The FDLE approves a sex assault kit tracking database that is now available to survivors in Florida – Action News Jax

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass has introduced that the FL Track-Kit, which is a sexual assault kit tracking database, is now available to survivors all throughout Florida. This comes greater than two months forward of the anticipated time limit of July 1.
The statewide web-based tracking gadget was once carried out by means of FDLE according to a legislation handed in 2021. This gadget permits survivors of sexual assault to keep watch over the site and processing in their barcoded sexual assault kits (SAK). In addition, survivors can make a selection to get notified if there may be a DNA fit to their alleged culprit.
According to FDLE, Gail’s Law was once handed in 2021, which gave the survivors the facility to get right of entry to information in regards to the standing in their kits. This improves on earlier necessities for legislation enforcement to post SAKs from reporting survivors to crime labs inside 30 days. It additionally created a 120-day obligatory turnaround time for checking out.
The Track-Kit database started as a pilot challenge in June 2022 in northeast Florida. It then expanded all through North Florida and portions of Central Florida in October 2022. As of April 25, legislation enforcement companies, clinical amenities that gather SAKs, and crime laboratories all through all the state have won coaching and a chance to create portal websites particular to their respective roles.
The Track-Kit database is a carrier only for the survivors. In case they have got any queries pertaining to information out of doors the tracking database, they must touch the related native legislation enforcement company investigating their case.
