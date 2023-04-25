The Fastest Growing Home Prices In Collin County, TX

Since 2018, home values in Collin County are up. As the season of buying and selling is upon us, a new study showed the biggest increases in the country.

Using data from Zillow, Stacker created a list of areas in Collin County that experienced the largest jump in home prices between Oct. 2021 and Oct. 2022. The list ranks these areas based on the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index (ZVHI), which provides a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market of all homes.

All 23 cities and towns with available data were included in the ranking, and for each area, with charts depicting the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

Here are the top 10 places where houses increased in value the most:

#10. Allen, Tx

– 1-year price change: +21.1% (+$93,876)

– 5-year price change: +64.4%

– Typical home value: $538,813

#9. Blue Ridge, TX

– 1-year price change: +24.9% (+$94,876)

– 5-year price change: +96.0%

– Typical home value: $476,347

#8. Saint Paul, TX

– 1-year price change: +19.8% (+$97,304)

– 5-year price change: +69.4%

– Typical home value: $588,547

#7. McKinney, TX

– 1-year price change: +22.4% (+$100,776)

– 5-year price change: +68.0%

– Typical home value: $549,841

#6. Fairview, TX

– 1-year price change: +18.7% (+$109,079)

– 5-year price change: +60.6%

– Typical home value: $692,334

#5. Celina, TX

– 1-year price change: +25.8% (+$128,636)

– 5-year price change: +75.6%

– Typical home value: $626,479

#4. Frisco, TX

– 1-year price change: +23.2% (+$131,147)

– 5-year price change: +65.7%

– Typical home value: $696,290

#3. Prosper, TX

– 1-year price change: +25.6% (+$169,513)

– 5-year price change: +77.0%

– Typical home value: $830,403

#2. Parker, TX

– 1-year price change: +20.3% (+$176,600)

– 5-year price change: +66.2%

– Typical home value: $1,048,252

#1. Lucas, TX

– 1-year price change: +22.3% (+$195,096)

– 5-year price change: +69.8%

– Typical home value: $1,069,282

To view the complete list of Collin County cities, visit the link here.

