The FDLE approves a sex assault kit tracking database that is now available to survivors in Florida – 104.5 WOKV

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass has made a press release that FL Track-Kit, a database for tracking sexual assault kits, is now available to survivors positioned throughout Florida. This is going down over two months in advance of the cut-off date scheduled for July 1.
FDLE has carried out a web-based tracking machine all the way through the state according to a legislation handed in 2021 that lets in survivors to track the site and processing in their barcoded sexual assault kits (SAK). If a DNA fit to an alleged wrongdoer happens, survivors additionally give you the chance to be notified.
Gail’s Law was once handed in 2021 permitting survivors to get right of entry to information concerning the standing in their kits, which expanded in the past required reporting from legislation enforcement to put up SAKs to crime labs inside of 30 days and created a obligatory 120-day turnaround time for checking out, in accordance to FDLE.
The program started as a pilot mission in June 2022 in northeast Florida. In October 2022, this system expanded all the way through North Florida and portions of Central Florida. Law enforcement businesses, scientific amenities that acquire SAKs, and crime laboratories have gained coaching and now be able to create portal websites explicit to their roles all the way through all of the state as of April 25.
The Track-Kit database is a provider presented to survivors. If survivors require information past the tracking database, they will have to touch the native legislation enforcement company dealing with their case.
