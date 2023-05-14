The FDLE approves a sex assault kit tracking database that is now available to survivors in Florida – 104.5 WOKV

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass has made a press release that FL Track-Kit, a database for tracking sexual assault kits, is now available to survivors positioned throughout Florida. This is going down over two months in advance of the cut-off date scheduled for July 1.

FDLE has carried out a web-based tracking machine all the way through the state according to a legislation handed in 2021 that lets in survivors to track the site and processing in their barcoded sexual assault kits (SAK). If a DNA fit to an alleged wrongdoer happens, survivors additionally give you the chance to be notified.