelview, ATH

No. 26 DK Kalu, Ridge Point, DT

No. 27 Samu Taumanupepe, Atascocita, DL

No. 28 Corey Kelly, Clear Falls, LB

No. 29 Jara Anderson, Cy Park, DL

No. 30 Dylan Rogers, Cy Woods, LB

…

No. 31 Taylor Davis, Ridge Point, DB

No. 32 David Amador, North Shore, WR, UTSA

No. 33 Ty Morris, Dekaney, DB

No. 34 Louis Williams III, Conroe, WR

No. 35 Kaleb Black, Klein Oak, Athlete

No. 36 Cam’ron Bizer, Yates, DE

No. 37 Ezell Jolly, Ridge Point, RB

Ad

No. 38 Ethan Wyatt, Klein Collins, WR

No. 39 Jarred Sample, Cy Ranch, WR

No. 40 Reagan Gill, Jersey Village, OL

…

No. 41 Daymion Stanford, Paetow, LB

No. 42 Gavin Rutherford, Cinco Ranch, QB

No. 43 Hudson Perroni, Stratford, OL

No. 44 James Walley Jr., Ridge Point, LB

No. 45 Chico Holt, Strake Jesuit, TE

No. 46 Jalen O’Neal, Manvel, DB

No. 47 Reese Osei-Wusu, Bridgeland, OL

No. 48 Allen Aldridge III, Bush, Athlete

No. 49 Alex Kilgore, Paetow, LB

No. 50 David Smith, Clear Falls, RB

…

WAIT AND SEE

Blake Baker, Cy Ranch, QB

Jalen Baldwin, Dobie, RB

Duke Butler, Shadow Creek, QB

James Eaglin, Ridge Point, DL

Robert Edmonson Jr., Shadow Creek, LB

Payton Farmer, Ridge Point, OL

Kariyen Goins, Angleton, WR

Cortez Hunter, Paetow, DB

Chase Jenkins, Alief Taylor, Athlete

CJ Johnson, Paetow, DB

Rashaad Johnson, North Shore, RB

Zyran King-Brooks, Shadow Creek, Athlete

Caleb Komolafe, Tompkins, DB

Sawyer Matchett, Lake Creek, QB

Ad

Jax Medica, Fulshear, WR

Jonathan Nelson, Bridgeland

Corey Nichols Jr., Summer Creek, WR

Paul Omodia, Bush, DB

Andrew Powdrell, College Park, DB

Nash Rankin, Stratford, QB

Ashton Schumann, Clear Springs, WR

Zachary Session, Morton Ranch, OL

Elijay Sims, Terry, DE

Ty Stamey, Klein Collins, TE

Mason White, Montgomery, DB

Cobe Williams, College Park, OL

Triston Williams, Stratford, WR