The FDLE approves a sex assault kit tracking database that is now available to survivors in Florida – Action News Jax

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass has introduced that the FL Track-Kit, which is a sexual assault kit tracking database, is now available to survivors all throughout Florida. This comes greater than two months forward of the anticipated time limit of July 1.

The statewide web-based tracking gadget was once carried out by means of FDLE according to a legislation handed in 2021. This gadget permits survivors of sexual assault to keep watch over the site and processing in their barcoded sexual assault kits (SAK). In addition, survivors can make a selection to get notified if there may be a DNA fit to their alleged culprit.





